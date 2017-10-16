A Shaky Building: Is Sunac China Surge In Price Justified By Solid Fundamentals?

The Boom

According to China’s Statistical Yearbook, in 2005, Chinese annual construction was 3.5 billion square meters; in 2015, that figure rose to more than 12 billion. In the same period of time, property prices almost quadrupled in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Developers were, and still are, euphoric.

The ongoing real estate boom in China is one of the most aberrant economic events of the last 20 years. While constructions more than tripled since the start of the new millennium, population growth has been anemic. The gap between real estate prices and average income is concerning; a typical two bedroom new apartment in Beijing now costs around US$900,000 while the average resident earns US$16,000 a year. The boom has been fed by pure speculation.

State-owned banks and financial institutions played a major role too in fueling this bubble by lending money at an alarming pace, using off balance sheet products such as WMPs (Wealth Management Products). This type of financing has not allowed credit risk to leave the banks but it allows them to circumvent various restrictions on borrowers such as real estate developers.

The Sun(ac) is shining

One of the most active real estate developer in China is Sunac (OTC:SCCCF) (the company, the group) traded under the ticker 1918.HK. Founded in 2003 by Sun Hongbin, and listed in 2010 at a price of HK$3.48/share, Sunac has recently won the title of the most indebted developer in the country, overtaking its peer Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF)(OTCPK:EGRNF). Acquisitions, rising land prices and an apparently stable balance sheet are feeding the hope of investors. The company’s share price has experienced a +640% increase in the last year.

However, by taking a deep dive into its financial statements, it would be evident that the overall quality of its financials has significantly deteriorated since 2012.

A stream of bargain acquisitions is the main driver of profit, revenues are feeble but past due and not impaired receivables skyrocketed in the last two years (nonetheless, the level of allowances remained scant), related party transactions have interesting effects on the cash flow statement, worrisome contingencies, rising debt, finance cost that are eating into CFO and excess cash margin in a steep decline are just some of the elements analyzed in this report.

Revenue

Since 2012, revenues have been relatively flat compared to the company’s closest peers, just to improve last year (+53%), reaching 35,343 billion RMB helped by a 30% increase in the average price of properties sold. Sales’ CAGR for the last four years has been 14.1%. While there was a pickup in revenue recently, the overall trend is not that promising.

Receivables as a percentage of revenue (calculated as: [Trade receivables + notes receivables + payments on behalf of clients]/revenue) in the first half of 2017 were more than 10%, up from 2% in 2014.

Trade receivables increased almost 9 times compared to 2015 and more than doubled compared to 2014. Additionally, while in 2013 none of the trade receivables were “past due but not impaired,” that figure increased to 5% in 2014, then to 14% in 2015, to arrive at 52% in 2016.

To contextualize these numbers, in 2016, Evergrande’s past but not impaired trade receivables were 2.4% of the total amount.

The company states that “as the Group normally holds collateral of the properties before collection of full contract amount… the Directors are of the view that the past due trade receivables would be recovered and no provision was made…” However, this does not fully reflect the risk that if a property is repossessed from a delinquent costumer, operating profit will eventually be lower due to provisions for uncollectible amounts.

Moreover, the company has significantly increased the guarantees it provided to purchasers of the Group’s properties from RMB 5 billion in 2014, to RMB 23.2 billion in 2017, an increase of more than 300%.

Debt and liquidity

Leverage is soaring, the gearing ratio reached ~400% up from 208% a year earlier. This is starting to be a concern for the government that is now expressing concerns on the debt level of some companies.

Sunac's recent deal with Wanda for the purchase of Wanda’s hotels and theme parks portfolio has been under the microscope of the rating agencies.

While the media have emphasized the details of the unusual transactions in which the seller provided a loan to the buyer for half the amount of the deal, and that large scale development projects generate lower return than usual property businesses, they have not stressed the fact that there is another and more subtle problem connected to this transaction.

Sunac currently has around RMB 70.6 billion in non-restricted cash, following the Wanda deal, in which it would have to pay around RMB 30 billion, the company would find itself with roughly RMB 40-50 billion in non-restricted cash. Debt borrowings maturities in the second half of 2017 and in 2018 amount at more than RMB 71 billion (additional RMB 46 billion are due in 2019, and more than RMB 60 billion are due between 2020 and 2021).

