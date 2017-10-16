PCI - Not For Me

The fund currently yields a 8.46% distribution and is trading at a discount of 1.02% to its Net Asset Value.

PCI is a closed-end fund sponsored by PIMCO, seeking current income with capital appreciation through investing in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets.

I have been planning on writing about PCI for a number of months however I have been putting it off as neither I or any of my clients were invested in PCI and there were better opportunities to write about. PCI is also not an easy fund to write about because it has so many moving parts and it is NOT an easy to understand fund like the majority of closed end funds are.

Since launching Income Idea I have put a significant priority on discussing funds owned by subscribers or funds which were on their watch lists. Inevitably the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has come up, so thanks to a few of you, my dear subscribers, let's tackle the elephant in the room.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: PIMCO

Managers: Sai S. Devabhaktuni (Jan 29, 2013), Daniel J Ivascyn (Jan 29, 2014), Mark Kiesel (Jan 29, 2013), Elizabeth O. MacLean (Jan 9, 2013), Alfred T. Murata (Jan 29, 2013)

AUM: $5.7 Billion investment exposure, $3.2 Billion common assets

Historical Style: Multi Asset fixed income.

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks current income with capital appreciation through investing in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities.

Number of Holdings: 972

Current Yield: 8.46% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: 1/29/1993

Fees: 3.8% Total Expense Ratio. (2.09% expense ratio + 1.71% interest expense)

Discount to NAV: 1.02%

AMT Exposure: 9.68% as of 6/30/2017

Sources: CEF Connect, PIMCO Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

It's a PIMCO fund, right? Is that enough of a sales pitch? If not, here is the sales pitch direct from the sponsor.

Source: PIMCO PCI Fact Sheet

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

PIMCO provides a pretty good outline of the broad strategy for the fund in its marketing materials and the website.

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets (i.e., concentrate) in privately issued (commonly known as “non-agency”) mortgage-related securities.

The fund may also invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years.

Source: PIMCO PCI Fact Sheet

The Portfolio

While I would ordinarily get right into the numbers I must make a statement. I don't believe retail investors belong in funds that even financial professionals have a hard time understanding.

Taking an initial look at PCI reminded me of the "evolution" of mortgage bonds and what you heard about and seen in the movie, "The Big Short."

On one hand, there are traditional mortgages, 15 or 30 years, they carry a fixed interest rate and you know exactly what it is covered by your mortgage payment.

Then we got interest only mortgages with guaranteed interest periods after which the rates would go up and down based on the then current interest rates.

That turned into Option ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) where not only did the interest rate change on an ongoing basis but you also had the "option" of what type of payment you wanted to make that month, a 30 year amortized payment, 15 year payment, interest only, or even "partial interest only" where every month more money would be tacked onto into the principal of the amount owed.

With most closed end funds you have a clear understanding of the investments in them and the model is traditionally understood. Take a bond fund for instance. The closed end fund would invest in a portfolio of bonds and pay you the interest. For a levered fund, they would go borrow money, either through issuing preferred shares or a line of credit, at a lower interest rate, and reinvest that money into higher yielding securities. Voila, borrow low, invest in high.

With PCI you have an "Income and Mortgage" fund which throws most of that out of the window, invests in asset classes that even your run of the mill broker or advisor would not understand and levers up to extremely high levels through derivatives.

In the industry we come across clients who respond with "I trust you" but even in those cases I have the personal need to explain to clients what they are invested in and to make sure they actually understand how those investments work.

If you are a PCI investor, I urge you to ask yourself,

"Do I REALLY know how the fund works?"

"Do I understand what is the key driver of returns here?"

"Do I know how this fund can blow up?"

"What will mortgage defaults mean for the fund and how high do they get before I lose X%?"

"Do I understand what another financial crisis would do to the funds NAV?"

Keep in mind, PCI is a brand new fund which did not exist during the last recession and ALL of its track record has been in an extremely good time in the market.

With that said, I will step off of the soap box so let's dive in.

PCI is PIMCO's largest closed end fund and PCI is the 4th largest publicly traded closed end fund, behind Nuveen's AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA), the Central Fund of Canada (CEF) and the DNP Select Income Fund (DNP).

