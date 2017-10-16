First Look At ForeScout's IPO

ForeScout Technologies, the provider of network security solutions, has released its S-1. Offering details and pricing are still TBD.

2017 has been a banner year for technology IPOs, giving us a variety of software and internet companies to digest, but we have yet to see a cybersecurity company in the mix. ForeScout Technologies (Private:SCOUT) hopes to break that mold with its upcoming offering. And especially in a year with banner cyberattack headlines such as the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) breach, Wall Street may have its interest piqued in the space.

ForeScout has just made its S-1 available for public viewing. Though we've always known that the company sported a $1+ billion valuation, investors may have been surprised to see that valuation was backed by a rather large revenue base. The company generated $167 million in revenue last year, and assuming its growth rate holds, is on track to generate well over $200 million this year.

This puts ForeScout's current valuation at under a 5x forward revenue multiple - although it remains to be seen what ForeScout will price its IPO at and what valuation it will reach for. More than likely, the company will seek a public market cap that far exceeds its private valuation, unlike fellow software company MongoDB (Pending:MDB), which recently set its IPO pricing range at approximately half its private valuation.

For context, see ForeScout's private funding history below, taken from Crunchbase:

Figure 1. ForeScout venture rounds

This article will offer a first look into ForeScout's business and financials, extracting the key takeaways investors should know before the company goes public later this year.

ForeScout: Where does it fit into the cybersecurity landscape?

There are a plethora of cybersecurity vendors out there, and it's confusing for IT professionals as well as investors to figure out how they all fit into the landscape. In ForeScout's own S-1, citing a study by Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), the company says that most modern enterprises have cobbled together more than 65 cybersecurity vendors.

ForeScout is an endpoint security solution, meaning its software is aimed at protecting the millions of devices that exist on a corporate network and can potentially expose it. Endpoints include laptops, tablets, and phones that we connect to corporate email and other internal systems. Due to the rise of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) practices in modern companies, enterprises are increasingly at risk of inadequate security protections on employee devices.

ForeScout heavily markets the "agentless" nature of its solutions - that is, you don't need to install an "agent" or a program on your device in order to make it visible to IT administrators. Enterprises after all can't exactly enforce the installation of security software on personal devices, but they still need to make sure these devices are safe from breach. ForeScout's software integrates directly with corporate networks from the top-level architecture to monitor the underlying devices linked to it.

The infographic below, taken from ForeScout's S-1, distills the three main functions of the ForeScout platform:

Figure 2. ForeScout functions

ForeScout's primary value-add is giving IT administrators the ability to detect more devices connected to their enterprise network. According to its S-1, ForeScout claims to have helped its clients detect 60% more devices on their networks than they were previously able to discover.

From there, ForeScout can apply access controls and provision usage to block unauthorized devices or those with inadequate security. ForeScout can also coordinate responses from other cybersecurity vendors installed on the network, such as putting up a firewall from Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

ForeScout's flagship product is called ForeScout CounterACT. It detects device endpoints connected to a corporate network and displays a variety of data on each endpoint, including the security agents installed on it. If it detects a security deficiency, it automatically triggers a policy-based response ranging from a security warning to the end-user to blocking the device.

ForeScout isn't alone in providing this type of service, however. Its primary competitors include Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Identity Services Engine, and Aruba Clearpass, a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), which both perform a very similar function of revealing devices connected to a corporate network and administering threat responses. These large companies have the advantage of bundling network access control functionality into their existing cybersecurity and networking options.

Another highly regarded endpoint security leader is ForeScout's fellow private unicorn Tanium, which is estimated to be valued in excess of $3.5 billion but has run into snags this year following a wave of executive departures. Tanium's near-term operational disruption may have pushed some deals into ForeScout's court this year.

Customer metrics and revenue model

According to ForeScout's S-1, the company has sold to over 2,500 customers comprising of 17% of the Global 2000. The company sells both directly to enterprises and through partners and resellers, with direct sales and channel sales handled by two separate sales teams. And like most cybersecurity companies, ForeScout has a long sales cycle, with the company disclosing a typical period of 6-12 months from initial solicitation to closing.

One potential Achilles' heel for ForeScout's offering is that unlike the SaaS companies so revered by Wall Street, it offers perpetual licenses and not recurring subscriptions. ForeScout sells software on a per-appliance basis with each appliance designated to manage a certain number of devices on a corporate network. Essentially, this means the company's revenue growth is directly tied to the number of devices it monitors. While this provides a strong base for a "land-and-expand" business model, with most customers purchasing trial appliances and expanding to larger deployments over time, ForeScout doesn't enjoy the same monthly or annual subscription revenue that other software and cybersecurity peers might.

