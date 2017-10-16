JPMorgan Shows Why It's The Gold Standard In Banking

In this article, we'll delve into how JPMorgan boosted its revenue and managed its balance sheet showing once again why it's the gold standard in banking.

Loan growth and net interest income growth helped to bolster the financial performance of the quarter.

Earnings season is upon us and once again, we have to sift through the numbers and the sales pitches from CEOs and CFOs during their earnings presentations. Often times, CEOs love to cherry pick the numbers to highlight the strengths while simultaneously playing down the weaknesses.

In this two-article analysis, we'll analyze JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) Q3 earnings reported by first breaking out the areas that drove revenue and led to an EPS beat for the quarter. In the second article, I'll do a deep dive into the divisions of the bank that posted solid growth, including specific products that performed well. We'll also look into how the bank has positioned itself for year-end and into 2018.

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know we've been touting that the economic backdrop is favorable for banks this year and into next year. Economic growth typically leads to loan demand from businesses as they increase capital investment and loan demand from consumers in the form of credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans. It was great to see JPMorgan's CFO Marianne Lake echo this sentiment on the earnings conference call.

"The U.S. and global economy continue to grow. Clients are active with demand for credit remaining solid, all in all resulting in 7% growth in net income." - JPMorgan Q3 earnings transcript.

JPMorgan's quarter was very good overall. Here are some of the highlights:

Overall Numbers:

The FDIC recently released its survey showing that the firm has surpassed the competition and now ranks number 1 in total U.S. deposits and in deposit growth." - JPMorgan Q3 earnings transcript

21% and fixed income revenue down 27%. Most of the fall in revenue has to do with low volatility in the fixed income market which I delve into further in a bit. Credit costs of $1.5 billion were up about $200 million year-on-year driven by higher net charge-offs in credit cards and card, and reserves of $300 million were built up in Q3.

Key areas of focus for Q3:

Revenue: Not as bad as reported...

year on year. However, the 21% drop in the year-over-year number wasn't as bad as one might think since Q3 last year was according to Lake, "against an impressive third quarter of 2017 in a quieter and very competitive environment." For most investors looking to go long JPM, last year's number is less concerning as the current growth rate for this year. Q3's total revenue was $25.32B, and when we compare that to Q2's $24.63B, JPM saw an increase of 2.8% in revenue on a quarterly basis. And compared to Q1, Q3 saw a growth rate of 2.3%. In my opinion, these are very solid numbers, especially given the low yields in the short end and the long end of the yield curve.

Loan growth:

, down from 2.07% in Q2. On a percentage basis, Q3 loan growth was down 35% from last quarter. It turns out mortgage growth was only 1.7% compared to Q2, and in my opinion, I thought the bank could have done better.

compared to Q2, and in my opinion, I thought the bank could have done better. Banks typically get a lift from new mortgages during Q3's housing season. Although in fairness, JPMorgan doesn't focus as heavily on mortgage origination as compared to Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

However, JPM is unlikely to get much mortgage loan growth in Q4 and Q1 of 2018, so the bank's mortgage origination won't help earnings again until Q2 2018. Again, it's not a huge number, but something to bear in mind if loan growth in other areas slows in the coming months.

The bright spot was commercial loans (C&I) which were up 8% y/y and is reflected in the 3.33% y/y net loan growth for the bank (shaded in light blue).



Data from JPM Balance sheet net loans from Seeking Alpha.

Why was loan growth so low?

If we want to see why loan growth was low for most banks that have reported so far, we only have to look to the economic growth over the past several quarters.

In Q2, the U.S. economy put up a 3% GDP growth number for the first time since 2015 (see graph below).

We have to go back to 2014 to see two quarters of 3% GDP growth in the same year.

were Q4-16 and Q1-17 (see above graph)? In my opinion, there's no question that banks were hit hard when economic growth became anemic in Q4 of last year and in Q1 this year. Less growth translates to fewer businesses expanding their operations and investing capital in long-term projects.

We should see improvement in the coming months. GDP growth should be at least 2.5% in Q3 and perhaps closer to 3% in Q4, given the string of positive economic data lately, in my opinion. In short, it's really hard for banks to lend when the economic fundamentals are working against them. Now that the fundamentals are in their favor, I would expect to see loan growth pick up again as GDP rises.

