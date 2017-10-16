Tandy Leather Factory, A Company With Much Potential, But Only If Expansion Plans Pull Through

Main thesis

I believe that Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) is at an inflection point due to a management change in late 2015 which led to the implementation of an expansion plan. Thus, the scope of this analysis would be focused on evaluating how they might affect future profitability and what needs to be done to get to higher profitability.

Business

According to the annual report:

Tandy Leather Factory is a micro-cap stock in a niche market. It is a specialty retailer and wholesale distributor of leather and leather related products. It operates in three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and international leathercraft.

Breakdown of revenue according to division

Revenue Wholesale Retail International Total 2016 25371580.0 53670340.0 3882072.0 82923992.0 2015 26754165.0 53714432.0 3692603.0 84161200.0 2014 27285884.0 51805933.0 4339084.0 83430901.0

Percentage of revenue Wholesale Retail International Total 30.6% 64.7% 4.7% 100% 31.8% 63.8% 4.4% 100% 32.7% 62.1% 5.2% 100%

What makes it interesting

Lack of analysts coverage (no analyst is covering it according to Yahoo Finance).

Company share buyback program (they have purchased around 1 mil shares so far after the announcement in 2015).

Low shareholder count.

Boring industry / low growth or no growth.

Industry headwinds faced in 2014 to 2016, and possibly 2017, has led to low revenue growth.

Lack of competitor. The industry is basically in a Giant and ants scenario. Furthermore, it is unlikely that there is much threat from e-commerce because of the online presence of that the company already have, and how leather is sold. A Leather buyer normally "feels" the leather before buying it.

The business of this company is more similar to a company that sells fishing-related equipment than a typical retail company. Thus, it is likely that gross margin will remain high.

The current CEO, Shannon Greene, owns a significant number of shares (around 190,000), her interest is likely to be aligned with the OPMI, outside passive minority investor.

Evaluation of company's strategy so far

The way I understand it, the CEO has to do these things in order to improve profitability in the long run:

Garner interest in leather within the regions where the shops are operating in, and make it their one stop for pursuing their hobby. Improve comps and improve the distribution channel. Improve recruitment and training process.

The CEO's strategy is:

Improve customer experience

Promotion of products during Tradeshows

Increasing online presence

Resetting and relocating inventory based on location to better manage inventory

Opening of new stores to boost sales

Restructuring of chain of command, Store managers to District managers to Regional manager

I looked through several reviews on Yelp with regards to their stores and the reviews were mostly great. There don't seem to be much problem with the products and staff. There don't seem to be much problem there, and the strategy of improving customer experience seems to be working well.

I can't comment much on the tradeshows since i haven't been there before.

The online presence is actually pretty good with around 400,000k monthly visits in 2017. They are also doing a good job rolling out education videos on YouTube and their website. I don't have much issues with their online strategy.

The effectiveness of the inventory relocation will only surface during or after peak seasons, it is hard to tell anything now.

I personally don't think that the restructuring of a chain of command is necessary, but I can see how it could work since the attention of district managers would not be split anymore.

Employees

Let me spend some time to talk about the on-site employees of the company as they are the first point of contact to customers and indirectly dictate the revenue. I looked over several reviews on Indeed and found that there was a mixed response of good and bad on working in Tandy Leather Factory. The general trend seems to be that workers who are passionate about leathercraft and helping others seem to enjoy the job, but those who are looking for better pay hated the job, and there seems to be a pretty heavy workload.

(source: Indeed)

It seems to me that the problem lies in the hiring and training process. It is crucial to hire people who are either already passionate about the subject or somehow instill it into them through the training process. I also think that it is justified to also increase pay for normal employees who have strong knowledge in the subject, because the leathercraft industry is a rather knowledge based retail niche, and the value of on-site employees/sales person/store man, will only increase with time and training, thus a low turnover rate in employee would indirectly help generate more sales in the long run. As such, it is important to create a venue for promotions and raises. This is a problem that I hope the management will address soon.

Overall, I feel that the plan is pretty concrete. However, as the CEO has stated, 2017's year-end profitability will be negatively affected, and this would likely be a 2018 and beyond the story.

There are a few ways that the expansion plan could play out

Scenario 1 (Base case): 3 new stores per year

Putting it all together, this is what I feel about the company. LTM revenue is at $82mm, but that is in the midst of the challenging retail environment, in addition to some of its own internal management issues. Before the retail industry got bad, their revenue was actually growing at ~9% on average from 2010 to 2014. I believe that the issue here is revenue since the gross margin is so high. If the environment gets better, I believe that it would rebind to grow at around 9% per year.

calculation for profits that each new store adds to the bottom line:

2016 2015 2014 Retail sales 53.6 53.7 51.8 Gross profit 31.2 31.3 30.9 Number of retail shops 84 82 82 Employee compensation 19.9 20.1 20 Advert 5.7 5.8 5.7 Rent 6 5.7 4.8 Total 31.6 31.6 30.5 Total number of stores (retail, wholesale, international) 115 114 113 SG&A per store (regardless of retail or international or wholesale) 0.274782609 0.277192982 0.269911504

Average SG&A increment per store = 0.23 million

I only took into account the components of SG&A that is affected by the store expansions. Calculation of SG&A is highly inaccurate, but this serves as a good reference.