While it is a large fund it is also one of the most expensive funds with a 3.8% expense ratio, about half of which is paying for the leverage.

Below is an asset allocation as per YCharts, as of the last reported time period.

Source: YCharts

We can see that the fund is currently net short cash and has over 200% exposure to bonds. Furthermore, the fund is both heavily leveraged and short at the same time.

This heavy leverage is no doubt responsible for the higher distributions as well as the very expensive leverage expense tacked onto the expense ratio.

The fund held over 970 positions, 777 long and 195 short as of the latest reported data.

Source: YCharts

The top 10 holdings likely will not mean much to most people, in this case having investors scratch their heads wondering what the 9 out of the top 10 holdings are, with a Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) loan being the only one recognizable.

Source: YCharts

The only place where you find a readable version of the holdings is in the annual and semi-annual reports.

As per PIMCO, as of the close of its fiscal year on June 30th, the fund had 45.2% of its investments in Asset-Backed Securities, 29.6% in non-agency mortgage backed securities and 16.4% in corporate bonds and notes. Only 1.8% was invested in US Government backed mortgages, ie Fannie/Freddie.





Source: PCI Annual Report 6/30/2017

The above allocations do nto include derivatives and the short allocations which are quire sizable.

"Wait..." you say, "isn't this supposed to be MOSTLY mortgage backed securities?"

That is what I thought and then I re-read closely the fund's goal.

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

Source: PCI

So there we go, it is not a mortgage fund.

The approximate 16% of the fund OR 28% of invested assets are various bonds, varying in both sector and quality.

Names present in the fund range from banks such as Barclays and UBS, to energy companies, retail stores such as PetSmart and even emerging markets such as Russia.

The people of Russia also thank you for supporting the Russian Railways.

Source: PCI Annual Report

Questionable investments are also present for those concerned about municipal risks, such as Chicago and Illinois municipal bonds. The fund invests in both general obligation bonds.

Source: PCI Annual Report

As questionable as they are, they are very small holdings in the fund.

The bigger question mark for me came when it was time to look at the non-agency mortgage backed securities.

So... the fund DOES NOT go out and make mortgages, it investments in various mortgage securities and derivatives.

Did you watch "The Big Short" yet? If not, go ahead and then come back. It is on Netflix (NFLX).

51% of invested securities or about 30% of the net assets on are non-agency securities. We have funds such as...

Source: PCI Annual Report

Adjustable rate mortgages, and lots of "alternative" trusts. And that is just through the Bs.

There is plenty more such as...

Source: PCI Annual Report

Remember the alphabet soup of CLO, CDO, CDO Squared? Aha. Those are the "asset backed securities."

Source: PCI Annual Report

Now, there is certainly value in a lot of those securities, however the big takeaway here is that these mortgages and asset backed securities are NOT your run of the mill fixed rate mortgages guaranteed by the government.

If you are serious about investing in the fund, I would contact PIMCO and request the CUSIP numbers for the mortgage backed securities so you can do your due diligence on them.

The question that this leads into is,

"What is the portfolio's credit quality?"

The answer is, we don't know.

Source: YCharts

Neither YCharts, Morningstar or CEF Connect have the data, and it is not disclosed by PIMCO on the website.

More importantly the bulk of the investors are not going to have the ratings for the various mortgage backed securities or the asset backed securities in the fund.

The big appeal of the fund of course is the "low duration."

Investors often confuse duration with maturity, one is a measure of the portfolio's risk in terms of interest rate sensitivity, the other is the average maturity of the underlying bonds.

On the website PIMCO provides the maturity for the fund.

Source: PCI Website

Of course, if you look at YCharts Data we have a different story.

Source: YCharts

The difference is, PIMCO's calculation of the average maturity is based on market value, assuming inclusive of the various derivative transactions such as reverse purchase agreements.

YCharts data is on the other hand based strictly on the bonds and the mortgage based securities, excluding the derivatives that skew the numbers down.

As a result, we have the overall leverage adjusted effective duration of under 4.