Despite the fact that revenue is not recurring, ForeScout enjoys high levels of upsets to existing customers. It estimates that its top 20 customers have an average expansion multiple of 4.5x over their initial deployments. ForeScout tracks the purchasing behavior of each of its customer cohorts and discloses a net-recurring revenue retention rate of 128% for FY16, based on upsells to existing clients.

The chart below, taken from ForeScout's S-1, shows the purchasing growth of each customer cohort (with its oldest cohorts at the base of each bar) over time:

Figure 3. Revenue expansion from customer cohorts

Although this type of upselling activity can't be considered "recurring revenue" in the strict SaaS sense (since it involves an entirely new sale rather than continued payment for an ongoing one), ForeScout does seem to enjoy a loyal and engaged client base. The mode of its recurring business model is very similar to that of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which also enjoys high levels of customer upsells on integrated hardware-software appliances. However, investors generally seem to agree that these types of revenue streams are less valuable than SaaS revenue streams (Nutanix, despite a recent rally, trades at a 3x EV/FTM revenue multiple - far less than the majority of enterprise software companies, and still less than ForeScout even if it held its valuation at $1 billion).

ForeScout currently manages over 42 million devices as of June 2017. Based on internal estimates on how many total endpoints exist in its addressable market, multiplied by its per-device pricing, ForeScout believes its TAM (total addressable market) to be $8.6 billion.

Flagship customers of ForeScout include E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) and the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as a number of schools and universities.

Financial overview

As mentioned at the outset of this article, ForeScout has a sizable revenue base under its belt. In FY16, the company generated $166.8 million in revenue, up 32% y/y.

Figure 4. ForeScout top-line growth

A couple of key observations can be drawn from ForeScout's revenue trends. First, FY16's growth paled in comparison to FY15, where revenues grew 77% y/y. Even in terms of absolute dollar growth, ForeScout underperformed in FY16: the company only generated $40.9 million in incremental revenue in FY16 compared to the previous year, whereas FY15 brought in $54.8 million of new revenue.

This underlines the non-SaaS element of ForeScout's revenue base - unlike a subscription software company (a model which many of its cybersecurity cousins have adopted), ForeScout starts each fiscal quarter and year from scratch, with no existing revenue base. In order to grow, it must sell more appliances in the current quarter than in the last - unlike a subscription company, for whom every incremental sale adds onto an ever-growing base.

This can make ForeScout's quarterly results more unpredictable, and its growth figures less patterned. Its $167 million of annual revenues are also "less valuable" than an equivalent amount of revenues from a subscription company, as that is $167 million that must be earned again from scratch next year.

On the positive side, ForeScout's growth has shown no deceleration in 2017 year to date. Revenue for the first half of 2017 grew 32% y/y to $90.6 million, an equivalent growth rate to FY16's revenue growth. However, the company has also released preliminary Q3 results that estimate $38.5 million to $39.2 million in revenues, implying 26% y/y growth at the midpoint. See its preliminary estimates, taken from ForeScout's S-1, below:

Figure 5. ForeScout preliminary Q3 results

Despite an implied deceleration in top-line growth, however, ForeScout's operating loss margin is shrinking: the company lost $45.7 million in operating losses on $90.6 million of revenue in the first half of 2017, implying an operating margin of -50% for 1H17 versus -56% in 1H16.

The company also swung to positive operating cash flow in 1H17 and generated $1.25 million in OCF versus a loss of $10.0 million in 1H16. Even if ForeScout under-delivers on growth, it can score some points from investors by the demonstrated improvement in its cash burn profile.

The company has a clean balance sheet, with $72.5 million in cash and no debt. Though the number of shares and pricing details of the offering are still TBD, ForeScout is widely expected to raise more than $100 million in its IPO.

60-second summary

The quick take: ForeScout's upcoming IPO has its share of strengths and weaknesses, unlike other recent public offerings which have shown mostly positive indicators.

On the negative side, ForeScout isn't a SaaS company and its revenue base depends on repeat sales into its installed customers, unlike cloud companies that can reliably depend on a stream of annual or monthly subscription income. Because of its lack of a recurring revenue stream (despite the fact that its customers make repeat purchases), ForeScout's quarterly results can be much more choppy than other software IPOs, making investors more wary of taking a long position. Indeed, ForeScout's prelim Q3 results imply substantial growth deceleration from the first half of 2017.

Factors favoring the company, however, include its status as a positive cash flow generator (rare among software companies, and those that do generate positive OCF are generally awarded high multiples) despite its large GAAP losses. ForeScout also has the distinction of being the only cyber IPO of the year (excluding Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), which provides an identity management application but doesn't really extend into deep network security) and investor interest in the space may boost ForeScout's fortunes, especially in a year of high-profile cyberattacks.

More to come as offering details are released.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.