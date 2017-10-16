Nokian Tyres is still a solid buy

The third factory, which will be located in the U.S., will decrease the risk component of Nokian Tyres (OTCPK:NKRKY, OTCPK:NKRKF) and hence increase its market value. In addition, the increased capacity will make it possible to respond to higher demand. In this article, I will be discussing the reasons behind the chosen location and what it means for investors.

Quick recap

Nokian Tyres has been planning to invest in third tire factory for two years now. The management revealed finally during Q2 report the location of the factory and more detailed plans regarding it. The construction of the factory started just recently. The capacity will be four million tires at the end of 2020 and the main reason behind the investment is to support growth in the North American tire market. Nokian Tyres expects this growth to come mainly from market share gains.

Rationale behind the location

Nokian Tyres has currently only two factories of which first one is located in Nokia, Finland and the second one in Russia. The Russian factory is considered to have a 400% cost advantage to factory located in Finland. Currently the tires sold in the North American market are manufactured mainly in the Russian factory. Even though the shipping costs to North American soil all the way from Russia are rather expensive, the decrease in shipping costs is not the main reason behind the location. East Europe was considered as a possible location for the third factory as well but eventually Tennessee was chosen. I think the reason for this location is purely political. Considering the political situation in Russia and especially the events which took place in Ukraine in 2014, the Russian factory cannot be considered as fully safe. The third factory in US soil provides more safety for Nokian Tyres in the event if something unexpected happens to the factory located in Russia. For instance, further import bans for goods made in Russia or factory confiscation. The location is one way how the management is trying to decrease geopolitical risks.

Rational behind the investment

Nokian Tyres' markets are finally growing and the company is currently operating at almost full capacity. Therefore it require more capacity. It is very difficult to assess the cost per tire in the Tennessee factory. If we considered that the input costs in US are pretty similar to Finland, we could assume that the Tennessee factory will have a 25% cost advantage over the factory in Finland mainly because it will be more modern. Then if sales are expected to double in the near term from €150 million (11% of total revenue) to €300 million, the new factory can be considered to manufacture tires only for North American markets. This will free up capacity in the Russian and Finnish factories for further market share gains in Europe.

Figure 1. Net sales by market area 1-6/2017

Source: Nokian Tyres Q2 presentation

Investment thesis

The factory will cost around €300 million over the next three years. This means an additional €100 million annual capital expenditure. Even though the top line will be growing, an investor should not expect any major dividend increases during the next three years as payout ratio is already near 100% (see figure 2). Most likely the increased operating cash flow is not able to cover the factory investment so additional debt is required.

Figure 2. Cash flow statement

Source: Nokian Tyres Q4 report

However, once the factory is finished, and if we assume all else being equal, the capacity will grow from 16 million tires to 20 million tires per year. This is a 25% increase. In addition, an investor can expect an additional margin expansion because of lower shipping costs. A 25-50% increase in free cash flow after three years is very realistic. This would in turn translate into a similar increase in dividend making the current yield 4% look very low.

Therefore, Nokian Tyres is currently facing additional growth pains but once they are over, the shares look cheap. The shares are a rock solid buy.

