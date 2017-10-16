Del Frisco's: 20% Location Expansion, 15% Cost Reduction, And Meaningful Upside

Del Frisco's operates in an environment better suited for private companies where higher cost savings and better negotiations are evident. I review the company's privatization prospect and company structure.

I review current market conditions and valuate the highest growth unpenetrated markets where the company can expand and thrive.

The company is expanding its locations and renegotiating its leases to increase sales and profits, and I believe the market is mispricing its effect on share price and valuations.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) develops, owns, and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco's), Sullivan's Steakhouse (Sullivan's), and Del Frisco's Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

Premium steakhouse restaurants have exhibited a 2.9% CAGR for the last five years on behalf of a recovering economy and increased wages and spending. Customers spend roughly $8 Billion annually in Premium Steak Restaurants.

On solid ground, but that's not enough

Del Frisco's is performing solidly, growing sales from slowly expanding locations and keeping up with 'hot' markets for their restaurants, boosting traffic. Steakhouse industry in certain states has really taken off in the past several years, and as wages and spending continue to rise, the fine dining industry is expected to boom along with it.

The company's fine dining style is its own limit. Opening more and more restaurants from any three of its chains creates an abundant environment where it loses its exclusive features. However, there are plenty of opportunities and markets in states with high fine dining steakhouse demand yet to be tapped by Del Frisco's.

Del Frisco's three restaurant 'chains' mentioned above operate in key steakhouse market around the country as follows:

According to CNN's Travel and Travel+Leisure reports from the past year, there are roughly 24 cities around the United States, out of 285 with a population of over 100,000 that best accommodate meat lovers where demand for beef, pork, and chicken is growing rapidly. Population shifts are to further aid market/location growth moving forward.

Del Frisco's, with its three restaurant chains, cover the majority of mentioned cities, which are as follows:

According to the posted opportunity markets, the company has seven unpenetrated cities to expand its restaurant operations into, including:

Kansas City, MO - Memphis, TN - Cleveland, OH - Phoenix, AZ - Louisville, KY Detroit, MI - Albuquerque, NM - Oklahoma City, OK

Some of these, including Cleveland, Detroit, Phoenix, and Albuquerque are tremendous opportunities for the company with a growing population base and a growing demand for premium steakhouses.

Beyond its unpenetrated markets, the company has several densely populated cities with increased demand for which it has only one offering, allowing for expansion or opening of a second restaurant in the vicinity:

Las Vegas, NV - Omaha, NE - New Orleans, LA - Atlanta, GA

The company plans to act on some of these locations, as clarified in the last quarterly conference call:

...are increasing our 2018 forecast to between five and seven openings. This will consist of Double Eagles in Boston, Atlanta, as well as the brand’s first location in California and two Del Frisco’s Grilles in Westwood and Philadelphia.

The company's further focus to maximize restaurant operations is shown by their dedication to 2 new openings in California, where margins are expanding:

In support of our strategy to accelerate growth of our high-returning Double Eagle brand, we have recently reached an agreement with a developer to open two flagship Double Eagle locations in California.

New Openings: Cost/Reward

Based on the company's recent 10-K, an average cash investment cost for a Del Frisco's full-size unit ranges from $7 Million to $9 Million. A cost of between $3 Million and $4.5 Million is expected for a Sullivan's or Grille opening.

Based on a brief talk with Raphael Gross, the head of Investor Relations, management has confirmed it intends to open smaller units, as discussed regarding its Atlanta, Georgia opening. Raphael confirmed with the following

The Del Frisco’s range refers to a full-size unit – we will be building smaller units beginning next year but have not disclosed the investment cost range at this point.

A look into current expectations for cost units reveals the following:

The company's pre-opening costs alongside its Consulting Engagement costs come out to roughly $5 Million. For an anticipated 5-7 new restaurant opening, we get roughly $1 Million per restaurant in averaged cash investment costs, excluding cost of lease and operating costs taken on later on.

Restaurant leases and operating costs account for $17 Million quarterly, or 23.1% of costs per restaurant. This translates into roughly $320,000 per restaurant for Occupancy and Operating expenses.

The company's consolidated 3rd quarter revenue of $73 Million translates into solid opening and operating costs for its restaurants at an industry-high growth rate.

That price tag of ~$1.5 Million per unit is easily executable with a solid cash flow stream of ~$9 Million for 2016, with an expected flat change in 2017. With lease management, the company can easily expand to the majority of the aforementioned cities within the next 24 months, excluding issuing new debt or using what's left of its $30 Million credit facility. (Note: Page 12 of 10-Q)

With the company's 53-60 restaurant operations, an 11 restaurant bump to the list materializes as a potential 20% boost to overall sales, not including natural 2.9% organic growth as promotional activity and demand increases.

