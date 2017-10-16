Fed Minutes Buoy Gold, But Is Everything Still As Rosy As It Seems?

We feel that despite the recent dovish Fed minutes, the Fed will continue to raise rates in December.

In 2017, gold's correlation to the USD has been extremely strong, thus Fed policy should continue to have a strong impact on gold.

Wednesday's Fed minutes were bullish for gold as some participants at the Fed felt low inflation was an issue.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed a fourth straight week of declines as speculative longs continued to trim positions, though interestingly enough the gold price rose more than 1.5% during the COT reporting week. That's unusual as we usually see speculative traders increase positions during rises in the gold price, which suggests strength in gold from non-speculative trading (at least non-COT traders). Additionally, commercial traders actually increased their own long positions in gold despite the rise in the gold price - another unusual data point

The major event of the week for gold came on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting suggested divided opinions on whether to raise interest rates again this year. The minutes from the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed concern among officials about low inflation and Fed officials were divided on how aggressively they should tighten. That hit the US dollar and helped gold (and other precious metals) rise.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions slightly by 5,874 contracts for the fourth straight weekly decline. Despite the drop in the net long speculative position, gold rose more than 1.5% for the week, which suggests demand elsewhere has been pushing gold higher despite weak COT speculative interest.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by 5,000 contracts to 181,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed a wash in the net-long silver speculator position as both speculative longs and shorts added to their positions at around the same amount for the week.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

One graph that gold investors should be aware of is that depicting the USD and the gold price. US Global Investors posted the following in their weekly newsletter:

Source: US Global Investors

While the gold price doesn't always move in opposition to the USD, this year that certainly has been a trend with the 2017 gold price highs corresponding the 2017 USD lows and vice versa. Thus keeping tabs on what the USD traders are doing seems to be an important indicator for the gold price - at least in its current trend.

While last week's Fed minutes decreased the odds of the December rate hike due to concerns about inflation, we would be stunned if the Fed didn't raise rates in December despite the Fed minutes hiccup. This is potentially Janet Yellen's last meeting as Fed chair, and so there is little personal political consequence in whatever she decides to do but, in general, departing Fed chairs don't tend to rock the boat or make major unexpected changes. In our opinion, NOT raising rates in December is the unexpected change and thus we're still believers that rates will increase in December.

Thus, we expect a bounce in the US dollar as we move forward, and without any major geopolitical or financial crisis, we would expect gold to fall as the USD appreciated.

The other major non-COT data point that we are watching is physical demand in Asia. Last week we saw some pickup in Indian buying in anticipation of Diwali and the withdrawal of the PMLA amendment (an anti-money laundering amendment that would hurt gold demand). While in China demand improved modestly but it is still range-bound as Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong notes: "Buying has not been very active, especially with prices near $1,300 an ounce. There was some demand when prices were near the $1,270 levels."

Thus, we maintain our Bearish short-term outlook on gold as we expect rates to still be raised in December. One thing though that would certainly neutralize the tightening Fed would be if President Trump nominates a dovish Fed chair - while of course an inflation hawk would be bad for gold.

As we mentioned last week, we are not ready to purchase gold here though the speculative froth is declining. We continue to wait and look at a better entry point and think investors should continue to hold (not buy) existing gold and silver positions in the ETF's (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

