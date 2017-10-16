LendingClub: Capital Supply A Major Risk

While borrower demand for LendingClub's loans remains high, its supply of capital will be the major impediment to its growth.

Investors have surely taken notice and will be more wary to invest large sums in LendingClub's new vintages, hampering loan growth.

LendingClub's loan performance has been beset by high charge-off rates, and newer vintages have markedly lower performance than in the past.

LendingClub relies on fresh capital to originate loans and generate revenue growth, which is increasingly being provided by a small amount of institutional investors.

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) is reaching for 52-week highs again, as equity investors seem to think that LendingClub's days of scandal are behind it.

For a quick refresher: in mid-2016, news broke that an affiliate of LendingClub had been quietly buying up its hundreds of millions of LendingClub's "Notes" (the slices of consumer debt that are securitized and sold to both institutional and retail investors). This called into question LendingClub's claim that it takes no credit risk, as it was arranging for an affiliated entity to buy up its loans. The event brought down LendingClub's founder and then-CEO, Renaud Laplanche.

Aside from being a major embarrassment to the company, the LendingClub debacle served to illustrate one key point: the most important driver of its business is the fresh supply of funds to continue originating loans. The only reason LendingClub had an affiliate buy up its debt was to absorb the lack of institutional buying. LendingClub generates its revenue from origination and service fees, not from holding the debt it sells - to keep originating loans, it has to convince the suppliers of capital (aka, investors) to keep playing ball.

This risk is just as apparent today as it was a year ago, and the company has seemingly made few improvements in bolstering its capital supply. Equity investors are cautioned not to toss false hopes into LendingClub re-reaching its former glory - unless its loan performance can improve, its access to capital will be severely restricted. Beware of this fintech company as it stretches for new highs - once the capital stops flowing, its business will grind to a halt.

LC data by YCharts

Loan performance

Full disclosure: I'm an investor in LendingClub Notes, not in the stock. In the past few months, I've seen the value of my consumer debt portfolio dwindle as more than a tenth of my Notes go sour, with little results in the way of recoveries (though supposedly, the fees I pay to LendingClub should in part be used for the company to make every effort to make delinquent borrowers pay).

Unsecured consumer debt is risky. Everybody knows that. LendingClub regularly communicates this to investors, so the company itself can't be faulted for lack of disclosure. Caveat emptor - let the buyer beware. But despite doing everything LendingClub recommends - limiting single-Note exposure to $25, maintaining a portfolio of 100+ notes, and spreading that portfolio across risk grades (LendingClub rates its borrowers from A (best) through G (worst)), the monthly statements I receive from the company show consistent underperformance and value deterioration.

The company provides the following historical performance charts for the two types of loans they offer: 36-month loans and 60-month loans.

Figure 1. LendingClub 36-month loan performance

Figure 2. LendingClub 60-month loan performance

Source: LendingClub website

The charts above carry two key takeaways. First, loan performance degrades over time. This is natural and nothing unexpected: borrowers tend not to default in the beginning, inflating the initial rates of return. Bad eggs only reveal themselves years later as problems surface.

But something else that is of note in these charts: LendingClub's newer vintages aren't performing as well as that of 2012, 2013, and 2014 - the dark green, light green, and red lines, respectively, and its best years.

Take a look at the pink and purple lines - representing loans originated in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Their performance significantly trails that of 2013-2014. Furthermore, the drop in performance (the "cliff" you see at the beginning of the life of the loan) is happening sooner and swifter than in the prior years. Take a look specifically at the vintage of 2015 (pink), where performance has nosedived below any year except 2008's 36-month loans.

With the 2015 vintage declining from a 16% annualized return to merely 8% annualized return only 20 months into its lifespan (1/3 of its lifespan), it's well on its way to generating a low single-digit or even subzero return by the time it hits its last year. Why would a rational investor choose to invest in highly risky, unsecured consumer debt for a reward of 1-3% if that same investor can simply invest in an S&P 500 ETF that can generate ~8-10% annualized returns over the same 5-year period?

Investors look at LendingClub the same way they would look at mutual and hedge funds: where recent performance is weak, they'll invest less money or pull out entirely. And while everybody knows that past performance is not an indicator of future returns, nobody is going to want to invest in an asset class that shows deteriorating performance from year to year.

Why is loan performance deteriorating?

Certainly LendingClub doesn't wish for bad performance. But loan performance isn't exactly that high on the company's priority list, either, seeing as it doesn't hold its Notes beyond the short term.

LendingClub is a prime example of incentive misalignment. Its goal is simply to originate as many loans as possible, because:

We generate revenue from transaction fees from our marketplace’s role in accepting and decisioning applications for our bank partners to enable loan originations, servicing fees from investors for matching available loan assets with capital, and management fees from investment funds and other managed accounts.

Source: LendingClub 10-K

Unlike a bank, it doesn't seek to generate interest revenue from its balance sheet. Once it originates a loan and receives its fees, it wants to move its Notes out the door as quickly as possible via securitization and mass sales of its loans. It doesn't want to take on the risk of its own product.