The Other Possibility: Minimizing Public Costs

It has been talked about before, more than once, that Del Frisco's seems to be positioning itself to be taken private or look for a sale. The company's new CEO appointed in late 2016, Norman Abdallah, is a veteran private equity manager who focused on consolidation in the industry for the past 10 years.

The company itself is well positioned for a mega-fund-manager looking to take a solid premium steakhouse chain under their wings with a solid profit margin and expansion opportunities.

Currently, a private equity firm looking to take the company private will be looking at a $500 Million to $800 Million price tag, and with the company's ~$18 Million profit, excluding some accounting related expenses, will equate to a solid annual return rate of around 5%. Restaurant operations expansion rate will provide the opportunity for the company to increase its profit margin by 30% with previously mentioned expansion opportunities.

Looking at possible internal cost cutting when taking the company private, based on PwC research, public companies typically incur $2 Million in accounting, reporting, taxation, internal audit, treasury, and investor relations costs annually, all excluding restructuring and costs of the Board of Directors.

Other effects to the overall performance of being a public company seem to hold smaller companies, who don't have to rely heavily on shareholder equity, back from investing fully in new offerings, expanding, innovating and more:

Looking at the company's profits, discussed later on, alongside estimated savings of about $2 Million from being held by a private firm, the company's profit margin rises significantly from just under 4% to over 6%, not including regulatory burdens. Data can be very volatile when estimating a complete change in the company's structure, yet a material change is expected for a company like Del Frisco's.

While Private: Expansion Cost Savings

Whilst the company is privately owned, not only will it become easier for the company to expand following its higher cost savings and lower regulatory burden but it can also be done at a higher pace, depending on the parent company's growth appetite and market conditions.

As a private company, not beholden to shareholder pressure, the company alongside its parent management, might have more leverage to renegotiate leases and lower overall prices without focusing solely on shareholder value and enjoying the leverage of a larger corporation/equity fund.

Valuations: You Can't Have It Both Ways

Organically, the company has an impressive sales growth rate, however cyclical it may be, growing at an annual rate of around 5%, higher than industry average:

DFRG Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The company's sales guidance was still calling for comparable sales to decline 1-2% for the year, which includes an impact of both ceased lunch offerings in its Sullivan's Steakhouse and Hurricane impact but call for a rise in sales.

2018 sales are expected to grow 6.8% to $385.47 Million.

Profits and margins, however, are expected to gain further from lower operating costs and increased emphasis on lease renegotiation and a focus on higher margin and profit generating restaurants:

DFRG EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

2018 EPS is expected to increase 14.86% to $0.85, outpacing peers.

The company's balance sheet is fairly optimistic, with solid cash flow allowing for credit facility payments and interest expense alongside its $50 Million share repurchase plan.

Looking at valuations as a Public Company, EPS has been on a steady increase, assuming a continued 5% growth through new restaurant openings followed by organic industry growth, we get to a valuations range of $14.00 to $16.00, representing 25% upside potential.

However, with a 20% boost to overall sales with new restaurant openings, we conclude an EPS range of $0.90 to $1.00 - allowing for an expanded valuation range down the line, representing ~60% upside potential.

As a Private Company, a boost of $2 Million annually for its cost savings can boost its offering price quite significantly.

Following the simple Price/Sales ratio for possible sale price, we get 2.27 multiple according to 2017 averages. This brings us to a valuation of roughly $750 Million to $850 Million, or a sale price of $25.00 to $35.00/share.

EV/Sales valuation confirms this as well with Del Frisco's hovering around 0.78x whilst industry average is 2.99x, according to aforementioned research.

Conclusion: Priorities

The company is clearly prioritizing expansion and shareholder value over extreme efforts to go private with its constant efforts to expand and its recent repurchase of Fidelity National Financial's position stake.

That said, the crude estimate of both public and private valuations show a clear advantage in price for the company to be taken under the wing of a larger operator or private equity fund.

I believe that the company will do better and operate more efficiently if taken private. Yet, even without a concrete buyer in sight, the company has tremendous growth opportunity in its developed and unpenetrated market.

Risk Disclosure

Redacted from this article is competition from public and private players and the risk assessment that entails from lack of relevance to the underlying conclusion. A further undisclosed risk is market dynamics. Although the premium steakhouse market is on solid footings and expected to be so through 2024, there are associated risks in each respective location and market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DFRG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Beyond the mentioned contact with Investor Relations, I have not been in touch with company management and am not working with or on behalf of them now or at any point during the writing process of this article.