A crucial aspect that the media overlooked is buried in the notes of the 2016 annual report in which Sunac reported that starting from January 2018, investors who bought its debt will have the option to sell back those bonds to the company for an amount equal to RMB 22.5 billions. The mere chance of any kind of operating/financing/liquidity issue faced by the company would let investors exercise this put option. Some signs of problems are already tangible, for example, Sunac has had a bid to issue a 10 billion yuan bond turned down by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Source: The Standard, July 2017).

While the company prides itself of its strong liquidity position, there are some transactions initiated in 2016 that may indicate that the company is not really that comfortable with its cash position and is looking for alternative ways to raise capital. In fact, Sunac has recently entered into asset-backed special agreements with third party financing institutions. Such transactions were not undertaken in previous years.

Indeed, cash generated by average total assets has been in a steady decline from 21.4% in 2012 to 3.9% in 2016. On top of that, finance costs are eating into operating cash flow.

It is clear that the company needs access to forms of financing in order to conduct business, and two elements at which lenders pay close attention to before lending is ROE and ROIC. Sunac’s ROE deteriorated substantially from 2012 to 2016.

By analyzing ROE under a DuPont profile, the situation is even worse as it can be evinced that, recently, the main driver of such ratio has been leverage.

Apparently, in September 2017, Huarong Asset Management, an SOE whose businesses include lending, asked units to temporarily halt new project financing to Sunac (Source: Bloomberg).

Other income and gains

In the first half of 2017, revenue increased 26% compared to a year earlier, and profit increased ~1500%. By eliminating one-time gains' effects, the company had a core loss of around 500 million RMB. Over the last 2 years, the “other income and gains” line item has started to experience significant variance compared to previous years. This was dictated by the sub item of that account named “gains from business combinations.”

Such gains arise when the company makes a so-called bargain acquisition where Sunac is able to acquire a company for less than its fair value, recording the difference as a gain. This account is becoming more and more material in the calculation of net income.

The important factor to underline here is that in order to determine the fair value of the acquired companies, Sunac “engaged independent valuers to assist the company in such valuations.” However, “the Group uses its judgement to select a variety of methods according to the status of the properties, and make assumptions based on market conditions existing at the acquisition date [emphasis added]” (Source: Sunac annual report).

In 2016, gains from business combinations accounted for 29% of operating profit; in 2017, that percentage increased to 89%. Almost half of such gains recorded in 2017 came from "previously held interests" re-measurements.

The interesting thing is that several peers of Sunac such as Evergrande, China Resources (OTCPK:CRBJF) and Greentown (GTWCF) have made similar investments in similar companies, however, none of them recorded such abnormal gains from bargain acquisitions.

Related party transactions

The company is very active in initiating in related party transactions. Sunac granted loans to associates and joint ventures for around RMB 10 billion in 2016. Nonetheless, the group advanced cash to joint ventures and associates for RMB 50 billion (2015: RMB 17 billion) and received cash from similar entities for RMB 60 billion (2015: RMB 22 billion).

As a result of these cash movements among related parties, in 2017, amounts “due to” and “due from” such entities increased considerably compared to 2015. Interestingly, while the net effect on the balance sheet is almost null as both amounts increased by roughly the same magnitude, the current liability account constantly grows slightly more than the current asset account, providing a boost to operating cash flow.

Cash flow

Cash flow is a further factor to examine closely. While the trend has been disappointing, cash flow from operations and free cash flow have been positive since 2012, giving some sense of relief to Sunac’s shareholders. However, taking CFO at face value as a measure of operating robustness may be misleading.

The first thing that should be pointed out is that in 2016, CFO did not cover investing cash outflows, by a significant amount. Additionally, by engaging in several acquisitions, Sunac is essentially capitalizing the acquired companies’ working capital. While the purchased working capital is initially recorded as an investing cash outflow, when liquidated, it will provide a synthetic boost to operating cash flow.

For this reason, I think that an adjusted free cash flow measure that takes into consideration acquisitions represents a more realistic picture of the company’s ability to generate FCF.

Another measure used to determine the quality of earnings is the excess cash margin, calculated as: ([cash flow generated from operations-operating profit]/revenue)*100. This calculation indicates the level of gains the company has recognized that are not turned into cash. A lower value means lower quality.

Disturbingly, for the six months ended on June 30, 2017, Sunac has recorded a ~10 times increase in cash flow from operations compared to the same period in 2016. While the company does not provide notes for the reconciliation of profit before taxes to CFO in the interim reports, I think the majority of that increase comes from atypical changes in working capital and non-recurring operations, for example, “advanced proceeds from costumers” almost doubled, inevitably shifting future cash flow to the present. Those results are unaudited.

