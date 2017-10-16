Newtek Business Services: Ride The Raid?

The risk is now higher, but should you ride the raid?

Last Friday, the company announced that one of its subsidiaries has been subject to an FBI raid.

Please note: The information in this article has been discussed first with The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers on Friday, October 13th.

Two events caught my eyes last Friday:

1. Finnair flight 666 (from CPH) to HEL(L?) took off on Friday, October 13th, for the last time; it landed safely.

2. FBI raids Indiana unit of LI-based Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT). In spite of a volatile day, NEWT stock - just like Finnair flight 666 - has landed safely, finishing the day down only 4.4% (after trading at -11% earlier) with a volume that was >x11 the daily average volume over the past three months.

NEWT Price data by YCharts

In this piece, we would touch upon a few points and try to assess things calmly and professionally.

Very little information...

First of all, investors should be aware that principally aside from the headline, there is no additional information what this raid is about. In a statement it made following the news, NEWT only stated the obvious:

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp. (“Newtek”), an internally managed business development company, announced that its portfolio company, ADR Partners LLC dba banc-serv Partners LLC (“banc-serv”), was served with a search warrant by the FBI yesterday at banc-serv offices in Westfield, Indiana. Newtek closed on its $5.4 million investment in banc-serv in June 2016. Newtek is monitoring the situation and is cooperating fully with the authorities. Banc-serv will be open for business today.

...implies a higher risk

With no information regarding what the raid is all about, we can only speculate but that it would be neither smart nor accurate so why bother? Instead, we prefer to stick to what we know (and mostly don't know) and state the obvious (just like NEWT did): Investing in NEWT is now more risky than it was. I know, you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out but still - when there are a lot of speculations - it's better to stick to the facts, and the fact is that the only fact one can be sure of is that the risk level is higher.

How attractive is/was the stock after/before the raid?

NEWT was part of our original A-Team and it's now one of only there stocks (the others being GAIN and NRZ) that we still hold out of the ten A-Team original members.

On Thursday, October 12th, the stock closed at $17.99, about 1% off its 52-week high of $18.16 (and way above its 52-week low of $13.16).

On Friday, October 12th, the stock traded in an 11%-wide range of $16.01-17.95. The last time the stock visited such a level was over three months ago.

Here are some of the main variables based on different share prices:

Stock price: $18 $17 $16 Price/Book Value (based on BV $14.36) 1.25 1.18 1.11 Dividend Yield (based on the company 2017 annual cash dividend forecast of $1.64) 9.11% 9.65% 10.25% Market cap (based on 17.43M outstanding shares) $314M $296M $279M

Has anything really changed (aside of risk)?

NEWT is a great company that shows tremendous growth over the past few years. Its SBA-lending positioning and unusual diversified value proposition have made it a unique creature among the Business Development Companies ("BDCs") segment.

On one hand, NEWT is (just like any BDC) a lender that makes money out of spreads. On the other hand, unlike most BDCs, NEWT has many activities/subsidiaries that make it less dependent on the lending activity than the average BDC.

Just like we wrote back in June 2016, NEWT is a combination of a BDC and a VC. Some may view this as a diversion and a lack of focus. I, on the other hand, view this as a blessed diversification that might lead to significant value creation by making some very interesting, less (BDC) traditional investments.

Since NEWT isn't a pure lender, some may think that it's not a "true BDC". Truth is that NEWT is a unique lender that is developing its lending capacity as much as it engages in other (non-lending) activities. This year the company already highlighted the following achievements/milestones:

Newtek Small Business Finance ("NSBF"), a NEWT subsidiary, is the largest non-bank SBA 7(a) lender. As a matter of fact, NSBF is ranked #7 among all bank and non-bank SBA 7(a) lenders.

NSBF's servicing portfolio was ~$1.1B at the end of Q2/2017, +24.8% Y/Y.