Source: PCI Website

The way PIMCO gets there is through derivatives, and NOT that the underlying investments themselves are overall short maturities.

Leverage

This fund is levered through the use of derivatives and the leverage of the transactions themselves.

PCI had $2.58 billion in net liabilities, representing about 73% of the total assets.

Source: PCI Annual Report

Looking at the report we see that the fund currently has reverse repurchase agreements on which they are liable for $2.58 billion. They are due $142 million on repuchased agreements.

Source: PCI Annual Report

As of the end of June 30th, the fund's average borrowings were $2.337 billion at an average interest rate of 2.110%.

This rate is currently above average for what we see in other closed end funds.

Distribution Quality (**Income Idea Section**)

The fund currently distributes a $.1641 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the last year and even included a special distribution.

The distribution yield is currently 8.46% as of 10/13/2017.

Source: CEF Connect

The distribution rate has stayed in this range during the fund's existence and has had a number of special distributions over the years.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the last few years shows us a fund which has paid out a distribution from income without return of capital.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking next to determine the health of the distribution we turn to the latest earnings data from June 30th, 2017.

Source: CEF Connect

As we have seen, the fund's average earnings have been $.1372 per share, yet the fund has paid out $.1641 per share and even included a special distribution at the end of 2016 even though it was over-distributing.

That does not add up. Let's dive in.

Source: PCI Annual Report

As we can see, for the year ending 6/30/2017 the fund generated $221 million in net investment income.

The fund paid out over $356 million in distributions of course, which was still categorized coming from net investment income.

The difference came from realized gains.

Do take note however that for the year ending June 30th, 2016, the fund's net investment income was actually $276 million on which it paid out $299 million. The fund also had fairly significant realized losses.

The fund paid out $299 million while the fund's net investment income, realized losses and the drop in value were a net negative of $52 million.

Is it any surprise then that the fund's "bank" of undistributed net investment income has been all but evaporated?

Source: PCI Annual Report

The fund is currently sitting on an over-distribution of net investment income of $10.9 million or the $.08 quoted by CEF Connect.

The funded also ended it's year with an undistributed net realized loss of $164.458 million. Good for taxes as it gives you a write off, bad for performance and the health of the fund.

Further of note is the fact that the fund expenses are a whopping 34% of the year's investment income.

Source: PCI Annual Report

What we now know is that the fund is paying out significantly more than it is earning from interest even accounting for the massive leverage.

The fund relies on capital gains in order to pay the distributions.

In some cases investors would say that the management has a record of capital gains... in our case we can look at the year ending June 30th 2016 to see the latest result of when the fund both over distributes and loses money trading.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 8.46% and is trading at a discount of 1.02% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund survived Q4 2016 quite well and has used that stability to grow this year.

The biggest change over the last year however is the discount to NAV that shrank significantly.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated for the most part at a discount since its initial IPO. The current discount is also near all time lows.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a stellar total return of 23.77%. The price per share is up 14.84% while the NAV is up only 10.59%. That difference was the discount to NAV closing down significantly.

PCI data by YChartsOver the last year the fund has brought investors 29.41% on a total return basis. The price per share was up 14.5% while the actual underlying portfolio was up only 8.54%. Too much money chasing one closed end fund. PCI data by YChartsDo note the big drop in August for the price per share. No, that is not a mistake. The fund's price per share did drop about 3% in one day, or more precisely the discount to NAV opened up about 3% in one day.

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers. The fund is classified as a multi-sector income fund. In this space one of the largest closed end funds is the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL). Let's also take a look at the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Fund (BIT), the Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) (which is really a mortgage fund), the Nuveen Mortgage Opportunities Term Trust (JLS) and the Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund (RA).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

On a total return basis the fund has done exceptionally well, coming out ahead, surpassing its most direct competitors, the DoubleLine Income Solutions and BlackRock Multi-Sector funds.

PCI Total Return Price data by YCharts

On an NAV basis while PCI still comes out ahead, it is closely chased by BIT.

