High-Yielding And Well-Valued MLP Closed-End Funds, Part 2

I want to continue last week’s look at high-yield, well-valued MLP closed-end funds. If you read that article, you’re familiar with the principles I outlined and the basis for my having selected these five. I’m not looking at this group of MLP CEFs for identifying the best, long-term, buy-and-hold funds; the goal is to find the best combinations of high yield and discount. For one thing, I do not consider a category as inherently volatile as energy broadly or MLPs specifically as a buy-and-hold category. I think a look at category returns will bear adequate witness in support of that point of view. One enters MLP space when there is reason to believe an upswing is in the offing. Like many, I consider that midstream MLPs meet that criterion.

Using an initial screen based on NAV yield and premium/discount status in relation to the category, I pull out five funds. These are the top quintile of the 24 in the pool from CEFData’s MLP fund index. These are Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity (FMO), Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM), Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP), ClearBridge American Energy MLP (CBA), and ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity (EMO).

I’ll start with updating the premium/discount and yield table through October 13 close for all 24 funds.

Discount/Premium and NAV Yield

Using these values, the chart of discount/premium values plotted against NAV yield now looks like this.

I’ve noted the mean values for each of the two variables with the red X.

After calculating distances from the regression line, statisticians would use the term residuals, we get the same five funds in the quintile most distant below the line, although their order changes somewhat. These are pulled out in the next table for Oct. 13 closing prices. Funds are listed in order from greatest distance below the line. For background on this filter, refer to Part 1.

FMO, continues to lead the list although its -0.16% discount has moved to a premium of 0.31%. CBA also lost some discount, sufficient to move it from second to fourth place. The other three funds saw their discounts widen. TTP’s discount moved from -7.29% to -8.36%, moving it from fifth to third place.

Of the five, FMO has the highest yield by an appreciable margin, but it’s also the only fund in the list not at a discount. EMO at 10.72% market yield and a -4.48% discount offer an attractive combination of the two metrics. CBA, third on the market yield list, gives up 132 basis points of yield to EMO and 410 to FMO, but carries an -7% discount.

Last week I reported total return results for each of the past four years and 2017 YTD. I’ll not repeat that information here; it hasn’t changed meaningfully in these few days. You can look at those charts and draw some of your own conclusions on the funds’ relative performances. Let’s be clear, other MLP CEFs may well have better past performance stats. Other MLP CEFs may be preferable for solid reasons. I’m only looking at these funds because they potentially offer the best combination of yield and discount, along with prospects for positive movement based on their valuations on these metrics. The underlying assumption is that NAV yield is a strong factor in driving CEF premiums and discounts. The r2 for the chart I show above is 0.4194; that tells us that NAV yield explains 42% of the difference seen in the premium/discount status of the funds. To the extent these differences tend to shift toward the equilibrium defined by the regression, these five funds have potential for some extra push toward positive price movement relative to the full set of funds.

So, with that background and updated data, let’s pick up where I left off in Part 1 and look at these five funds.

Leverage

All five are leveraged and market yields show a strong, exponential correlation with leverage.

Leverage has at least two important consequences. First, leverage increases volatility. This is readily seen in comparing an equal weight portfolio of the five funds to the unleveraged Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

It is interesting, however, that increasing leverage across these five funds is not correlated with volatility. Standard deviations decrease with increasing leverage. Nor does it appear to correlate with enhanced returns. The best year returns for the low leverage funds are better than those for the high leverage funds, and worst year returns are slightly less bad for the funds at the higher leverages.

Obviously, leverage is but one factor in a complex array of inputs that affect volatility and returns.

Before leaving the topic of leverage let’s also note that leverage costs will increase as interest rates increase. This is a concern across the spectrum of leveraged CEFs, which have benefited from the low-interest rate environment that has prevailed over the recent past, and is a factor to consider when making inferences from past returns.

Fees

Fees and interest costs vary widely among these funds.

TTP has no interest fees listed on CEFConnect or Morningstar. Nor is it listed on its website. It does, however, describe leverage costs as “effective all-in cost of leverage” which is the figure I use here. This includes “non-use fees on the credit facility and excludes agent fees and amortization of debt issuance costs.” I am unclear on how this differs (or doesn’t differ) from the standard interest fees reported by other leveraged CEFs, but I do know leverage isn't free. It's not hard to see why a fund might not report it as part of a fund's fees and expenses, as nearly every other sponsor of leveraged CEFs does. The low fees relative to other funds certainly catch the eye of many investors when making fund-to-fund comparison. I find the practice borders on willful deception and, in my own mental inventory of fund quality, have put a negative check mark in Tortoise's column.

This does show how it can be difficult to compare fees that include interest costs. Interest costs are important because funds with more efficient financing of their leverage costs will have an advantage. In the case of TTP, without adding in the "effective all-in cost of leverage," the fees appear to be the lowest of the five, and show up as such in sites such as CEFConnect. Adding that component, however, moves it to the top most on the cost scale. I prefer to see these separately but there has to be consistency from fund to fund in how the fees are reported.

Fund Portfolios

Top holdings for the five funds (from CEFConnect):

CBA

CBA invests in a portfolio of MLPs that may benefit from the production and usage of natural gas. Its largest allocations are 40% to diversified infrastructure, 25% to liquids transport and storage, 18% to gathering and processing, and 10% to natural gas storage and processing (source).

EMO

EMO focuses primarily on MLPs with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product infrastructure. The fund targets MLPs with long-lived assets, predictable cash flows and relatively low direct commodity exposure. Its largest allocations are to diversified energy structure (40%), liquids and transport storage (33%), gathering and processing (16%) and natural gas storage and processing (5.5%) (source).

