Low Interest Rates Are Fueling The Next Crisis

I believe that low, in some cases zero or even negative interest rates will fuel the next crisis. When the next crises comes has not yet been revealed to me through my crystal ball but it is going to happen.

Bond bull leads to need for alternatives.

Systemic risk not mitigated by regulations.

Pressure building on assets and cash flows that back bonds.

Dividend income fared the best last time.

Bond Bull

A Bond Bull market means the price of bonds is high. The higher the quality of the bond, the higher the price. When bond prices go up, yield goes down. Take a look at this graph from Bankrate.com that shows the dramatic decrease in yield from CDs (certificates of deposit) over the past 30+ years. (WSJ article by Katy Burns). Later in this article, I provide a link to that article for your review.

Since safe bond prices go up when interest rates go down, you can see that safe bond income is very expensive today.

This equation only matters if you want the safety of a portfolio of investment grades bonds to fund your retirement. How much yield do you need? Four percent seems reasonable. They say you can take four percent out of your retirement and it will last. So if your retirement earns 4%, you should be okay.

What is the reality of buying a safe bond with a 4% yield. This bond is going to cost you more than the bond will pay back when it matures. For instance, you pay $101 for a bond that pays you back $100 in 10 years and in 10 years, inflation has eroded that $100 even more you made a bad investment. Where do you go for income? This low interest rate scenario sets the stage for "alternatives."

Alternatives

Alternatives are creative ways to raise money by pledging not just assets, but also cash flows to you the lender. You get a share of the assets pledged which could be a building or other hard asset. Or, the money you lent could be backed by an income stream such as someone else's mortgage or the cash flows from a business. They get even more exciting when a firm clumps them together, then dices them up again and sells you a piece of the pie. This is called a securitized debt.

Collateralized Debt Obligations or CDOs are complex. Click here to read Investopedia's definition of CDOs.

Look at this chart and you will see how these instruments proliferated before our most recent major market disruption in 2008.

While ordinary investors should be averse to so complex an investment, many people fell for this type of "alternative program" time after time. If they could get more income, life would be better. Sold as an income instrument CDOs and their first cousins CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) and CAOs (collateralized assets obligations), CMBS (commercial mortgage backed securities) deliver higher income and higher total return when they work.

This article from Knowledge@Wharton, University of Pennsylvania in 2013 is a must read if you want a good review of these investment ideas. Risks are covered in this article but they suggest that things are different now: published in (2013).

In 2017, these investments are tempting for ordinary investments but even more tempting for institutions who must deliver more income than they can get from safe investments. Teachers unions, municipal pension funds, hedge funds are the big market for these investments. If you are a beneficiary of any of these investment pools, the risk is on you.

Systemic Risk Still Exists

Why are these investments coming back? The answer is need for yield. Harvard published a review of regulatory changes resulting from the 2008 crisis. A link to the article is here.

The Economist published this graphic that illustrates that few things have changed: "Old alphabet soup, new taste."