Net income generated per store (in millions) Average revenue for each store 0.639285714 Gross margin 0.63 Operating profit per store 0.40275 SG&A increase due to 1 new store 0.23 Tax 0.35 Net income generated per store 0.0862875

3 new stores 4 new stores 5 new stores 6 new stores 1st year 0.2588625 0.34515 0.4314375 0.517725 3rd year 0.7765875 1.03545 1.2943125 1.553175 Net income in 2016 6.4 Projected net income 3 year after factoring in increase in profit due to new stores 7.1765875 7.43545 7.6943125 7.953175

If you factor in the growth and assumes that 3 new stores are opened every year, assuming that comps remain the same. Since each retail store adds roughly 0.64mil to revenue. Gross margin is ~60%, so gross profit would be ~$0.40mil. SG&A increase due to 1 new store is ~0.23 mil, while the tax is ~35%. Net income increment/store ~$0.086mil. This means that 3 new stores per year would add ~$0.26mil to net income. In 3 years this would add ~$0.78mil to net income per year. Total net income would be ~$7.2mil. Assuming P/E stays unchanged at ~14x. This means that market cap would be $100.8mil and with total shares outstanding staying at ~9mil. This means that it would trade at ~$11 to ~12/share in 3 years using a very conservative valuation, which means around 40% upside and around 25% downside. Let's not forget that this projection takes reference from 2016, where the company is facing strong industry headwinds. If the company is not facing any headwinds, the valuation is likely to be higher. Furthermore, it is likely that the longer this business is held in your portfolio, the more it is likely to appreciate in value due to the lack of competition and the compounding effect that occurs as a result of that.

However, growth is always the least reliable metric to judge a company by and in this particular case where growth is almost exclusively affected by the direction of the management, the value of growth is tied in with the ability of the management team.

Scenario 2: 4 to 6 stores per year

If it expands at 4 to 6 stores per year, which it is capable of, it will probably trade higher. Expansion at these rates will add around $0.35mil to $0.52mil per year to the net income. In 3 years net income will be around 7.4 to 8mil.

In fact, management has intentions to open between 120 to 150 stores throughout North America. (source: 2016 10k filing)

Worst case: No expansion

This particular investment has low downside risk because of a few reasons. Strong balance sheet, lack of competition, availability of credit facility. The worst case that I can see is that it loses all of its profitability in which case I will use the NCAV for the projection. Current NCAV = $3.89/share. Basically, this company has little chance of heading towards insolvency, which means that the downside is low despite what the market is pricing it at now. Even if it's revenue remains stagnant or contracts slightly, the more likely scenario is for it to falls back down to around $6/share and continue trading sideways there like in 2015 and 2016, if the profitability doesn't improve in the next few years.

Calculation of EPV

Normalised earnings (average from 2011 to 2016) $11,030,663.58 Cost of Capital 10.00% EPV (normalised earnings / COC) $110,306,635.81 Cash from Options 0 Adj EPV $110,306,635.81 Share count 9266496 Intrinsic value $11.90

If Tandy Leather Factory does well for the expansion, there is no reason it can't trade at PE >20x since the average P/E for retail companies are between 20x and 30x. In fact, using the Earning power value framework, the current valuation that I get is reproduction value ~$7/share or $8/share, average Earnings power value over the past 5 years ~$11/share to $12/share. I believe that if not for headwinds in the industry, Tandy Leather Factory should be trading at ~$10/share even without factoring in growth.

Further information:

Despite my optimism about this stock, I feel that there are quite a few factors that have to be fixed before the company can be on a fast track to growth. For instance, the quality of employee needs to improve, and this can be brought about by revamping the training program. I also feel that the company should place more emphasis on promoting leathercraft as a hobby or even a means to earn side income rather than on supply chain issues especially since the issue now is not cost, it is the declining revenue growth. As such, I hold some reservations and urge potential investors to consider further before jumping into this.

There are certain risks pertaining to this company

Untested management. The current CEO, Shannon Greene took over as CEO in 2016, prior to that she was the CFO.

Uncertainty of the price of leather. I think it is pretty futile to try to predict the future price of leather in an attempt to predict future predictability of the company.

Low growth industry. The global leather industry is expected to grow at 4% per year, however, the majority of that growth comes from emerging markets imports. Mature markets like the USA is unlikely to benefit much from that, other than during leather price hikes. It is likely that the growth of the retail leather and leathercraft industry would depend almost solely on the leadership of the management. Much of the potential success of this company would rely on the execution of the management and their ability to generate ideas to promote their products. That being said, it is a good thing that the company is the industry leader and has little real competition challenging it.

Entry of competition. As unlikely it might seem, there is still a chance.

Volatility of currency. Volatility in FOREX might decrease the profitability of the international segment.

Why the risks aren't so bad in a worst-case scenario.

A strong balance sheet helps offset some concerns. The company carries little debt on its balance sheet and has a quick ratio >2.

Also, profitability is unlikely to be affected even if expansion plan fails.