PCI Net Asset Value data by YChartsAs expected the YTD trend translates into the 1 year trend. PCI Total Return Price data by YCharts

The same applies for the NAV. Interesting thing to take note of is that the DoubleLine fund was the best performer on an NAV basis for the first part of the year.

PCI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Taking out the Brookfield fund we can take a look at the 3 year time frame.

Once again PCI has been the top performer but remember that bad fiscal year 2016?

Take a look at the fund through early 2016. It has bounced off of the lows of course due to large leverage and the discount to NAV closing.

PCI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the NAV performance of course will show the real picture.

For the first half year and a half, the fund lost a significant chunk of its NAV as the fund had large realized losses and further losses which PIMCO was forced to recognize in order to pay out the distributions. The only fund which was able to actually grow the NAV while paying out distributions is the BlackRock Multi-Market Income Fund (BIT).

PCI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Looking to through the fund's inception we can find that while yes, PCI has been the top fund, it has only taken the lead in the last year.

PCI Total Return Price data by YCharts

And the same applies for the NAV.

Even though the fund was able to grow the NAV over the last year, through early 2016 the fund's NAV fell almost 20%. The DoubleLine Income Solutions fund was even more destructive.

PCI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Strictly looking at the performance and the relationships between the funds, I may take a look at the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Fund (BIT), unlike the PIMCO fund, BIT is still trading at a 7.42% discount to NAV.

Bottom Line

Before we get into what I believe may be the controversial discussion, lets discuss some clear facts.

Over the last year the fund has done exceptionally well, in large part due to leverage and the discount to NAV pretty much going away.

The current discount of 1.02% is both near the record low for the year and above the 52 week average of 3.71%.

Source: CEF Connect

The current discount is also lower than long term averages and the fund is currently expensive versus itself as per its Z-score.

Source: CEF Connect

From a pricing perspective, the fund is currently, for a new investor, expensive.

People can argue that yes the fund can trade at a premium but the facts are, most CEFs will trade almost entirely at a discount, and PCI has been at a discount during its lifetime with the exception of the first few months where it IPO'ed with the sales commissions still priced in.

For investors looking at an attractive entry point, this is not it and for existing shareholders who want to lock in value, it would be wise to look at alternatives that are not trading at near parity to NAV.

Another fact is that this fund is struggling with distribution coverage as we discussed in the distribution section.

The fact is, the fund's highly levered loan portfolio IS NOT covering the distribution from its net investment income. The fund is extremely reliant on the capital gains results to make up the difference, something we have seen in many other CEFs, most notably a fund I have discussed and gotten into many conversations about like the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

Besides the dependence on capital gains, there were also the cases such as for the fund's fiscal year 2016 where it had massive realized losses, both due to trading AND being forced to liquidate positions in order to cover the distribution.

Thanks to PIMCO we know that since the Fiscal Year ended in June, for July and August the fund had EVEN WORSE distribution coverage of just 66.37%.

Source: PIMCO UNII Information

Investors who are looking for a fund which covers its distribution from net investment income would eliminate PCI at this point.

Unfortunately I feel it is the retail investors who are going to feel the pain.

The fund's institutional ownership is at less than 19%.

Source: Nasdaq.com

More than that, institutional shareholders are dumping the shares by a more than 2 to 1 margin.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The institutions that are closing out the positions are also accounting for 3x more shares than new institutions opening new positions.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Companies such as Fidelity have completely sold out their positions in PCI while others like SIT and LPL are reducing their positions in a meaningful way. In an insult to injury, even Allianz, PIMCO's parent company has sold out their position in PCI.

So let's sum up. Not looking at anything else besides what we just covered, the three simple reasons why I would not consider PCI today are: 1. The fund is currently expensive with no meaningful discount, 2. The fund is NOT anywhere close to covering its distribution from Net Investment Income and is dependent on capital gains and has used up its UNII reserves and 3. The fund is being dumped by institutions by a meaningful margin.

Add to it the uber high leverage and the UBER HIGH expenses and very little is left that would interest me in investing in the fund.

For Income Idea subscribers, let's discuss why I would NEVER even consider recommending this investment to clients, family or friends.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at PIMCO - PCI Website.

