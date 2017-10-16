Navient: Pennsylvania Lawsuit Is Just More Regulator Overreach

I was not surprised to see the news that the Pennsylvania Attorney General had filed a lawsuit against Navient, alleging predatory conduct by the firm in its lending and loan servicing activity. Not because I think the allegations are true end to end, although I do acknowledge errors occur in the servicing process, as well as that Navient (NAVI) had a perverse set of incentives put in place by government. To me, this is just another example of overly aggressive states pursuing cases against financial institutions, in many cases with political motivations. The allegations against Navient follow similar ones by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”), which filed suit the night before Donald Trump took office, as well as lawsuits from Illinois and Washington State. I went into this long position fully expecting more of this type of activity, along with lessons learned from Ocwen (OCN), which has followed an eerily similar track record with regulators.

First, I want to make it clear that Navient has not originated any private loans in its history as an independent firm. As part of its separation from Sallie Mae, the company agreed to not to originate any new loans until January 2019, so all loans under question were originated under the Sallie Mae umbrella. Navient did agree to bear all litigation risk and associated costs as part of the spin-off. I’m going to use the Navient name throughout this note to keep from flipping back and forth, so bear that in mind.

In my opinion, claims that the company made loans for schools with low graduation rates (e.g., for-profit colleges), knowing borrowers would not be able to repay them, put the company in a no-win situation. I’m almost certain that the very same governmental officials that find fault with Navient today would also find fault with the company being overly selective in lending activity to borrowers. These are more likely to be low income minorities, and many of these borrowers did not have many alternatives other than attending these colleges in trying to better themselves. I do not think it is Navient’s place to deny loans to borrowers on the basis of where a borrower chooses to go to school or what degree they elected to pursue. Bean counters runs the due diligence, and come up with an interest rate that they believe accurately covers their risk. The borrower either agrees or disagrees to the terms, simple as that. In making these claims and raising loan servicing costs via legal costs and potential settlements, the government is likely hurting the very people they are trying to protect.

Claims the company has pushed borrowers into default, or into more expensive remediation programs that likely would have led to re-default, also seem weak. The Department of Education’s own cohort default rate report (2014 data) showed that federal student loans serviced by Navient are 37% less likely to default than those by other institutions. As a reminder, lawsuits claim that Navient used private loans as “baited hook” in order to build relationships with schools so that the company could make more federal loans to their students. Those come with a guarantee, so Navient bore no credit risk in those instances once the loan was made. If this was the case (lending private in order to win federally-guaranteed debt), one would assume federal student loan default rates would be high as well. I don’t dispute that Navient engaged in these practices (they’ve admitted as much), but none of that was illegal at the time. In fact, those actions were symptomatic of the government’s own laws, which required for-profit schools to source 10% of their tuition payments from private sources. In many instances, these schools agreed to subsidize Navient’s losses in order to get loans to their students because they were so desperate to meet federal requirements.

Regulators can already see the impact. Navient’s purchase of Earnest for $155mm represents a flight to quality. The San Francisco-based firm that offers student loan and parent PLUS refinancing, as well as personal loans, slant heavily towards prime borrowers. The company takes a more data-driven approach, using data beyond credit scores to enable competitive underwriting and pricing. The firm is expected to originate more than $1,000mm in education refinancing loans this year, primarily to high quality borrowers. Average FICO score came in at 776, with average income of more than $139,000 – a far cry from the borrowers Navient used to pursue. If regulators come down too hard on Navient’s legacy practices, expect Navient, as well as other lenders, to think twice before lending to borrowers attending lower-end schools or those with lower credit scores/less means to repay.

In an ideal world, companies like Navient should be held responsible for accurately recording and servicing loans, as well as guiding borrowers towards the best programs for them when it comes to cost. However, borrowers do need to bear some responsibility for poorly vetting the schools they go to. I don’t believe the answer to current borrower woes, given many of these schools are now out of business, is to go after the lender. Just like with Ocwen and its specialty of servicing non-GSE mortgages, I also don’t believe the answer to building a better student loan ecosystem is by suing the nation’s largest servicer and bleeding it dry in the name of consumer advocacy.

