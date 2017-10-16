Bank Of America: Growth And Execution Underpin The Buy Case

What can investors learn from the 3Q'17 results of Bank of America (BAC)?

As one of the main plays on the theme of improving operating leverage, which is now a global driver of bank equity alpha, BAC delivered nicely in the quarter.

The inputs behind this conclusion look small, but combine impressively. Y/Y revenue growth of 0.9% came in over a drop in costs of -2.5% Y/Y with the result being a handy gain in pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) of 6.7% Y/Y. If you think of that underlying growth rate in the context of a powerful buyback program, then EPS growth is easily in double-digits with this name.

The Q/Q comp, of course, wasn't that great. PPOP contracted 4.4%. Lower costs couldn't offset the drop in revenue. With large banks generally underwhelming on revenue so far this results season, this incremental development in BAC means we should do some checking.

Time to think ex-trading

Along with its global banking peers (JPM and [[C]), BAC is always subject to quarterly swings in its trading division and subdued conditions were well flagged by the subsector from mid 3Q. How are things if we strip out trading income?

Much better. Taking out trading revenue (and leaving in the costs of the division, which did not contract) gives us a 12.6% improvement in PPOP Y/Y. The drivers here were 2.6% revenue growth (ex-trading) and 2.6% lower costs. Because revenue in BAC is about 67% larger than costs, the math of these growth rates for the net operating line is extremely positive.

Everyone, of course, knows that trading revenues can be volatile and, thus, the bottom line of markets divisions can swing more than other businesses. But what more can we say about the revenue line on an ex-trading basis? Above all, is the growth durable?

The revenue side driver of the growth is net interest income, as we see in the chart below (Company data, USDmn)

While both net interest and non-interest income fluctuate Q/Q, the overall trend is towards growth in net interest and sideways to down in non-interest revenue. What's more, this becomes even more pronounced if we strip trading income out of non-interest revenue. See the next chart.

BAC is really a measured NIM expansion, deposit volume and cost reduction story.

Net Interest Margin is up 5.6% Y/Y (that is, 2.0% from 1.9%).

And deposit volumes are up 4.4% YOY (note that loan growth isn't doing anything overall). Deposits at BAC feed asset growth.

Here we can see that BAC is materially benefiting from higher market rates. The yellow line in the chart above shows that BAC's loan/deposit ratio has gently declined since 2014 (from 80% to 70%). As loans are the highest yielding assets in the balance sheet, this contraction works against the impact of higher yields.

Should BAC get more loan growth then there will be a further lift to NIM through an improving mix. My own feeling is the bank will be content with the current level of NII growth and won't push for more loan growth absent a decent pick-up in GDP and demand from its preferred quality buckets.

It's also worth noting that the lack of dynamic loan growth helps contain credit costs and means when the next credit cycle comes (if it ever does) that BAC will not have been pushing into the downturn in terms of its risk management.

What about costs?

The way to think about incremental cost moves at BAC is to annualize an individual quarter and see how it looks vs. the stated annualized target of $53bn for 2018. 3Q17 costs equate to $52.5bn on an annualized basis.

As we see, costs are generally moving in the right direction, and the 3Q numbers, which I've picked out due to the effects of seasonality on BAC's costs, show resolute progress.

While many SA readers have offered valuable comments about the futility of banks trying to "cut their way to growth," the chart above offers comfort with regard to BAC over this question. Both headcount and branch count are falling while revenues are stable to growing, and, the biggest revenue driver of all at BAC, deposit volume, is doing fine. This reflects a shift to lower cost bank channels, and BAC's strength in online banking.

Conclusion: The basic Op Lev math is still good at BAC

So, we have something like 9-10% NII growth at BAC, balanced roughly equally between NIM expansion and deposit volume growth. This is supporting modest single-digit revenue growth outside of the ups and downs of the trading line.

We also have the well-established path to the $53bn cost number for 2018 holding in nicely as the headcount and branch count reduce quarter to quarter.

No problems here. BAC is on course and the 10.7x P/E for 2019, a nice looking 8% discount to the mighty JPMorgan, is confirmed. BAC remains a key holding in the FIG Ideas US Financials and Global Financials portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.