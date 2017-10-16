Synchronoss Technologies: Strong Comeback Seems To Be Imminent

Deal announcement might drive the share price between $18.73 to $22.34. This represents short-term upside of 32%-58% from the last share price of $14.15 on October 13, 2017. Afterwards $30 possible.

Once accounting issues will be solved, the company intends to file its missing quarterly reports for 2017 and restated financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The company still needs to restate financial statements for 2014 and the respective quarterly periods following the discovery of accounting issues.

I have previously covered Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), so investors should view this article as an update to my last investment thesis on the company.

Important Company Update

In this brief follow-up article, I reviewed SNCR's latest 8-K SEC filing regarding the accounting error progress and other information provided as well as explain why I believe that this was an hint to the investors for the upcoming deal announcement.

On October 12, 2017, Synchronoss Technologies filed another review of accounting of certain transactions update with the SEC:

As previously disclosed, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), together with the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors and with the assistance of accounting and legal advisors, initiated a thorough review of the accounting for certain transactions conducted in the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. The Company reported on June 13, 2017 that its previously issued financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 and the respective quarterly periods should be restated and should no longer be relied upon. As part of the Company's ongoing internal accounting review, the Company has now also identified an error concerning the revenue recognition associated with a transaction conducted during 2014. Similar to certain transactions previously identified in 2015 and 2016, it has been determined that revenue from this 2014 transaction should be netted against the consideration transferred in connection with purchase accounting. The identified transaction has no impact on cash balances and overall net cash flows for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014. On October 5, 2017, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, after consultation with management and discussion with Ernst & Young LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, concluded to restate the Company's previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014 to correct the accounting error and certain other prior period errors. Accordingly, the Company's previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014 and the respective quarterly periods should no longer be relied upon. The Company has not yet completed its accounting review of transactions conducted during 2014, and it is possible that additional errors might be identified. The Company and its advisors are working expeditiously to complete this review and the Company intends to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 and restated financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2016 as soon as practicable.

As expected, the company has made further progress in terms of its accounting review for the financial statements of the last two fiscal years and the respective quarterly periods. Nevertheless, it is new that the company has also identified accounting errors with the same revenue recognition issue for fiscal year 2014 and the respective quarterly periods. Honestly, this doesn't surprise me when you start to re-review additional audit work papers in the aftermath of significant accounting errors for the fiscal years 2015 and 2016. This was also highlighted in my previous article when I already mentioned that there might be even more years affected. Consequently, the company and its auditors now have to restate the financial statement for 2014 and the respective quarterly periods as well.

We should also not forget that the company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules because it has not yet filed its quarterly reports for 2017. To regain compliance, the company needs to file all delinquent periodic reports by November 13, 2017.

Although this is not the most exciting news for the company, its auditors and its shareholders, there are some positive aspects from that:

There is definitely no accounting fraud; it's simply just an accounting error which needs to be fixed. The company and its auditors will improve the internal control system which should help to prevent making the same mistake twice. The excellent communication management on the progress of the special audit review. There is no "hide and seek" game going on which should help to built trust to the management again. That we will soon be provided with restated financial statements for FY14, FY15 and FY16, the respective quarterly periods and even with the missing quarterly reports for 2017.

And here is what we can further expect based on the filing:

The Company notes that during this ongoing review of accounting of certain transactions the Company continues to service its clients, meet the delivery requirements of its contracts and respond to requests for proposals from both existing and new clients. In addition, the ongoing review has had no noticeable impact on the Company's overall sales pipeline, which remains strong. The Company continues to successfully convert opportunities from its pipeline into signed deals, and remains focused on pursuing and winning new client accounts. The Company also continues to maintain a strong cash balance, and as of September 30, 2017, had approximately $215 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The most important takeaway from this statement is that the company signals to its shareholders that there is no going concern risk regarding the accounting errors. On the contrary for example, it confidentially highlighted that

the company has a strong sales pipeline, and that

the company has a strong cash balance, and that

the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was totaling to $215 million as of September 30, 2017.

Please remind that cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $194 million in FY16. This means that its overall cash position increased approximately by 11%. Once the company will provide us with the latest quarterly periods, it will be interesting to see if the cash improvement is a result of the improved cash collection process. As you might remember from my previous analysis, I pointed out that the company faced serious cash collection issues in the previous years.

Deal Timeline

The one million dollar question is now: Was this filing update after the close of Thursday's regular trading session on October 12, 2017, giving a broad hint regarding the timing for the deal announcement with Siris Capital Group?

Remember that the company recently announced to be in a "Exclusivity Period" with Siris that expires at 11:59 p.m. on October 11, 2017, subject to 48-hour extensions if the parties are cooperating in good faith and neither party has elected not to extend. Because of the timing of the filing update and that there were neither press releases nor other filing updates made by Friday midnight, October 13, 2017, we must assume that both parties are still in discussions and because of that voluntary extending the deadline.

Bottom Line

In my speculative opinion, a reasonable explanation would be that both parties are waiting for the completion of the accounting review of transactions conducted during 2014. Once the auditors are giving the "green light", all parties would be on the safe side and may announce the deal right away. From a timing perspective, most or even all of the filings discussed in this article will be provided by November 13, 2017, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. However, I believe that this should not take that long as the professional auditors are now familiar with the accounting issue. Another good reason for a fast deal solution is that investment banks, those are advising both Synchronoss Technologies and Siris Capital Group during the M&A process, are very interested in closing the deal by October 31, 2017, to book the revenue for current fiscal year and to be entitled to the associated bonus.

I am convinced that we will see an asset deal (divestiture) between Synchronoss Technologies and Siris Capital Group. I explained the details for this certain point of view in my last article. If the deal goes through, and totally depending on the deal terms and the possibility of additional measurements by the company, I still believe that we could see share price between $18.73 to $22.34. This represents short-term upside of 32%-58% from the last share price of $14.15 on October 13, 2017.

Based on the most recent filing and the positive information therein, I even would speculate that with the release of the missing quarterly reports for 2017, there is a chance for another price jump close to the $30 price level as they could beat analyst expectations if the overall company guidance will be positive again.

