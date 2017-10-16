Say Goodbye To Your Smartphone: The Wearables Future Has Arrived

Just to be clear on the definition of a wearable, it is any electronic device that can be worn on the body either as an accessory or a part of clothing for application categories such as: Sports and Fitness, Industrial/Military, Infotainment/Lifestyle, and/or Healthcare and Medical. Examples of wearable devices include: activity trackers, smart watches, smart glass, body cameras, health monitors, virtual and augmented reality headsets, hearables, and wearable industrial computers.

Most disruptive technologies like "wearables" do not take a straight path to disruption, but rather have fits and starts along their way to permanent disruptive transformation. This has particularly been the case for the consumer category of wearables such as activity trackers and smartwatches which has had its share of winners and losers on the way to mass adoption.

That being said, Gartner Consulting is still expecting growth of 17% in global wearables this year, driven by sales of 310.4 million wearable devices worldwide. That translates into $30.5 billion in revenue, with $9.3 billion coming from the smartwatch category. The worldwide consumer wearables category continues to demonstrate impressive growth, with several new, innovative products on the near-term horizon.

Two of last year's wearable "fallen angels", GoPro (GPRO) and FitBit (FIT) have staged impressive recoveries this quarter due to investor enthusiasm about their new products.

GoPro Crushing Expectations

After crushing Q2 earnings expectations in August, GoPro stock was up another 19.5% in September after announcing on September 7th that Q3 revenue and gross margins would come in at the high end of its guidance range of $290 to $310 million in revenue and gross margins of 36-38%. GoPro shares were up 35% in the third quarter.

The company is experiencing strong demand for its products, with channel inventories reduced ahead of two new key product launches: the HERO6 and Fusion 360 VR video camera.

Investors are particularly excited about the groundbreaking Fusion camera which is expected to ship in November in time for the Holiday Season. The wearable camera not only makes 360-video accessible in a consumer-friendly product, but its virtual reality capabilities add a whole new level of immersion to video recordings. This is no smartphone camera for sure.

GoPro stock has sold off recently on competitive concerns surrounding Google new AI generated camera, Clips which technically is a wearable as it "clips" to your clothing. But Clips doesn't really fit neatly into any product category: it is not a GoPro or an action camera, it is not a security camera, it is not as good as taking high quality pictures as a smartphone, and it doesn't have a viewfinder. The camera's AI makes the decisions for you and takes pictures at will. The initial take is that it is a little "creepy".

FitBit Enters the Smartwatch Category

Fitbit shares gained 31% during the quarter on signs of a turnaround sparked by the arrival of the company's first official smartwatch, the Ionic, a powerful, health-centric wearable - and a cheaper option to the Apple Watch 3.

While reviews have been mixed, the health functions and long battery life are a few of the positive features. And while it does not have stand-alone cellular capabilities like the Apple Watch, it does have a heart rate tracking sensor, GPS unit, water resistance and built-in coaching and workout routines, making it an excellent tool for fitness enthusiasts. Although it does have other unconnected functionality such as payment and Pandora, the Ionic is expected to appeal to fitness buffs who want more than an activity tracker, but do not want or need a fancy smartwatch.

Medical Device Wearables Revolutionizing Medicine

When investors consider the disruptive growth opportunity in wearables, they often fail to recognize the revolutionary disruption that is occurring in medical device wearables. The need for reliability, portability and the real-time monitoring of health conditions has driven innovation in the medical wearable device market. According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide market for wearable medical devices is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of 18% and projected to reach more than $12 billion by 2021.

One company in the wearable medical device segment is iRhythm Technologies (IRTC). iRhythm, the maker of the revolutionary ZIO patch peel-and-stick heart monitor, beat analyst revenue expectations, generating sales up 52% year-over-year. The company also raised guidance for the remainder of the year and offered insight into some of its new product offerings. Shares of iRhythm gained 22% in Q3.

For decades, cardiologists have used devices called Holter monitors, which are about the size of a deck of cards. The Zio is likely to replace these devices almost completely. In June, the FDA gave clearance for the new Zio AT product with new capabilities that should add another 500k patients, making the offering relevant for patients with more critical heart symptoms. iRhythm has also partnered with Stanford University to investigate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in ECG monitoring.

Smart Glasses Resurfacing in Factories

Google Glass smart glasses were a high profile, product failure. But in July, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) publicly announced the relaunch of its Glass products with an enterprise focus. The once-ridiculed and maligned consumer product is now finding its own in enterprise settings, partnering with customers like Boeing (BA), General Electric (GE), and AGCO Corporation (AGCO). At AGCO, a manufacturer of agricultural equipment, factory workers use Google Glass to view instructions and checklists as they assemble complex pieces of machinery. AGCO estimates that Glass has helped reduce production time by 25%. By partnering with potential end-user customers, Google has opened new markets and future potential for Glass in verticals ranging from manufacturing to healthcare to logistics. And Google is not the only company making inroads in wearable enterprise technology. Microsoft (MSFT) has already targeted the industrial market, and recently Amazon (AMZN) announced it was entering with an Alexa-integrated offering.

The AR and VR Wearable Revolution: Say Goodbye to Your Smartphone

One of the coolest areas of wearable technology is Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). AR and VR are literally changing the way we view the world. While virtual reality is fully immersive, augmented reality "augments" real world scenes so the user can maintain a sense of presence in the real world. If you have ever played Pokemon Go or danced with a hot dog on Snapchat, then you are already familiar with some of the first AR applications.

With the launch of its new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone X and iOs 11, Apple (AAPL) has integrated AR features into its smartphones. For example, while attending a Major League Baseball game, spectators can see live game player statistics when they hover their phone over a particular athlete.

Apple head Time Cook has already telegraphed that he expects smartphones to be replaced by AR-empowered wearable devices over the next decade. This is only the beginning of the revolution for wearable AR and VR devices. When Apple released ARKit to developers over the summer, it unleashed the floodgate of potential for AR applications. In the future, AR headsets will not be something out of a science fiction movie, but a fashionable replacement for the smartphone.

How to Invest in Wearables?

While we have written about some of the individual names that "rocked" the wearables space last quarter, as the creator of the EQM Wearables Index, tracked as the exchange traded fund the WEAR ETF (WEAR), we advocate for a diversified approach to capturing the future growth potential of wearables. The Index tracks a diversified basket of global stocks that derive revenue from the sale of wearable technology devices or their components. As with any emerging technology, it is difficult to know who will be the winners and losers in wearable technology, so why not own a basket of names with exposure to the trend?

Either way, using a targeted, "pure play" or diversified investment approach, we are still at the early stages of a wearable revolution. Find something to "wear" which will give your portfolio exposure to this important growth trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.