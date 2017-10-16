Retirement Income: Altria Or British American Tobacco?

Price increases and the success of "less harmful" next generation products are the key components when it comes to growth.

Investment Thesis

Investing in tobacco industry has produced tremendous gains for investors. The market is currently in the midst of consolidation as a result of decreasing market. A decreasing market means usually less competition and lucrative margins. Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are one of the biggest publicly traded tobacco companies. Both can still provide a good income potential at today's valuation. Altria is more suitable for U.S. investor while BAT for investors outside the U.S.

General

Altria, which was founded already in 1919, is probably one of the best performing stocks in the U.S. stock market. Currently it is mainly focusing on the sale of tobacco related products and it has 3 reportable segments:

Smokeable products (89% of 2016 sales) segment is selling tobacco using brands such as Marlboro, Parliament and Virginia Slims. This segment is basically the Philip Morris USA and majority of sales are made using Marlboro.

Smokeless products (8% of 2016 sales) is relying on Copenhagen, Red Seal, Husky and Skoal when selling smokeless tobacco. This segment originates from the 2009 acquisition of UST.

Wine (2% of 2016 sales) segment was formed during UST acquisition. Products are sold under Chateua Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest brands using own wineries.

British American Tobacco was founded in 1902. As far as BAT is concerned, it is one of the most profitable stocks in the London Stock Exchange. I was not able to find detailed revenue breakdown of BAT's different segments but it has practically two segments as well.

Combustible cigarette segment comprises mainly of traditional tobacco products which are sold among other under Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans brands. Next year, Reynolds' brands will be included under this segment as well.

Next generation segment focuses mainly on less harmful vapor and tobacco heating products. Glo and Vype are examples of products sold under this segment.

Return Potential

When looking for a long-term investment, I find it crucial to focus on two key areas. These are industry leading operational performance and valuation. The first means that a company which is able to demonstrate constantly the best and most stable margins and top level growth possesses a competitive advantage over its peers. These type of companies are the most suitable for buy and hold type of investors. However, even the best of companies are not worth purchasing at any price. Therefore, it is crucial to look at valuation as well.

Let's starts the comparison by looking at operational performance of Altria and BAT for the last few years. Especially top line and free cash flow growth and return on sales and assets are the most interesting ones to compare. This information is showed in below figures which are all self-made using respective company financial publications. The 2017 and 2018 estimates were taken from 4-traders.

Both Altria's and BAT's top line growth has been rather weak if it wasn't for acquisitions. Altria's sales have been more stable while BAT's have been decreasing to some extent. However, as Altria operates only in the U.S. market and BAT operates globally, the latter one has suffered from negative currency development. BAT's 2017 and 2018 strong top line growth is explained by its Reynolds purchase. Therefore, their sales development has been quite identical. The same can be said about free cash flow development.

From margin development point of view, BAT has been able to demonstrate higher return on sales margins while Altria's return on assets development has been more impressive. The Reynolds acquisition will add lots of goodwill in BAT's balance sheet which will result in decreased return on assets for the next few years.

All in all, from operational performance point of view there is not much difference between Altria and BAT. Especially the fact that Altria does not have to worry about currencies makes the actual figure comparison slightly difficult. BAT's constant currency figures are actually around 10% higher than the above graphs would suggest.

According to Altria's and BAT's latest annual reports, both companies are striving to grow their earnings in mid to high single digits. If we would assume that their free cash flow per share would grow at 6% for the next five years, we could assume that free cash flow per share would look the following. The 2017 estimates was taken from 4-traders.

2017e 2022e Altria $2.8 $3.7 BAT 266p 368p

For BAT I assumed that a normalized free cash flow would be around £3500 million which is the average of 2014-2016. Reynolds American generated around $1000 million free cash flow in 2016. If all of these would grow the above mentioned 6% we can arrive at a 368p free cash flow per share with a 17.5 million share count. Lets next take a look how the dividend could perform during this same period. The 2017-2019 estimates were taken from 4-traders while 2020-2022 is a guesstimate.

2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e Altria $2.56 $2.79 $3.02 $3.2 $3.35 $3.5 BAT 183p 201p 216p 230p 245p 260p

In 2022, Altria payout could be around 94% and BAT's 70%. Using the above free cash flow and dividend per share estimations, an investor could assume the following type of dividend income in 2022. In the below graph an investor would have bought Altria and BAT by $20.000 dollars at today's share price and re-invested the dividends during the next five years. The used dividend tax rate was 25.5%.

Altria BAT Shares 307 4,1 2017e 316 4,2 2018e 325 4,3 2019e 334 4,4 2020e 344 4,6 2021e 354 4,7 Dividend 2022e $925 $914

Based on my calculations, both companies would offer similar return potential at the time of writing this article. Investing in Altria at today's share price with $20.000, could generate a $925 dividend in 2022 while BAT could generate around $914.

However, the biggest question mark in the above calculations will be around the growth component. According to Euromoney International, retail value of cigarettes is estimated to decrease around 1% by 2021 in real terms. That figure is quite far away from the annual 6% growth target even when factoring in share buybacks. So, reaching the growth target will be mainly dependent on how Altria's and BAT's smokeless products gain foot hold and how hefty price and tax increases consumers are willing to tolerate.

Summary

Altria's current success is heavily based on Marlboro sales in the U.S. while BAT has multiple globally successful brands which it is selling throughout the world. As the tobacco consumption is expected to decrease in developed countries and increase in developing countries (according to Euromoney), BAT is in this sense better positioned for the decreasing tobacco market at least in the short term. However, in the long term the success of both companies will be mainly dependent on their performance in developing and marketing smokeless products.

In summary, for a U.S. investor I would consider Altria the safer choice mainly because of then the investor does not have to worry about currencies. However, for other investors BAT would be my first choice since it has better geographical and brand diversification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.