PPL Corp.: Don't Let The Temporary Effects Of A Strong Dollar Deter You

PPL Corp (PPL) is a utility that has operations in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and the U.K. Based on its ability to pay the current dividend and increase it at a 4% rate for the next several years, the current market price is a good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What did I think of PPL last time?

I last wrote about PPL back at the end of February. At the time the company was performing as expected. That made the dividend increase even more attractive. As a dividend growth investor I liked hearing that management was still committed to increasing the dividend at a 4% rate until 2020 at least. I also thought the PPL was poised to take advantage of any changes in taxes on over-seas profits, but that train has yet to leave the station.

Since I last wrote about PPL, I spent $3000 of new money to buy more shares to add just over 79 shares. I have been reinvesting the dividends. Those new shares have caused my dividend payment to increase as well. I now have 139.2 shares with a cost basis of $36.91.

What new information do we have now?

Looking at the Q2 earnings presentation slides, I can get a comparison to how the company was performing back in February. Below is the current quarter's version of the slide I found so impressive back in February.

Clearly PPL didn't do as well in the latest quarter compared to a year ago. Unlike back in February, where earnings were up in all 4 prior year comparisons, in Q2 earnings are down versus a year ago. In part that is because 2016 was a really good year. I will need to dig deeper and find out what the problems are.

The slide above shows where the biggest problem is. In 2016 the U.K. operations contributed $1.49 to total EPS, while this year (using the latest guidance) it will only contribute $1.20. That accounts for the total decline in EPS for 2017. This decline is due largely to the change in exchange rate from last year. Had PPL gotten the same exchange rate this year as last year, earnings from the U.K. unit would have been about $1.45 down only about 4 cents from last year. If management hits its target of 5%-6% growth in EPS from now to 2020, this small decrease in EPS will be made up easily.

Kentucky operations also seem to be a source of weakness. I expect the new rates that went into effect on July 1st to have a positive effect on that going forward. Coupled with the completion of the project to replace a 540 mile gas main and earnings should go in the right direction in the future.

As a U.S. based investor, my expenses are all in dollars. So I like my dividends in dollars. I invest in companies that pay dividends in dollar because that puts much of the management of currency risk in their hands. So, for PPL, what is being done to manage less than ideal exchange rates?

The slide above shows what currency hedges PPL has in place out till 2020. Having the GBP hedged at only $1.18 for this year shows in part why the U.K. earnings fell so much. I am happy to see that 2018 and 2019 have a much higher rate locked in.

This YChart plots the inverse of the ratio from the company presentation (the plot shows how many GBPs are bought with a USD as oppose to the number PPL showed with is the number of dollars a GBP buys). It can be seen that prior to July of last year the exchange rate was well above the company's budgeted figure of $1.30 per GBP. On the graph, points above the 0.775 line are below the company's budgeted target of $1.30. Since July the exchange rate has mostly been above the budgeted number, so I expect some improvement in the final quarters of the year if this remains the case.

The slide above gives a forecast of 5.5% CAGR growth in earning from this year to 2021. One thing to take into consideration is that for the 2017 projection, the U.K. contributions are based on getting $1.30 for each GBP. For the first two quarters, that has only been $1.20. So far for Q3 depending on how its calculated it looks like the company could have gotten more than $1.30, but it remains to be seen how that worked out. I will want to see what the average exchange rate worked out for Q3 when those earnings come out in about another month. Also noticed with much of the projected earnings hedged to higher than budget rates, it should be fairly easy to beat these estimates. With flat earnings, the $1.37 hedge exchange rate for 2018 will more than cover the expected growth from the 2017 projection to the 2018 projection for instance.

What does Simply Wall St say?

I like to use Simple Wall St because they use nice plots to better improve data visualization. Revenues seem to be on a distinct if slow uptrend and earnings seem nearly flat while cash flow seems to be growing faster than earnings. I get a better feel for that looking at the graph than I get from the raw numbers that revenue is expected to grow at a yearly rate of 4.6% while earnings grow at 2.6%. Also it seems that the analysts at S&P Capital IQ expect earnings to grow at only about half the rate of management guidance.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see 16 years of annual raises to the dividend paid. Based on management's stated policy of a 4% dividend increase each year till 2020, I predict that the dividend will be $0.41 for 2018. So for the next 12 months, a shareholder will collect one dividend of $0.395 and 3 dividends of $0.41 or a total of $1.6250 for each share owned. I will project that the dividend will increase for the next 2 years at a 4% rate and then continue at the terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $50.17. Even though I think the issues with the decrease in revenue and earnings are mostly a product of exchange rate hedges not covering because of Brexit, I still want a 10% discount to the value of the dividends to give me an extra margin of safety. That sets my buy price at $46, which is still more than 10% above the current market price.

Can options help?

With my buy price so far above the current market price, I don't really need options to help me get a good price. But a bargain not looked for is one that is automatically missed, so I will look to see if there are any deals to be had using options.

As I pretty much expected, even going out to January of 2019, a call contract with a strike price of $45 (which is still a $1 below my buy price) only has a premium of about one quarter's worth of the dividend. I might be willing to do that if the strike was $50, but not for a strike less than my buy price. I don't want to sell below what I think the stock is worth for so little upfront cash.

Looking at the November monthly expiration date, I see a put contract that I like. The $37 strike price put contract offers more than a quarter's dividend in premium for holding a month and offers the chance of getting the shares below the current market price. Delta is -0.35, so there is about a 35% chance of getting the shares which makes this a good opportunity if you are looking to add more shares to your position. Since you will need less than $5000 cash to write the cash secured put, it is also within reach of a lot of investors.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to keep an eye on the average exchange rate. That has had a big impact on the earnings from the U.K. properties, so it's important that gets more in line with the budget. I also want to see more hedges added for 2020 as 7% isn't much coverage.

Kentucky just completed a pipeline project and a rate hike. I also want to see how that impacts the earnings from there.

Conclusion

PPL is a remains a good dividend growth investment. Management seems to have underestimated the effect that Brexit would have on exchange rates and so didn't have the right hedges in place. They seem to have corrected that problem. The current market price looks to me like a very good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

