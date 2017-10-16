eBay's Best Days Are Behind It

GMV (gross merchandise volume), the aggregate amount of goods sold across eBay's platforms and the primary measure of its marketplace power, is virtually flat.

The company is slated to report earnings this week, and its forecast for 6-8% revenue growth may be overreaching.

eBay's organic revenue growth has slowed down to the mid-single digits, most recently growing only 4% y/y in the last quarter.

Before Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime became so popular, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the e-commerce king. The idea of peer-to-peer exchanges of goods was so revolutionary that it vaulted eBay immediately to the top of Silicon Valley and created a multi-billion-dollar company. But now - while I am no fan of overhyped Amazon drama - it's easy to see that the majority of buyers and sellers prefer Amazon to eBay.

Driven mostly by fierce online competition, eBay has lost its glitter: GMV is flat, revenue growth is subpar, and it's counting on acquisitions like StubHub to boost its growth. eBay no longer deserves the $40 billion market cap it's currently sporting, and it's a mystery why the stock is marching toward 52-week highs.

EBAY data by YCharts

One major risk catalyst coming up this week is eBay's Q3 earnings release. With GMV in the core eBay platform flat at $21.5 billion for 2Q17 (up only 2.9% from 2Q16's $20.9 billion) and GMV at StubHub, eBay's growth engine, actually down 5%, the company may not be able to achieve the 6-8% constant currency revenue growth it has guided to.

The company's earnings are not in tiptop shape either - 2016's EPS was helped by a one-time gain on the sale of its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). Consensus estimates for the company call for earnings of $2.00 for FY17, implying a P/E of nearly 20x for eBay, according to Yahoo Finance - a steep multiple for a company whose earnings growth is grinding to a halt and facing difficult y/y compares.

Unless the company can over-deliver on Q3 results as well as lift guidance, eBay's year-to-date rally may soon be over.

A String of Acquisitions Isn't Going to Catapult eBay out of its Hole

With organic growth disappointing, eBay has turned to a tried-and-true tactic of many slowing industrial concerns: acquire the growth. According to eBay's 10-K, the company spent $212 million in six acquisitions in 2016. The acquired companies include:

Cargigi

Expertmaker

SalesPredict

Ticketbis

Ticket Utils

Corrigon

Of these six companies, only Cargigi and Ticketbis are actual marketplace platforms that can add to eBay's GMV (and even so: have you heard of these companies? Do you think they can save eBay from sinking into irrelevance?). The other four are software startups, and while every technology company needs to show proficiency in data analytics and machine learning these days, software is out of eBay's realm of expertise. It's not clear why eBay would spend cash to buy something like Expertmaker, a big data startup, instead of licensing or subscribing to similar software if needed.

$212 million isn't a whole lot for a company with a market cap of $40 billion and approximately $13.6 billion of cash. But also recall that, as of eBay's Q2 balance sheet, the company is also carrying $11.4 billion of debt, making its net cash position actually a lot thinner at ~$2 billion. eBay had better make its shopping choices wisely.

GMV isn't ballooning like it used to

To tack on to the acquisition disappointments, StubHub - which provides about 5% of its GMV and has driven strong growth for eBay since the company acquired it for $310 million in 2007 - is seeing declining GMV.

eBay reported Q2 GMV for StubHub of $1.0 billion, down 5% y/y, citing "a softer U.S. events landscape compared to last year." The revenue growth StubHub did provide was due mostly to Ticketbis, the international ticketing company eBay acquired in 2016.

What investors want to see is an uptick in both organic growth and the core eBay business, and this isn't happening. eBay's core Marketplace platform saw total GMV of $20.5 billion in Q2, up only 3% y/y. Furthermore, the website's user growth isn't accelerating too quickly either - the company added 2 million users in Q2 to expand its global active buyer base to 171 million, or only a 1% quarter/quarter growth.

Margins declining

In times of slow revenue growth, what we'd expect from a well-managed company is that it begins to harvest cash and improve margins to maximize profits. Technology investors can forgive margin deterioration or outright losses if they are accompanied by strong top-line growth, but when growth is flat, investors want to see profit expansion.

eBay's operating income has largely held flat in the past five years, as has its revenue. During this time, operating margins have contracted slightly - from a high of 30% in 2013 to just 26% in 2015 and 2016.

Figure 1. eBay summary financials, 2012-2016

4% might not sound like a lot, but on $9 billion of revenues, 4% translates to $360 million, or nearly one full quarter of GAAP net profit for eBay.

Making matters worse, margin deterioration has continued into 2017. Q2 saw 330 bps of margin deterioration, with operating margin of only 20.5% compared to 23.8% in 2Q16. Operating income itself fell 10% y/y to $478 million, down from $531 million in 2Q16, erasing all of the benefits of some (though not stellar) top-line growth.

To explain this erosion of margins, the company primarily cites in its 10-Q "increased costs from acquired businesses" and "expansion of our Marketplace customer support offerings" have driven gross margins down by 2%. The remainder of the margin decline owed to an increase in general and administrative costs, primarily to support acquisition integration - surely, a sign of ineffective management during times of flat growth.

Key takeaway: eBay doesn't deserve to be valued like a growth stock

The quick take from the points raised in this article: beware eBay's upcoming Q3 print. The company has recently returned to Wall Street's favor after posting revenue growth in the past few quarters (reversing a decline seen in 2015), but stagnating GMV and user metrics are a leading indicator of the disappointing results to come.

Like most companies struggling to reinvent themselves, eBay has turned to acquisitions in the hopes of finding another StubHub to invigorate growth. Yet acquisitions have been painful to margins, and StubHub itself - eBay's flagship subsidiary that has been in its portfolio for 10 years now - is showing a decline in GMV for the first time.

eBay is not, by any means, a bad business. It's not going to flame out spectacularly like Yahoo, but it's not a growth stock anymore, and it shouldn't be valued like one. With the stock commanding premium multiples but showing subpar growth, I'd be careful heading into the Q3 print.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.