Graph courtesy of the BEA.

Net Interest Income:

In my opinion, and I know I'm not alone in saying this, JPMorgan is one of the best-run banks in the industry. In looking at net interest income growth, we can see this play out.

Review: Income from loans contributes to net interest income (or NII for short) by taking the difference between the amount the bank pays depositors in interest and what it gets paid in interest from loans.

During earnings season, the numbers that get reported are typically the year-on-year comparisons. However, with GDP growth fluctuating so much from quarter to quarter and year to year, we need to look at both comparisons. If economic growth was the same for each quarter, we could have an apples to apples comparison, but as we saw earlier, economic growth rates fluctuate. As a result, loan growth and net interest income growth fluctuate as well.

A 5% growth rate is excellent for any bank, including regional banks that derive most of their revenue from NII. However, JPMorgan posted a 10% year-over-year NII growth rate (light blue). What's more impressive about the NII growth rate was that Q3 GDP growth in 2016 was 2.6% (see graph above). To have a 10% jump in NII y/y compared to a quarter with a fairly similar GDP growth rate is very impressive. In short, Q3 last year was a good quarter for JPM and the economy. For JPMorgan to beat those numbers handily this year is not only a good sign in the short term but also bodes well for the bank going into 2018 if GDP continues to rise.

Data from JPM Income Statement from Seeking Alpha.

But wait! How could net interest income be higher with low bond yields (lower loan spreads) and declining trading revenue (low volatility in bonds)?

Two reasons why net interest income was higher:

The 10-year Treasury yield:

Remember what Ms. Lake said about net interest income that it was "reflecting the impact of higher rates and continued loan growth, partially offset by lower markets revenue."

If we look at the graph below of the 10-year yield, I compared Q2 with Q3 of this year and we can see that the 10-year yield finished each quarter at nearly the same yield. This is quite surprising given all the news surrounding how low yields were in Q3.

In Q3, the 10-year fell to lower levels than in Q2. However, it was at those levels briefly, only a few weeks. Most of Q3 the yield was above 2.18% (red shaded area).

In Q2, although yields were higher, the 10-year crashed and stayed lower for longer albeit both quarters were ugly for the 10-year yield.

Also, yields rallied so hard in September of Q3 and I believe that surge helped to save the quarter for JPM and other banks by offsetting the "lower markets revenue."

Effective use of the balance sheet:

The other reason net interest income was higher was due to JPMorgan's effective use of its balance sheet. There are three main assets for a bank, cash, investments, and loans.

In the balance sheet below, we can see that JPMorgan has the majority of its $2.6 trillion in assets invested in short-term investments or securities. The second largest asset are loans at $1.4T and the bank's cash position is the smallest of the three at $22B currently.

Effective use of the balance sheet is a very popular phrase within the banking industry. Banks want to make their assets work for them at all times while keeping credit risks low.

If we notice, investments went down .5% while loans went up by 1.35% and cash went up by 1% q/q. I believe the makeup of the balance sheet helped to bolster net interest income for the quarter.

By shifting the balance sheet assets around, JPM avoided some of the losses it might have incurred with short-term yields being so anemic. Instead, the bank put more assets to work in the form of loans since it was likely that loan spreads would be more profitable than trading spreads. Don't get me wrong, the bank's fixed-income trading division hasn't shrunk.

Remember how JPM is now the largest deposit holding bank in the country? The bank allocated a greater percentage of the new deposits to lending versus trading.

And given the low volatility of the 2-year in Q3, it worked out beautifully for the bank. The new deposits were split between cash and new loans, diversifying the revenue stream of the bank while simultaneously putting cash aside for share repurchases and dividends in the coming quarters. And that's what we call in banking, effective use of the balance sheet and why net interest income growth was so impressive in Q3.

In the coming months, banks like JPMorgan should be well supported against the backdrop of rising economic growth and the resulting rising yields.

In the second article for JPM, we'll do a deep dive into the numbers of the specific divisions that grew in Q3 and the ones that are likely to grow in Q4 and in 2018. Please don't forget to become an "email alert" follower to have the article emailed to you once it's published (see below).

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.