Teva: The Market Underreacted On Copaxone News, But The Stock Is Just So Cheap

Investment Thesis

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has a lot of uncertainty, ranging from its main drug coming under competitive pressures to its precarious debt situation. Nevertheless, Teva is just too cheap not be at least considered.

Specialty Medicines

Copaxone is Teva's main specialty drug and it has come under pressure from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). It generated no less than $4 billion in revenue in both 2015 and 2016. In other words, approximately 20% of Teva’s revenue is now under pressure. The company guides that at least $0.25 impact for Q4 2017. Therefore, annually, one can expect its EPS to come down by at least $1.00 conservatively, possibly slightly more than $1 per share, call it a $1.25 impact on EPS.

Obviously, a lot of clarity will come out in the Q3 results in less than a month’s time. However, at the time of Q2, management stated that it had not been expecting to come under any generic competition for Copaxone in 2017. Although there was certainly the expectation that the company would soon face generic competition for Copaxone, this was not expected in 2017 but in early 2018. Thus, competition was expected soon - but not so soon. In any case, at least the bad news is now out. Roughly, this is likely to affect cash flow by a $1 billion annual run rate (assuming 1 billion in shares).

Generic Medicines

Customer consolidation has caused Teva to face strong headwinds in terms of price erosion as well as a decrease in volumes. The company sells roughly 80% of its U.S. generics to four large Group Purchasing Organizations, or GPOs. There continues to be consolidation of its customers. This has so far caused a 6% price erosion in Q2 2017, but is forecast to go slightly higher to high-single digit price erosion on Teva's generic portfolio as well as some reduced volume being sold into the marketplace.

Leverage

The company’s leverage is huge. There is no way to disguise this. It currently carries a debt position of $35 billion. Teva expects its asset sales to fetch just over $2.4 billion, slightly higher than the original earmarked $2 billion.

This cash is expected to help the company reduce its leverage by a small amount. There is no real plan to meaningfully reduce its debt load, but I do not actually believe it's Teva's intention to operate debt-free. I suspect that it will continue to operate as it has done in the past 10 years, with some debt. Admittedly, the debt is now a very meaningful risk, but debt has always had a presence at the company.

Valuation

Here is where things get interesting. Assuming the $1 billion hit to annual cash flow, which I address when talking about Copaxone competition above, this could mean that Teva could generate recurring cash flow in 2017 of $4 billion, down from the original $4.4-4.6 billion in its August forecast. Then, for 2018, its cash flow could have a run rate of $3 billion - a realistic estimate once competition for Copaxone has had time to properly ramp up their own sales.

In the past 5 years, the market was willing to pay a multiple of 10 times the company’s cash flow. Currently, it is only willing to pay 5 times. Whichever way I look at it, Teva looks cheap, even considering its debt overhang.

Pipeline

And finally, the company's pipeline. So much noise was made at the earnings call about Generics' price erosion that it drowned out Teva's pipeline. Here is the thing. When Teva acquired Actavis Generics for approximately $40 billion it overpaid, and then Teva took a goodwill impairment of $6 billion, bring the value of Actavis to roughly $34 billion. To err on the side of caution, let’s say that Actavis is worth $30 billion. So this failed acquisition, in and of itself, is currently worth practically double what the parent company currently trades for. Which is just nonsensical.

Moreover, we know that roughly $500 million in revenue is expected to come in 2017 from product launches. These include Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Viread as well as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Viagra. Therefore, on the one hand Generics are facing tough competition, but offsetting this is the fact that there many new products being launched which are only coming onto the market at the back end of Q4 2017. All in all, the Generics segment is a mixed bag, but I suspect the Street is overreacting. Generics have strong headwinds, no doubt, but there are positives too.

Takeaway

Teva has some real tough headwinds which it has to deal with. The ugly truth is that its financial position is highly risky. The company made a huge acquisition, which has not played out how management had hoped it would. Its main customers have consolidated, and as such, they now have the purchasing power and Teva is left with minimal pricing power. There have been numerous calls from the Street for Teva to split its generics and brand businesses - which might still come to pass.

All in all, Teva is in a total mess of a situation. Having said all that, the price is nothing but downright appealing.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.