Operational discipline

While Sunac’s peer Evergrande is succeeding in deleveraging, it seems like Sunac is only beginning. It recently spent more than $2 billion in the cash destitute LeEco group. A RMB 1.1 billion writedown related to that investment soon followed (Source: Bloomberg).

Sunac’s purchase of Dalia Wanda’s theme parks and hotels is hazardous as it will span the company’s financial position given the typical low return of such projects.

In the last several years, Evergrande borrowed an incredible amount of capital, but the majority of that cash was spent prudently on land in China’s third tier cities that are still booming. Sunac on the other side has around 90 percent of its assets in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. These cities are heavily exposed to the government’s attempt to cool down the housing bubble (Source: Bloomberg).

The following graph compares the price growth by Tier in the US (up to the housing crisis) and in China from 2003 to 2013.

Source: VoxChina

As a consequence of the Government’s efforts to slow down the boom, in the first half of 2017, a series of “integrated punches” of austerity policies had effectively suppressed the excessive rising trend of housing prices, and the housing prices in some hot spot cities began to decline. If the decline in prices will start to be more meaningful, Sunac will probably face setbacks in its operations. Updates on the Government policies are expected during the 19th national party congress that starts October 18, 2017.

The real estate austerity policy of the government will continue in the second half of 2017, particularly the policy on loans for housing purchasers and developers. This year, at least 44 cities have imposed restrictions on resale of properties.

A stress test has revealed the risk embedded in China’s real estate market indicating that a 5% decrease in housing prices will result in a ~17% vacancy rate (current rate: 5.4%), while for a price decrease of 20%, the vacancy rate will reach ~28% (Source: China Household Finance Survey and Research Center).

A shadow banking problem

WMP stands for Wealth Management Product. It is exactly this kind of financial instrument that permitted entities such as developers to borrow on an unprecedented scale. In a nutshell, proceeds from sales of WMPs are loaned mainly to speculative real estate developers at attractive yields. The following graph illustrates the boom of WMPs.

Most of the times these products carry attractive yields to investors, especially in the current market conditions; they however, hide some dangerous peculiarities. There is a huge asset-liability mismatch embedded in the WMPs. While most of these products mature in 1-3 months, they are used to finance long-term projects. To “solve” the problem, at maturities, other WMPs are issued, the proceeds are then used to buy the assets of the old WMP at inflated values so that the old WMP can be redeemed.

Another type of mismatch (and maybe even a more concerning one), is the interest rate maturity mismatch. In December 2016, the annualized interest rate on a 1-month WMP was 4.5%, compared to 4.4% and 4.2% for a 2-month and 1-year security. This inverse relationship signals the high level of thirst the system has for liquidity.

Valuation and conclusion

*The company values some assets on a level 3 basis (For example: Commercial properties).

**Sunac recorded perpetual bonds amounting at RMB ~10 billion as equity.

The expected value for properties under development and landbank takes into consideration a ~24% increase in those assets mainly given by Sunac's acquisition of Wanda's assets. Net debt is calculated as short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Sunac currently has ~RMB 181.2B in borrowings and RMB 92.4B in cash. Taking into consideration debt maturities in the second half of 2017 (around RMB 16B) and the company's obligations under the Wanda's deal, a net debt position of around RMB 93B is derived.

In July 2017, the company has raised an additional ~RMB 3.5B (HK$4.03B) in cash via a subscription agreement of 220M shares at a price of HK$18.33. I expect the company to continue to take advantage and exploit the abnormal increase in its stock price to raise extra capital in such a manner. This puts additional pressure on the company should the share price decline considerably.

Given the outlook for the real estate industry in China, the government’s willingness to slow down the housing boom, Sunac’s aggressive debt-fueled acquisition strategy and its delicate financial position, a discount of ~40% can be applied to the NAV/share, leading to a target price of HK$12.89/share, consisting of a ~66.8% discount from the current market price of HK$38.85/share (as of 10/12/2017).

Valuations ratios show that Sunac is the most expensive of the group of peers, despite having one of the weakest financial position among them.

Risks

Faster than expected sales growth and asset turnover.

Strong stock momentum.

Lack of policies implemented by the Government.

High costs related to the short position due to dividends (current dividend/share is RMB 0.257).

Sunac will succeed in its deleveraging plan it wants to achieve in 2018 (the plan consists in lowering the gearing ratio from 400% to 80%).

