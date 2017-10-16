CVS: Whatever Floats Your Moat

Investment Thesis: CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is trading at a ridiculously cheap valuation and we need no growth to buy the stock here.

CVS has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last 2 years. The recent news about Amazon (AMZN) entering the pharmacy space created a further selloff cratering the stock about 15%.

Source: TradingView.com

Why we did not go all Chicken Little on the selloff?

Here's why...

1) A fast growing company trading at one of the lowest valuations

CVS was on our radar a couple of times, but each time it was too expensive for our tastes. As can be seen in the chart below, the valuation has now become compelling.

The forward EPS estimates are close to $6.25, making this a bargain at under 12 times earnings. The disconnect can be seen in the next picture when we measure against the S&P 500 as well as CVS' own historic valuations.

Source: Morningstar.com

The price to cash flow and the forward P/E in relation to the market are in virgin territory and we are ready to bet that this is an aberration and not the new normal.

2) We are not afraid of the perennial failure known as Amazon

AMZN continues its game of running a not-for-profit corporation masquerading as a S&P 500 company. The list of its failures is too long to document, but we gave it a whirl here. We see the drop in CVS and Walgreens' (WBA) prices as another sign of the AMZN bubble where the market ignores its mistakes and punishes every company that has the "audacity" to be in the same space. We think the more areas AMZN enters, the quicker the market will realize that the emperor has no clothes. Actually Amazon.com has a lot of clothes, none that help AMZN make money, but we digress...

3) Cash flow that makes us salivate

With a lot of companies, EPS does not translate into good cash flow. CVS is not one of them. Even after expansion capex, CVS is churning out a lot of cash flow.

Source: CVS Q2-2017 presentation

We think 2018 will have cash flow exceed $7.0 billion, which is one-tenth of its current market capitalization. If there is a slowdown in growth opportunities, this cash flow will only go up as CVS dials down expansion plans.

4) Shareholder friendly management

With management set to return excess of $6 billion through buybacks and dividends, this is one case where we are wishing for the stock to dive down with a vengeance, so we can load up at cheaper prices. Also, the buybacks get more bang for their buck the lower the stock goes.

5) We did dissect the bear argument

Julian Lin wrote a good piece explaining why he would not invest in CVS. His primary reason was the lack of a moat that prevents new competitors. In our humble opinion, he is mistaken. CVS has a moat and that moat is a perfectly running machine that has created huge economies of scale. If anybody could enter this space and make money, Rite Aid (RAD) would not be on life support. Further, CVS would not be holding a 40% market share across the country. The concept of a "moat" is subjective, so we cannot "prove" that it exists. All we can say is that anyone thinking this is an easy space to make money in, should give it a try. We know AMZN is taking up that offer, but frankly AMZN has not made money on anything longer term, so we doubt they have that objective while entering this space.

6) We did dissect the second bear argument

In the same article above, it was pointed out that CVS is a retail store operating as a pharmacy and hence will face more competition from grocery and other retail stores. This was based on the way CVS presents its results.

The Retail/LTC segment appears to form a big chunk of the profits. We were surprised that this was not mentioned by anyone else in the comments, but that Retail/LTC segment is not what it seems.

Source: CVS annual report

Yes, prescription drugs are 75% of these revenues and has been steadily rising. Wait, if Retail/LTC contains prescription drugs, what does the pharmacy services division do? It does this.

The Pharmacy Services Segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) solutions, as described more fully below, to our clients consisting primarily of employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, Managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on the public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans and individuals throughout the United States. In addition, through our SilverScript Insurance Company (“SilverScript”) subsidiary, we are a national provider of drug benefits to eligible beneficiaries under the federal government’s Medicare Part D program. The Pharmacy Services Segment operates under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, the Pharmacy Services Segment operated 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and four mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services, including approximately 73 ambulatory infusion suites and three centers of excellence, located in 41 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2016, our PBM filled or managed approximately 1.2 billion prescriptions (which equates to 1.6 billion prescriptions when counting 90-day prescriptions as three prescriptions).

In essence, less than 10% of its revenues are in direct competition with retail stores. Here the concept of price indifference comes into play where people gladly pay more money rather than make a separate trip to save 50 cents (dollar amount not the Rapper).

Conclusion:

I remember that I am here not because of the path that lies before me but because of the path that lies behind me. Morpheus - The Matrix Reloaded

CVS has proven itself and continues to do so year after year. There will be speed bumps and rhetoric from Washington DC. But demographic trends and strong market share more than neutralize this. At this price, we think CVS can deliver 15-17% compounded returns, but it needs to deliver only 8% to justify our purchase. That 8% should be possible simply through buybacks and dividends even with flat earnings. Cheap can of course get cheaper as the market is about as rational as Chicken Little.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate CVS a Strong Buy and at 8.0. We would rate it at a 10.0 should it go to $60.



Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We might go long WBA.