S&P Global Ratings raised its rating on the company’s SBA 7(a) loan securitization Class A Notes issued by Newtek Small Business Loan Trust 2014-1 from A to A+.

The lending business is by no means being neglected. It simply runs alongside other activities. Sure, these side activities require time, energy and resources that may have been (better?) used within the lending activity, but personally I like a company that is constantly looking to diversify (lower risk), to invent (new services), to innovate (new technologies) and to invest in related activities (more than a few subsidiaries) that overall reduce the risk of solely counting on the pure lending/spreads main activity.

FBI raid vs. SEC investigation

In a funny way, I feel more comfortable with an FBI raid than (I would have been) with a SEC investigation. While the latter may have significant financial implications for a company, the former may be directed at an individual and/or at a very specific issue that eventually (retrospectively) may have little financial impact for the company as a whole.

The company that was raided was banc-serv, not NEWT itself. Banc-serv is a company that was founded in 2002 and was acquired by NEWT in June 2016 for (only) $5.4M. This tells me three main things:

NEWT itself isn't involved (directly) in this unpleasant issue.

It's unlikely that NEWT management changed so much during the past 14 months in a (successful) company that runs for over 15 years. Putting it differently, I doubt that the FBI raid has much to do with NEWT (management) practices.

We are talking about something in the area of 2% (+/-) of NEWT's total equity/market cap. Either way, we are not talking big money here even if the liability turns out to be higher than that.

Adding to these points, the fact that banc-serv has been operating on Friday (following the raid) normally also tells me that things may not be as serious as the headline suggests.

What does that all mean? That NEWT is still a very attractive play!

NEWT is a company that we track closely, and we have a relatively large position in (relative to its small market cap). This is the only reason that we haven't added shares on Friday. Here's some of what I wrote to The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers on Friday (through the chat):

The company that was raided is banc-serv which had been acquired by NEWT for $5.4 million in June 2016. NEWT's 10% worth $30M.

I almost tend to say BUY FBI coming in with a search warrant is naturally a reason to be (more than) cautious but taking into consideration that we are talking of a new company in NEWT's portfolio that only represent (at purchase price) about 1.75% of NEWT's market cap (as of yesterday's close), it doesn't make sense that NEWT is lowing $30M of its market cap and/or that NEWT management is necessarily involved in any alleged wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, we won't be adding today. We have a pretty large position in NEWT (relative to the market cap)

As I wrote in this piece last year, we have a minimum price target of $20 for NEWT. The wide range of $16-20 is our "HOLD" range. NEWT traded as low as $16.01 on Friday, so I guess that this range does speak for itself. The $16 was and still is an important (support) level.

If you were lucky enough to grab some NEWT last Friday at $16.01, you should be very happy about it. I didn't believe that NEWT will get so low and had I thought that it can, I may have added more shares after all.

At the closing price of $17.20, I would say the following:

- If you are an existing holder of NEWT, stick to your position and add at or below $16 (or $16.01...).

- If you are not an existing holder of NEWT, this raid, as unpleasant as it may be, might offer a good opportunity to start a position. I believe that a yield of 10% (or a price of $16.40 based on an annual $1.64 expected distribution for 2017) is attractive. Nonetheless, $16.40 is already 4.65% below current market price so you might wish to be a little bit more brave.

In 2017, NEWT is expected to pay ~7.2% more than it did in 2016 ($1.64 versus $1.53), and if we may assume a similar increase in 2018 (which is just around the corner), this would imply a possible 2018 annual distribution of $1.76. At this level, 10% dividend yield reflects a stock price of $17.58.

Nonetheless, since the risk level is now higher, we would require a wider margin of safety, anywhere between 2% and 3% of NEWT market cap. Therefore, we would set the buying area for new investors looking to add NEWT to their portfolios at $17.

To sum things up, we think that you should ride the raid. Be cautious, stay alerted, don't take things lightly but do treat this raid as an opportunity to get something NEW(T).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT, GAIN, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.