Sound familiar? This isn't too unlike what happened with securitized mortgages in the financial crisis of 2008. Without any vested interest in the quality of loans (only in origination volumes), mortgage lenders sought to originate as much as possible, lowering underwriting standards in the efforts to originate as many loans as possible.

LendingClub is not a crooked lender, by any sense. All the evidence suggests it genuinely does its best to make sound loans and offer its investors a good return. But after facing several sequential quarters of revenue decline (only returning to growth in its most recent quarter), the company is certainly under pressure to keep loan originations high.

How important is capital supply to LendingClub's growth?

LendingClub is a marketplace service, after all, and like in any marketplace, outcomes are determined by the balance between supply and demand. In LendingClub's case, the suppliers of capital (that is, investors) hold nearly all the cards.

Let's review several important facts about LendingClub's dependency on its investors. First, as shown in the chart below from LendingClub's most recent earnings presentation, its revenue growth is highly dependent on the growth in its origination volumes:

Figure 3. LendingClub originations vs. revenue growth

Revenue grew 35% y/y - impressive, surely, but driven entirely by its 10% growth in originations. When originations are weak (like in the previous quarter, where originations fell 29%), revenue takes a nosedive as well.

Secondly - without outside capital, LendingClub cannot afford to continue supporting loan growth. In 2Q17, LendingClub originated $2.15 billion in loans. The company has only $573 million of cash on its balance sheet. By its own merit, it can only afford to fund about one month of its own loans.

LendingClub's biggest strength is also its biggest weakness: it's not a bank. Because it's not a bank, its origination speed and tech-forward approach is immensely appealing to borrowers, driving demand for its loans (it has seemingly no problems attracting new borrowers). But because it's not a bank, it doesn't have easy access to capital in the form of deposits to fund loans.

In fact, traditional banks are LendingClub's largest sources of capital, providing 44% of its originations in Q2, for an aggregate total of $955 million:

Figure 4. LendingClub capital supply mix

Further, the bank mix of LendingClub's capital supply has grown from par with retail investors (in gray) to nearly half its capital supply. Institutional investors, shown in yellow (think mutual funds and hedge funds) are retreating from supplying funds to LendingClub, possibly scared off by the deterioration in the performance of LendingClub Notes.

LendingClub had better keep the banks happy. In a moment's notice, if the banks pull their funding, LendingClub's originations machine could suddenly stop.

This risk factor, taken from LendingClub's 10-K, sums up its precarious situation quite nicely:

A relatively small number of investors account for a large dollar amount of investment in loans funded through our marketplace and may exert influence over us if we experience a slowdown in a significant amount of investment capital on our platform.

The section goes on to say that following the fall of LendingClub's former CEO, many large investors have pulled funding from the platform. And because it has a "relatively small number" of heavy hitters funding its loan book, it really can't afford to lose a single one.

Financial implications and valuation update

For now, investors think the world is merry - after all, revenue is up 35% y/y. The company is projecting a positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year. Originations are up, and GAAP net income is closing in on breakeven. See below LendingClub's most recent quarterly results, which has sent the stock rallying since the beginning of August:

Figure 5. LendingClub Q2 results

With its stock pushing toward the mid-$6s (up from lows in the $4s in 2016 post-scandal), LendingClub now touts a $2.7 billion market cap.

This represents a Price/FY17 Revenue multiple of 4.5x (based on the midpoint of management's increased FY17 guidance range of $585-$600 million) and an Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 50x (based on guidance of $50-$58 million in Adjusted EBITDA).

These multiples are hardly cheap, especially for a company whose revenue and profits swing from growth in one quarter to deterioration in the next (we could say the same for its loan performance, though lately it seems loan performance has shown pure deterioration).

This is not a company worth betting on - either in its stock or in its Notes.

Key investor takeaways

LendingClub operates a truly marvelous platform, even I have to admit. Using technology and software, it connects borrowers and savers together in a seamless, web-enabled interface that puts traditional banks to shame.

Unfortunately, the way the situation looks right now, savers (the suppliers of capital) hold all the power in this marketplace. LendingClub, with a thin balance sheet of its own, relies entirely on these institutional investors and banks to provide capital to fund loan growth. These investors care about only one thing: performance. Unsecured consumer debt is a good asset class to diversify into, but only if LendingClub can generate good returns on its Notes. In this regard, its own statistics show it has failed.

One quarter of good results should not erase from investors' minds the very real possibility that Q2 revenue growth was a one-time fluke. LendingClub has been congratulating itself on two high-profile "self-sponsored securitization," loosely translated as a big sales push to market and securitize more Notes in an effort to bolster demand for LendingClub product. These big sales pushes may temporarily increase its access to fresh capital, but it's costly for margins (the company engaged JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) to underwrite its most recent $323 million offering in September, and investment bankers don't do anything cheaply) and also more ephemeral. In fact, it's these very securitization deals that may have boosted the optics around originations growth - once the novelty wears off, LendingClub may find itself strapped for capital again.

Until LendingClub can show meaningful improvements in the performance of its Notes and win back institutional investors' trust, its short-lived period of growth will tumble back into decline. It needs a consistent supply of capital to power its growth, and for that it also needs to show consistent returns for its investors. Stay away from this stock until its fundamental picture becomes more sunny.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.