FMO

FMO may employ an option strategy of writing covered calls on held assets to enhance income. It may invest up to 20% in securities issued by non-public companies and up to 25% of its assets in debt securities of MLP and non-MLP issuers. FMO may also invest up to 25% of its assets in dollar-denominated foreign securities. FMO has a DRIP policy whereby new shares are issued at the higher of NAV or 95% of market value.

FMO tends to hold premium valuations. Apart from the severe energy downturn of 2015-16, it has consistently been priced at a premium. Its current Z-scores are -1.4, -1.3 and -0.9 for 3, 6 and 12 months, respectively, which emphasize the attractiveness of its current valuation.

SMM

SMM invests at least 80% of its assets in midstream companies and MLP. It may hold up to 25% of its assets in equity or debt securities of MLPs and up to 10% in equity securities of privately held companies.

The fund employs option strategies. It may write covered call options up to 30% of the value of its portfolio’s assets. It may also write uncovered call options, up to 10% of portfolio asset value, and purchase put options as part of a hedging strategy.

By default, SMM’s distributions are reinvested in the purchase of additional shares.

SMM appears to be relatively tax-inefficient as this table from Salient's website demonstrates:

TTP

TTP is a fund of North American pipeline companies and MLPs. Its asset mix is shown in these tables (source):

Its 2016 distributions to common stockholders were approximately 58% ordinary income, 39% qualified dividend income, and 3% long-term capital gain. It is worth noting that data-aggregating sites such as CEFConnect and Morningstar list TTP’s 2016 distributions as comprising 67% return of capital, which they derive from the fund’s section 19a reporting. This is yet another illustration of how meaningless those section 19a reports are. Year-end tax reporting rarely (never, in my limited experience) is predicted by those reports. Anyone making tax-planning or investment decisions on the basis of how distributions are reported by funds on their monthly or quarterly schedules should reconsider using those values. Some funds do report previous years’ tax information on their web pages; others do not.

TTP has seen a recent deepening of its discount. Both 3- and 6-month Z-scores are -1.10.

Conclusions

It is the expectation that MLPs are poised to recover value they have given up since 2015 that underlies any enthusiasm for investing in any one of these funds. Yes, they have good income but that in itself is little reason to have been invested in them. A glance at the annual returns in Part 1 shows us that 2016 was a good year, but it followed on the heels of a disastrous 2015 and has itself been followed by a disappointing year to date. As a group, they are down from -20.7% to -36.2% over the last five years, even for the best case of income having been reinvested. So, let’s take it as a given that if I am not anticipating better time ahead for MLPs, I wouldn’t have put the effort into researching them, nor would you have taken the time to read this far.

There are advantages to investing in MLPs via funds rather than directly. In these CEFs, one does get the power of leverage. I'll leave it to you to decide how advantageous that might be now and as interest rates rise. Another advantage is the lack of K-1 tax reporting. All of these funds issue timely 1099s. Even if you or your accountant is comfortable dealing with K-1s, you still have to deal with the extreme delays that plague K-1 reports. And a third is the usual fund-investors' advantage of diversity. You can enter a diversified position on a category without having to sort through scores of individual entities.

The goal here, to reiterate a point I made earlier, is not to identify the best MLP CEF for total return over an extended time frame. The goal is to pull out some well-valued high yielders from the group. The primary filter I’ve used emphasizes discount/premium valuation, so at this stage yield becomes the next factor to look toward. All of them have high yield on any broadly based benchmark for fund yields, but I’m going to focus on my top three.

When I went into this, I felt FMO was best avoided. Having been through it, I’m less convinced that is the case. Its performance stats TTM (see Part 1) are the worst in the lot, but over the longer term, FMO is second to TTP. Its small premium does fly in the face of the stated goal of deep discounts, but that premium is a relatively well-valued position for FMO. Its negative Z-scores are the deepest in the set and its position on the regression chart is most deeply below the regression line. I think it’s not being overly optimistic to consider that FMO will pick up some gains on its premium alone if the category does in fact begin to turn in some stronger returns.

The two ClearBridge funds, EMO and CBA, round out my top three. EMO for its high yield and moderate discount, and CBA for its third-place yield and -7% discount.

On the negative side, these three have the highest leverages of the group and, as discussed, interest on that leverage in a rising rate environment will be taking a larger slice of the returns. I did find the negative correlation between leverage and volatility measures unexpected and reassuring. But I also note that leverage has a quite strong negative correlation with best year returns. These relationships are intriguing (and counterintuitive, for me at least) and really merit a more detailed look. If you're interested, I have addressed this issue in the past (Debunking The Myth Of Leverage For Closed End Funds and Is Leverage Really An Advantage In Equity Closed-End Funds?).

I think TTP has a lot in its favor. Yield is well within my expectations for my income portfolio at 8.6%. It has the deepest discount here. I like its emphasis on pipelines and infrastructure. And I’ve held Tortoise funds in the past (not TTP) and been generally pleased.

And a closing comment on SMM: SMM has the most complex management strategies with extensive option writing and a more aggressive hedging strategy. This leads me to ask how effective it has been. The hedging does not seem to have dampened volatility as the fund has the highest standard deviation in the set. It leads the set in discount, but trails in yield, so that’s something of a wash for the two metrics driving this exercise. The relative relationship between its NAV yield and discount is second-best to FMO, but if I were going to put sufficient weight on that one metric to swing a preference to SMM, I’d have to stick with FMO where it’s a step better.

I realize many of you have favorites among the MLP CEFs that have not been covered here. I’d certainly appreciate hearing from you on your points of view. I’m not dismissing any of the funds that didn’t make it to this group of five. I am well aware that there are excellent funds among them, but this was an exercise based on high yield and relative valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook and may represent ideas in progress that are still evolving. Consider too that everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence or consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.