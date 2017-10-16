3 Decades Of Monetary Policy And Financial Instability: The Wonders Of Cash

For several decades, the Fed has conducted monetary policy while keeping an eye closely attuned to the financial markets. In our view, this shift away from the Fed's focus on the real economy was a direct consequence of the decision to deregulate and liberalize financial markets. The removal of restrictions on these markets (including Reg Q, Glass Steagall and McFadden Act) eased (some would assert “democratized”) access to credit and fueled a series of asset price bubbles from the 1980s until 2007, before eventually culminating in the near collapse of the global financial and economic system in 2008.

After growing at a steady rate relative to nominal GDP, private sector debt growth decoupled from GDP beginning in the 1980s as market liberalization unfolded.

In addition, as the chart below reveals, most of the credit creation from the time liberalization began until 2007 was directed at the Finance, Insurance and Real Estate Sector (FIRE). This financialization of US economic activity gave rise to numerous mini-financial crises that ultimately culminate in the global financial crisis in 2008.

Source: Dirk Bezemer (2012) and Federal Reserve Flow of Funds

In December 1996, Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan used the term “irrational exuberance” to reflect the Fed's concerns about equity valuations. He then raised short-term rates in March 1997, despite no signs of inflation, explaining it as a move designed to “preempt” inflationary pressures. In my view, the Fed’s real concern at that juncture was with equity market valuations. When Members of Congress complained, Greenspan went silent and over time his position (d)evolved.

Beginning in Fall 1998, the Fed began to conduct “mop-up” operations after bubbles burst. Greenspan accepted the rationality financial market prices as they bubbled upward, but chose to lower rates and provide liquidity as they reversed. The “Greenspan Put” provided investors with an adjustable floor to market valuations. Each time the Fed intervened, market participants expressed a moment of relief, before adding to risk positions.

At about this time, the so-called “Committee to Save the World” was featured in Time Magazine (Greenspan, Robert Rubin and Larry Summers). Brooksley Born, who headed the CFTC and bravely proposed regulating derivatives, was shut down at this time. The Washington Consensus would not hear of it. And it was about the time that Bob Woodward wrote the book entitled Maestro.

All of this may appear as ancient news. A decade before Mr. Greenspan became Fed Chairman, Hyman Minsky and Charles Kindleberger were familiarizing people with linkages between financial stability and the real economy. During the Great Depression steps were intentionally taken to constrain financial activities (including passage of the Glass Steagall Act, the McFadden Act and implementation of Regulation Q).

These laws were designed to protect the real economy from instability based on the belief that these factors had contributed to the depths of the Great Depression. And they were remarkably effective for more than a quarter century after the Second World War ended.

As financial markets were liberated from these restrictions during the 1980s, the lessons learned during the Great Depression apparently were forgotten, despite entreaties from Minsky and Kindleberger. Few apparently were listening (though, interestingly the BIS Annual Reports in the late 1980s captured concerns about debt and its link to asset prices, as did an obscure publication called the International Currency Review - I managed to retain copies of several articles printed in the ICR from 1988 to 1990).

Easier access to credit and rising debts fueled asset price appreciation, as the US economy became increasingly financialized. The positive feedback between credit growth and rising asset prices (see figure below) was further stimulated by derivatives and securitization. Central banks and financial regulators, laboring under a faulty efficient markets paradigm, failed to grasp what makes financial markets unique until it was much too late.

Mainstream macroeconomic models likewise fell short in properly understanding these dynamics. The decision to ignore money and credit treated finance as if it was just another sector in the economy (for more, see here). Money was viewed as a “veil” over real economic activity with no impact. Behind the scenes, household and corporate debt were rapidly rising relative to income (increasing financial fragility) and asset prices were out-of-kilter with underlying valuations. Sources of instability continued to build until the entire financial and economic system threatened to unwind in 2008.

In response, the Fed pursued extraordinary actions to lower rates sharply, bail out financial firms and markets and initiated Quantitative Easing (QE) policies. These policies involved the Fed purchasing financial assets (mainly US Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities or MBS) from private firms or banks in exchange for liquidity. These actions directly lowered borrowing costs and boosted asset prices, but had little noticeable impact on the real economy, where action was truly needed.

Unfortunately, little was done to address the indebtedness of the bottom 80% of US households. These households, on average, reportedly held 60% of their total wealth in their homes, so as house prices fell by 30% from 2006 to 2010, much of that wealth vanished.

These households had historically played an important role in supporting aggregate demand, based on a high marginal propensity to consume out of their incomes. Unable to do so given fragile balance sheets, growth in the real economy has floundered in the 2% range since the crisis ended. Without policies to reduce the debts of these households, it is difficult to see how growth can move outside the current range of 2%.

Fast forward to 2017 and asset prices, particularly U.S. equity prices, are at stratospheric levels only witnessed twice since 1881, first, before the outbreak of the Great Depression and then again in 1999, just before the tech bubble collapsed (see chart below from Doug Short).

And now the Fed plans to unwind QE and increase short-term interest rates. The next hike is on tap to occur at the December 2017 meeting. I believe the Fed eventually will encounter resistance as it moves forward with its plans, given risks that market prices adjust in an unfavorable (downward) direction. I fully expect that our future will involve a return to QE4.

Given the above, I think building a cash reserve at this point in time makes very good sense. Recently, I have been reducing my own exposure to US equities, taking profits, while dividing the funds evenly between a growing cash reserve and non-US equity markets, which appear less far along in their economic and financial cycles. For more about this topic, see here and here. The cash reserve will be deployed once markets adjust to more reasonable levels.