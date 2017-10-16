Top Ships Completes Kalani Purchase Agreement But Further Dilution Still Looming

Unfortunately, the market will have to absorb some further, meaningful near-term dilution.

Infamous Kalani equity purchase agreement finally comes to an end with the company now looking for more traditional sources of financing.

I have covered Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Shares of small, Greece-based product tanker operator Top Ships managed to stage a violent rally in Thursday's after hours session after the company disclosed the completion of its infamous equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Ltd. ("Kalani").

Investors looking for further color on the notorious Kalani financing scheme should start with my series of articles on DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS).

Picture: Newbuild MR2 Eco Product Tanker "Stenaweco Elegance" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

While the original agreement entered into in early February only provided for an maximum amount of just $3.1 million to be raised, the company subsequently entered into a couple of amendments with Kalani with the latest one, dated April 27, increasing the maximum amount to $40.3 million.

All of the funds raised were effectively directed towards further building the company's fleet of modern eco-medium range product tankers but even after recently securing additional bank financing, remaining contractual commitments for the acquisition of its newbuilding fleet still amount to $30.7 million which Top Ships now expects to fund "partly through traditional bank financing and partly through the capital markets via debt and equity issuances".

That said, Kalani-related dilution hasn't finished entirely as Kalani still holds a number of Series C Preferred Shares that I expect to be converted into common equity rather sooner than later.

Fellow contributor Morningsidepark's latest estimate for the number of shares required to redeem the remaining 1,736 preferred shares held by Kalani (out of an original 7,500) called for close to 6.5 million. The real number will largely depend on the share price - the higher the price, the lower the resulting dilution from the upcoming conversion.

But that's not all as the company also has 2.4 million warrants outstanding that will be convertible into a whopping 12.5 million additional common shares at an exercise price of a measly $0.48.

To be clear: If exercised, the company's share count would more than double from close to 10.2 currently to roughly 22.6 million but Top Ships would receive just $1.2 million in cash in exchange for diluting current shareholders by more than 50%.

There's also some debt outstanding under a line of credit with the controlling shareholder which, if converted, could result in the share count increasing by another 2.1 million shares.

In sum, the company's fully diluted share count might be closer to 30 million relative to the 10.2 million stated by the company.

Also keep in mind that the company has already stated that it will at least partially fund its remaining newbuild obligations with additional equity raises.

So what about the net asset value per share at this point?

This is not an easy exercise at this point but using an average value of $27 million for the five vessels outright owned by the company and adding $11 million in interests in joint ventures and an estimated $10 million in cash to the calculation while deducting debt of roughly $90 million, my very rough estimate for current net asset value per share using a share count of 10.2 million would be $6.50.

Unfortunately, we need to take into account the expected future dilution from the conversion of the remaining preferred shares issued to Kalani and the exercise of warrants which could cause the share count to increase to up to 30 million shares. This number might prove too high as Kalani might be able to convert its remaining preferred shares at meaningfully better prices than previously anticipated at least when judging by the after hours action.

Even when using the 30 million number, net asset value per share would still calculate to $2.20. At the after hours price of $0.75, Top Ships trades at roughly 1/3 of its estimated net asset value per share on a fully diluted basis.

Bottom line:

Expect Kalani to be out of the Top Ships' picture very soon, particularly in light of the recently disclosed SEC subpoenas issued to both DryShips and Top Ships in connection with the Kalani transactions.

Undoubtedly, the company is trading at a substantial discount to net asset value even after conservatively accounting for anticipated upcoming dilution but don't expect the shares to get even close to this number anytime soon given anticipated pressures from Kalani preferred share conversions, potential warrant exercises and the stated intent of the company to raise further equity to finance some of its remaining newbuild obligations.

Don't get me wrong, the completion of the infamous Kalani agreement is a major positive for equityholders, but the market will still have to absorb some meaningful further dilution going forward.

In addition, the company will have to address its current non-compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement until April 9, 2018 - most likely by executing just another reverse split at some point going forward.

