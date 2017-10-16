On Amazon And Brand Building

It seems like I wake up every day to a new headline of Amazon (AMZN) entering a new market that causes a panic attack for investors in the incumbent companies. In just the last two weeks, Amazon is:

As a native Chicagoan, I follow Daniel Burnham's "Make no little plans," but I think the Amazon hype and faith is getting a little extreme. Though I think Amazon is indisputably one of the most amazing businesses in the world, I think the brand building is better left to others. Amazon best functions as a distribution company, and building brands is 1.) Not easy and 2.) More fragmented in the 2010's than it was in the 1990's. As an investor, I would take any sell-off related to this sort of brand news as an opportunity to buy the disrupted industry. Let's take a look at 21st century brand building and why being massive isn't as important as you might think.

2 guys in Chicago go from $0 to $120M in 3 years

Last week, RXBAR sold to Kellogg (K) for a whopping $600 million. The company started in 2014 with two guys making protein bars in their apartment, and essentially went from $0 to $120 million in sales in just 3 years. The secret? Authentic brand building. The company started by courting gyms (specifically crossfit gyms) in Chicago with its all-natural protein bar. Distribution increased substantially from gyms to Trader Joe's to Whole Foods, and the company concurrently embarked on successfully e-commerce growth through social media, and, you guessed it, Amazon.

RXBAR disrupted incumbent CPG players like Kellogg without billions of dollars of resources, but rather, by creating a great product, and building it up from the ground-up. Anyone can create a protein bar and I'm sure everyone told them this was a terrible business, but clearly, it can work.

Take another e-commerce success like Bonobos or Allbirds. Both brands also started at zero and have grown to, in the case of Bonobos, $150 million in just 10 years. Again, these brands didn't have the capital of Amazon or industry incumbents, but they created great products that consumers want and built brands that conveyed values consistent with their target markets.

This is where I think Amazon, Apple (AAPL), and all brands can fall short in industries with low barriers to entry. I would bet far more money that an upstart like Allbirds is able to take share in the footwear space from Nike than "Amazon shoes." And, I'll bet no one is in a hurry to buy Amazon-branded sportswear. Even though it doesn't have the same legacy as Nike, Under Armour created a new performance category that previously did not exist. Founder Kevin Plank scraped his way to billions one team at a time. While its apparel business is doing well of its long-built foundation, footwear has been a challenge without the deep silhouette portfolios of Nike or adidas. Even an authentic athletic apparel brand with one of the top basketball players in the world is struggling to take share from Nike and adidas. In fact, the adidas resurgence is primarily driven by its heritage (you can't create that from scratch) and new designers creating products that people want. Is Amazon about to hire Marc Dolce? I doubt it.

Amazon does not possess either classic footwear silhouettes or top-end designers. Amazon also does not personally participate in crossfit, nor do I think corporations are well-suited to create the organic brand success that we've seen disruptive upstarts - which is exactly why we see a company like Wal-Mart (WMT) acquire Bonobos for $300 million rather than start its own Bonobos. Do you think the average corporate manager has the gusto to experience failure over and over and over again, as all small companies do on their way to success? No way! That's exactly why they work at massive corporations.

In brand sensitive markets, I do not expect Amazon to make significant inroads. They lack the authenticity of smaller companies, and I think brand building in the 21st century has less to do with resources than it does with authentic value alignment (in the case of RXBAR, for instance) or great products (e.g. LaCroix (FIZZ), which has grown like a start-up in recent years). I think Amazon is more likely to knock-off existing products and try to shove them through its channel. And that may work for taking share against nameless clothing brands that sit on shelves at TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST), but it will not work for the high margin, specialty brands that are growing like wild fire.

Make no mistake, Amazon is an innovative company-in the world of supply-chain, logistics, and shopping software. However, I do not think it can create great consumer products. Remember Amazon's ill-fated journey into smartphones? How has the tablet business worked out so far? Amazon will experience growth with these sorts of emerging brands as they will naturally gravitate towards Amazon's e-commerce platform, but I do not see myself wearing my Amazon lifting shoes while lift weights in my Amazon t-shirt any time soon.

