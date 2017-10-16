Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 5: My First 2 Sales And 7 Undervalued Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

7 undervalued stocks (two high-risk, five low-risk) remain on my radar and are worthy of your consideration.

That means a dedication to more blue chip, low-risk names, to prove that you don't have to only own high-yield, high-risk, small caps to get rich from long-term contrarian, value dividend investing.

In order to make my portfolio more accessible (apply to conservative investors), I'm dedicating the next 15 months to my 3D plan (diverisfy, de-risk, and de-leverage).

Rather than stubbornly cling to my mistake, I'll admit it, learn from it, and redeploy my capital into two better (and lower risk) long-term investment opportunities.

For the first time since I began this portfolio, one of my stocks CUT its payout, triggering a sell rule, as the investment thesis is broken.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

Genesis Energy (GEL), one of the high-yield/high-risk stocks that I founded my portfolio on, just announced it was cutting its distribution 30%, in order to focus on deleveraging, investing in new opportunities, and promising "at least" 8% annual dividend growth.

The reason I had bought Genesis was that it was one of the few midstream MLPs without a general partner (and IDRs), had below industry average leverage (that management said it was comfortable with), and 39 straight quarters of raising its payout.

And while the distribution coverage ratio had been declining in recent quarters (falling to as low as 1.03 in Q2 2017), management said that the recent Tronox acquisition would raise that to a safe 1.13.

But at the end of the day, I was wrong. Whatever management's reasons and goals going forward, the fact is that it's a payout cut, and per my portfolio's rules, that's a break in the investment thesis and thus a required sell (at a 11.4% loss).

The key to long-term successful investing is to be able to admit mistakes (even the best investors are wrong 30% of the time), and most importantly, learn from them; to avoid similar money-losing errors in the future.

In this case, I have created a new rule for MLPs, as well as all passthrough investments (such as REITs, BDCs, YieldCos, and LPs). That is that any time the coverage ratio is trending downwards and declines below 1.05, I will sell.

The new risk rule means that Buckeye Partners (BPL), which I had on my buy list (and was recently at 52-week lows), is now out, as is Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), whose coverage ratio has historically skirted very close to 1.0.

With so many great, high-yielding, and growing midstream MLPs out there, with stable track records of 1.1+ coverage, there is simply no reason to take on this kind of added risk.

And speaking of risk, I've decided that since my goal is not just to make money with this portfolio, but to prove that anyone can get rich using a similar strategy (good stocks, bought at great valuations), I've decided to evolve my portfolio over time, to make it more accessible to my readers.

For example, even if I were able to achieve great total returns over time, if I do so with mainly risky, small cap, high-yielding stocks, then what good is that to lower risk investors looking to live off dividends in retirement?

The power of contrarian, value dividend growth investing is that you can tailor it to any level of income, risk, and total return needs.

That's why I'm adopting what I call my 3D strategy, or "diversify, deleverage, and de-risk."

Specifically, that means that for each higher-risk stock I buy, I add two lower risk ones, including blue chips such as CVS Health (CVS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which I added just this week.

Now when I say lower risk, I should clarify that I mean "safe enough for retirees to own in a well diversified portfolio."

That's why I made several more changes to the portfolio this week, starting with selling Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI), another high-yield/high-risk holding.

The reason for that was because ARI wasn't bought as an ultra value stock (it was just the next high-yield/high-risk one on my buy list). And though I'm a fan of commercial mREITs, (because they benefit from rising interest rates), the 100% payout ratio means that there isn't much upside to the dividend.

So I flipped ARI for CBL & Associates (CBL), which is my favorite of the struggling mall REITs. As I explain in my article comparing CBL to its rivals Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), CBL's dividend is actually very safe, and actually has more long-term upside than ARI's.

In other words, I traded one high-yield/high-risk name for another. But one that offered 30% lower risk, 30% higher total return potential, AND is also one of the market's most undervalued names (literally trading at Great Depression era valuations).

Meanwhile the $14,000 I extracted from GEL, I put to work in two deeply undervalued, but safe REITs, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), and Taubman Centers (TCO), both of which are ultra values, or were at the time (DOC has since recovered and is off the list).

So the bottom line for the portfolio this week was a strong focus on de-risking and diversifying.

