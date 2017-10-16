Bitcoin: Charting The Path Higher

In this article, we'll look at the key levels in price and track momentum which has helped to give the push behind the current move higher.

The charts have revealed that Bitcoin has been in a bullish channel for the entire year.

Bitcoin is surging to new highs as more banks get behind virtual currencies.

Bitcoin is surging again as more banks and governments are taking a second look at virtual currencies. In my article last week, I outlined how the ban on Bitcoin is fueling its surge higher and is having the opposite effect that government officials had intended. The bans are pushing the pro-crypto investment community to find creative ways to incorporate BTC into the mainstream financial system.

Whether Bitcoin is regulated and to the extent of those regulations is yet to be determined. However, the more news we hear about central bank officials, bank management teams, and governments exploring opportunities with virtual currencies should at the very least, create a floor, but more likely create bullish optimism for Bitcoin.

Since money laundering is the chief concern with Bitcoin, it'll be important to watch developments on that front in the coming weeks. If bank officials continue exploring how Bitcoin can be employed into the "system" while simultaneous preventing illicit financial crimes, the case for virtual currencies will be strengthened. And as we've seen this week, that's good news for those who are long Bitcoin.

The recent rise has boded well for those investing in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) or following the on-going developments if the first Bitcoin ETF through the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN).

In my earlier article two weeks ago, we highlighted that BTC broke two key bullish levels and that the crypto was likely to go higher. In full disclosure, I thought BTC would rise to $4500, have a slight pullback, and rise to $5500 in several weeks, but instead, we hit those levels in a few days.

Here's my chart with the midpoint level of $4500:

(from Sept. 29th article)

Will Bitcoin remain bullish? In my opinion, as long banks and in some cases, governments continue investing in blockchain technology, it bodes well for all cryptocurrencies and especially the market leader that is Bitcoin.

For all the negative news, Bitcoin remains in its bullish channel and as long as it remains in the channel, BTC is more likely to go higher than lower.

The bullish channel remains intact

I wanted to show this chart from the 29th because it shows the RSI break. Bitcoin has been tracking fairly well with momentum indicators.

The first bullish break is the price break of the orange trend line (connecting the lows of the correction). This break is significant since it deflates the bearish momentum that was prevalent in the market. In other words, traders will be less inclined to short BTC while it trades on the bullish side of the orange trend line.

is the price break of the orange trend line (connecting the lows of the correction). This break is significant since it deflates the bearish momentum that was prevalent in the market. In other words, traders will be less inclined to short BTC while it trades on the bullish side of the orange trend line. The second bullish break is the break of the trend line on the RSI momentum indicator. The dark red line connects the highs in RSI's momentum during Bitcoin's correction. The fact that RSI is moving higher in tandem with BTC's price action shows there's momentum behind the current move.

is the break of the trend line on the RSI momentum indicator. The dark red line connects the highs in RSI's momentum during Bitcoin's correction. The fact that RSI is moving higher in tandem with BTC's price action shows there's momentum behind the current move. The momentum break and the price break together have helped to push Bitcoin to $5,700 in just two weeks.

Current charts for Bitcoin

The summer rally may indicate the next move:

We can see on the far right that BTC has broken through the midpoint of the channel ($4500 or the green line) and surged to the top of the channel (pink line) where it tapped $5800 briefly.

However, if we look to the left and see the price action that played out over the summer, I believe we might see a similar pattern. Of course, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the market sometimes moves in similar patterns.

I believe we might see a similar pattern. Of course, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the market sometimes moves in similar patterns. We notice that BTC hit a high, pulled back to the midpoint (green line labeled "pull back" in red), followed by another move higher at the end of August (labeled "new high" in the green box). The second move higher tapped the pink trendline top of the channel at $4940.

RSI or the Relative Strength Index measures momentum as well as overbought and oversold conditions. MACD measures momentum with short-term and long-term moving average lines. Bitcoin tracked fairly well to these indicators.

Here's the BTC summer rally with RSI and MACD added:

We can see that as BTC moved, RSI also made a high, and a pullback, followed by a new high. In short RSI followed the same pattern in price.

All during that time, MACD moving average lines performed a bullish crossover where the short-term moved over the long-term moving average line (yellow circle).

where the short-term moved over the long-term moving average line (yellow circle). If you notice, BTC price retraced to the green midpoint line after hitting its first high of the summer (green arrow).

RSI also retraced after the first high but stayed above the 50 level (yellow line). Above 50 is bullish for RSI, indicating there might be another move higher in the works. And there was another move higher until it topped out at the end of August (new high).

In short, if BTC stays above the green line (or the channel midpoint) and RSI remains above 50, there's a high probability of another move higher. However, there still could be a pullback, but unless the fundamentals change, momentum will likely remain bullish as long as BTC is above the green midpoint line and RSI is above 50.

Current chart:

We can see below with current price action added to our chart, that BTC hit $5800 or a new high.

RSI has also hit a new high and MACD has a bullish crossover forming (yellow circle). Look familiar?

Of course, this doesn't mean that BTC will play out exactly like it did last summer, but it might follow a similar pattern. The reason for this is that traders put buy and sell orders around the trend lines and the midpoint line.

RSI and MACD are also very popular indicators and traders will be watching to see if RSI pulls back to the yellow 50 line before bouncing higher.

My take is that the bullish trend remains in place and as long as RSI is above 50 and with the bullish crossover on MACD (yellow circle), there's a strong probability of another move higher in BTC.

Please bear in mind, my arrows show a possible path for BTC. Only capital allocation based on fundamentals will drive BTC higher or lower. The charts don't cause the move, instead, they show a possible roadmap for the move.

Given the strength in the momentum indicators with the current rally, my view is the following: It's possible we see BTC retrace back to the midpoint line (green line) around $5000 (red arrow) and bounce higher for another run to the top of the channel perhaps to $6300 to $6500 (green arrow).

Following the second move higher, I believe we'll see a corrective move lower. But corrective moves are normal and healthy in a bullish channel. In fact, a corrective move is what made this rally possible.

The correction following the summer created the momentum in the current rally by allowing investors a chance to get in who had missed their opportunity earlier this year. As a result, BTC has strong momentum pushing behind the current rally. Momentum equals liquidity, in my opinion, and the more momentum, the more big money or liquidity is behind the move. And BTC currently has a lot of momentum.

Key levels to watch and takeaways:

Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order. These key levels in price could be where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Bitcoin.

On a bullish break of $5900, and a daily close above that level there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and BTC may try to retest the $6500 area.

there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and BTC may try to retest the $6500 area. The $6300 and 6500 area may have some resistance associated with it, as traders might take profits. The completion of two new highs is a common area for take-profit orders to be located. I'm assuming there'll be a slight pullback before the next move higher.

associated with it, as traders might take profits. The completion of two new highs is a common area for take-profit orders to be located. I'm assuming there'll be a slight pullback before the next move higher. If BTC stays above $6300 for a few days and trades sideways, watch momentum. If RSI is above 50, we're likely to see another push higher perhaps to $6700.

If RSI is above 50, we're likely to see another push higher perhaps to $6700. A bearish break of $4700 to $4600, would put BTC back into the lower half of the channel, below the mid-point line. Look for sell orders to kick in around $4600 (the last consolidation) because this area may be the break-even point for traders who went long above the consolidation area around $4500. Those traders may not want to hold BTC while their trade in under water if they expect BTC to go back $4000 or so.

In the coming days, I'll have more analysis or news as it develops. Please become an "email alert" follower to have my next article and charts emailed to you once they're published (see below). Thanks for reading.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on the markets, cryptocurrencies, banks, equities, forex, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.