Apple: Will It Buy Ford?

Apple following a change in tax laws to provide a lower repatriation rate, Apple could use 25% of its cash to buy Ford.

Ford and Apple are both using technology to advance their companies.

Ford CEO Hackett is very familiar to all the tech companies through his years as CEO of Steelcase meeting the office needs of Tech companies.

Ford (F) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are growing closer in many ways. Both have good to great reputations as United States companies. Ford is getting heavier and heavier into technology with its high tech internal combustion engines and its electric and autonomous work. Apple is looking for a good use of its cash to make even more cash. Ford and Apple are both selling products worldwide.

Apple's Tim Cook clearly indicated an interest in autonomous systems in a recent interview on Bloomberg TV. Autonomous systems is a core technology that Apple is actively pursuing. Apple likes to do complete products, not just provide software. It makes sense that Apple would buy a vehicle manufacturing company so that Apple can build and sell the entire autonomous vehicle.

Ford makes sense as the vehicle company for Apple to buy for the following reasons:

Ford is a lifelong USA company

Ford has a very high trust level bolstered by it not taking a government bailout during the recession

Ford's new CEO is moving Ford in the direction that fits with Apple's focus - towards autonomous electric vehicles and ride sharing

Ford's CEO in his past CEO position developed ties with Silicon Valley

Ford is a good buy with a forward P/E of less than 8 compared to Apple's forward P/E of 14.2

A recent Daily Reckoning article entitled "When Apple Buys Ford" outlined the real possibility of Apple buying Ford after Congress passes a tax bill with a lower repatriation tax rate. Without a lower tax rate, Apple would first need to pay taxes on foreign earnings and then pay to buy Ford. Without a lower tax rate, the cost of buying Ford would be in the $90 billion range. With a lower repatriation tax rate of say 10%, the cost would be in the $60 billion range.

Vehicles Ripe For Disruption

According to Tim Cook there are three major vectors of change happening at the same time: Autonomous systems, battery electric vehicles, and ride sharing services. These three vectors create an industry ripe for disruption and something that Apple does well.

Tim Cook:

If you've driven an all electric vehicle it's actually a marvelous experience . . .

Apple has great experience at disruption and could combine its autonomous and quality products and strong reputation together with Ford's to achieve great things globally.

According to MacWorld "Apple is developing something car-related, whether it's an autonomous driving system, an Apple Car or simply an in-car entertainment system - although the company will never admit what." To mass produce vehicles Apple is going to need facilities and trained worker and supply chains. Ford is an excellent opportunity to quickly gain the necessary facilities and skilled workers.

My previous articles about autonomous battery electric vehicles have described the rapid increase in autonomous BEVs that will happen over the next ten years:

Imagine the buzz around the next iCar and iTruck

Apple's $815 billion market capitalization combined with a purchase of Ford for $60 billion could easily create a combined market cap of way over $1 trillion in a few years.

A $68 billion price for Ford would correspond with a share price of $17. This would still be a great buy for Apple since Apple would be able to unlock lots of additional value with Apple's status as a worldwide status symbol.

Apple remains the standard for consumer technology. Despite the lackluster reviews on Apple's latest models, the newest iPhone is still one of the hottest status symbols in our ever-more materialistic society. Think about the cash that Apple will generate from blockbuster sales of the ultimate vehicle status symbol.

Source: www.carwow.co.uk

To Watch For

Apple will likely have the most compelling reasons to buy Ford when the following occurs:

Congress passes a tax bill that substantially reduces the tax bite associated with repatriation (freeing up funds to buy Ford)

Apple makes good progress with its autonomous systems (ready to implement its autonomous platform)

Ford makes good progress towards its autonomous BEVs (Ford even more aligned with Apple desires)

A purchase of Ford by Apple could easily drive up the price by 50% from its current $12.

I would not buy Ford on a bet that Apple will buy Ford. However, Ford is already a good buy and a good long term investment and if Apple does buy Ford, the purchase of Ford stock would be a great investment! So buy Ford as a long term good investment that can maybe turn into a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.