As for deleveraging, there I admit I've been falling behind, with the leverage ratio climbing steadily as I took my portfolio from five initial holdings to 23.

But I have no plans to add any new names until late January, by which point I'll be able to add approximately $25,500 in fresh capital (savings + net dividends), which should take my leverage from 2.25 to 1.62.

Now that's assuming a flat portfolio, and in reality, every $1,100 or so in portfolio change equates to 1 basis point in leverage.

So for example, if the portfolio rises by $11,000 (6.4%), the leverage by late January (when I buy two quarterly growers, one risky, one safe in time to get the next dividend), will actually come in at 1.52.

Of course, the flip side is also true, if the portfolio falls $11,000, then the leverage becomes 1.72.

Because of the overvalued state of the market (there are just seven ultra value names right now, the lowest number since I started five weeks ago), I plan to continue de-levering even past the long-term portfolio margin goal of 1.5.

That's because I know that when the next correction happens, (it's about one year overdue historically speaking), the number of ultra value candidates will soar substantially.

Thus, I want to take advantage of that. Thus, the plan remains to buy one new holding a month on the following schedule:

Late January: GasLog Partners (GLOP) (or equivalent such as DKL or PBFX) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Early March: safe stock off the ultra value list.

Early April: riskier, high-yield stock (preferably off the ultra value list).

Early May: safer stock off the ultra value list.

Early June: safer stock off the UV list.

The leverage ratio should be approximately 1.3 to 1.4 at that point, putting me in the perfect position to take advantage of the next correction, which I expect will occur sometime in 2018 or 2019 (at the latest).

Trades Of The Week

$14,000 sale of Genesis Energy

$10,000 sale of Apollo Commercial Real Estate

$14,000 purchase of CBL & Associates Properties

$6,000 purchase of Physician Realty Trust

$6,000 purchase of Taubman Centers

$4,000 purchase of CVS Health

$3,000 purchase of Walgreens Boots Alliance

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

The portfolio is now much more diversified than when it started with just five high-yield/high risk stocks. However, because of the weighting by yield, it continues to be highly concentrated in its dividend income.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

It's still primarily focused on US small cap stocks, but over time, that is gradually changing as I add more blue chip names. It also remains highly concentrated in REITs and MLPs (hard assets) as those are what's currently most on sale, though it is becoming more defensive over time (de-risking).

Thanks to the increased focus on faster growing blue chips, the projected dividend growth rate continues to rise (4.6% from 3.3% initially).

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 23

Portfolio Size: $173,442

Equity: $77,231

Leverage Ratio: 2.25

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.18

Distance To Margin Call: 21.8%

Yield: 8.9%

Yield On Cost: 8.9%

Net Yield On Equity: 16.5%

Annual Dividends: $15,364

Annual Interest: $2,588

Annual Net Dividends: $12,776

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,065

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.00



Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.86

FCF Margin: 25.8%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 4.6%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.5%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 27.0%

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 32.0%

Worst-Performing Positions

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT): -11.4%

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG): -5.0%

Walgreens Boots Alliance: -3.3%

CVS Health: -3.0%

Shopify (SHOP): -1.9%

Best-Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 16.9%

Gladstone Land (LAND): 11.0%

Qualcomm (QCOM): 5.5%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): 4.7%

Kroger (KR): 4.1%

As expected, some the newest additions continue to suffer (not yet done dropping), but the older ultra value acquisitions are now recovering nicely.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Investing, Like Life, Is A Continuous Learning Process

Investors are like sharks, they must always be learning and moving forward or they sink and die.

My mistake with Genesis Energy has cost me some money, but the key to successful long-term investing isn't to avoid making mistakes, only to avoiding repeating them.

My promise to you is that 100% honesty and transparency. After all, this entire experiment is designed to enrich all investors (including myself), both in terms of education and actual financial gains.

Thus, I'm more than willing to admit when I'm wrong, and improve my investment system to turn it into a highly optimized, cash and profit making machine.

Over the coming years, (and decades) I'm sure that I'll make more mistakes, but rest assured that you'll hear about them, and what insights I glean from them; so hopefully, we can all become better (and richer) investors over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, GMLP, DLNG, CVS, WBA, MO, NRZ, KR, LAND, SHOP, TCO, DOC, UNIT, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.