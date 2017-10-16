Boeing Q3: Deliveries Increase, Value Falls

On the 7th of July, The Boeing Company (BA) shared its second quarter deliveries. In this article, I will have a look at the commercial and defense & space deliveries. The delivery volumes are important to observe, since they can give somewhat of an idea of the in-quarter performance of the company.

Commercial Deliveries

Figure 1: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q3 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen in Figure 1 is that commercial deliveries, contrary to previous quarters, increased. Year over year, the number of deliveries in the third quarter increased by 14 units after declining by 11 units a year earlier. In Figure 2, the deliveries are split out per type which makes it better visible where the higher deliveries come from.

Figure 2: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q3 2017 per aircraft type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen is that the increase in deliveries comes from higher Boeing 737 deliveries, offsetting lower deliveries on all wide body programs. It is important to note that the increase in deliveries solely comes from higher single aisle deliveries, where the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries are increasing. One should be aware that Boeing had 25 more single aisle deliveries, while wide body deliveries decreased by 11 units. With the value of a wide body being roughly 2 to 3 times that of a single aisle member, commercial airplanes revenues from aircraft deliveries could be down slightly in the third quarter despite higher delivery volumes.

Boeing 767 deliveries fell by 3 units year over year, which merely reflects customer delivery schedules; the same counts for the Boeing 747-8 program, which saw deliveries decrease by 1 unit.

On the Boeing 777 program, lower deliveries reflect the decrease production rate from 8.3 aircraft per month to a rate of 7 per month and some accumulation in deliveries in the second quarter last year.

Lower deliveries for the Boeing 787 merely reflect timing of the deliveries.

With higher delivery volumes coupled with improvements on the cash profile of the Boeing 787, one would expect the operating cash flow to improve, but we are also seeing the share of single aisle aircraft in the delivery mix increasing. So, there is some softening due to lower wide body deliveries, which is partly offset by higher single aisle production. Timing of receipts and expenditures are also of major importance to Boeing’s cash flow profile.

In terms of value, deliveries in Q3 had a value of $31.6B at list prices and $15.4B at base market values. In Q3 2016, the list price values of the deliveries was $32B and $16.6B on lower deliveries.

Defense & Space Deliveries

While the focus often lies on the Commercial Airplanes business, which usually wheels in roughly two thirds of the company’s revenue, the remainder of the revenue comes from the Defense and Space unit.

Table 1: Q3 Deliveries 2016 and 2017

Defense, Space & Security Programs Type 2016 2017 Year-over-year growth AEW&C 0 0 0 AH-64 Apache (New) 10 3 -7 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 9 15 +6 CH-47 Chinook (New) 7 2 -5 CH-47 Chinook (Remanufactured) 7 9 +2 F-15 Models 4 4 0 F/A-18 Models 6 6 0 P-8 Models 4 5 +1 Commercial & Civil Satellites 2 0 -2 Military Satellites 1 0 -1 Total 50 44 -6

What we see for the Defense arm is that deliveries have been lower year over year caused by lower deliveries of new CH-47 Chinooks and Apaches, partly offset by remanufactured airframes. There were no satellite deliveries in the third deliveries. Remanufactured products should have a lower revenue, so I am expecting the revenues to drop for the Boeing Military Aircraft segment.

Conclusion

Given that the delivery mix for commercial aircraft became a bit more single aisle oriented and a focus on remanufactured defense deliveries in combination with lower deliveries year over year, I am expecting a lower revenue for Boeing’s overall business. Lower wide body deliveries are partly but likely not fully offset by higher single aisle production.

Overall, I am expecting stable revenues and lower earnings, while the cash profile continues to improve. To me that cash profile remains more important as it gives a better reflection of Boeing’s performance as well as its ability to be aggressive in financial engineering and aircraft developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.