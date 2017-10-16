Which Of These Dividend Growth ETFs Should You Own?

One goes by the ticker SDY and the other NOBL.

It is the main event between two heavy-weight ETFs 'duking it out' to see who can claim the title as the Dividend Growth Champion ETF of my article!

In the SSGA Funds Management corner, weighing in with an annualized 10-year return of 8.58%, we have the SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY). This roughly 12-year-old fund packs a punch by weighting its position according to dividend yield.

In the ProShares corner, we have a newcomer. This dividend growth ETF is only 4 years old. Please welcome the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

Let’s begin. Ding ding!

Round 1 – Dividend Growth History

Both of these funds require any potential stock to have an extensive dividend growth history. SDY requires at least 20 consecutive years of growing dividends while NOBL requires 25 years.

The question that begs answering is if slightly less dividend growth history makes much of a difference. To test this, I will look at the most recent bull market and sort dividend growth stocks according to their relative dividend growth age.

Any stock which has at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth is included in this test. I sort dividend growth stocks equally into 3 portfolios based on the number of years of consecutive dividend growth. The results below will compare annualized returns.

The first red bar is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) just for benchmark purposes. 16.8% annualized return .

. The next blue bar represents the annualized return of the youngest group of dividend growth stocks (with a minimum of 10 years). 17.5% annually .

group of dividend growth stocks (with a minimum of 10 years). . The yellow bar represents the annualized return of the oldest group of dividend growth stocks. 21.8% annually.

So while SDY throws a taunting jab by having more dividend growth stocks to choose from, NOBL counters with the thought that more is not always better. Older dividend growth stocks, to a point, might be better stocks to own.

Yet, this round is declared a tie and especially since the two oldest dividend growth portfolios are almost identical as to annualized performance. Neither SDY nor NOBL include young dividend growth stocks.

Round 2 – Weight Class

Round two will look at the weight class of each fund. Our two funds include dividend fighters of different sizes.

The ProShares ETF only invests in S&P 500 stocks (large-cap) .

The SPDR ETF invests in stocks in the S&P 1500 with a minimum market-cap of $1.5 billion (small, medium and large-cap).

Before we look at the stats, I admit to being divided on this one. On one hand, I am a proponent of the small-cap value premium. I believe that investing in places that others can’t, won’t or don’t can lead to additional returns. On the other hand, I am not so sure that the small-cap universe is the right place to go digging around for stable and mature dividend growth stocks. I feel torn between the two choices.

This next test will look at all stocks which have at least 19 years of consecutive dividend growth and I will simulate holding the stocks which are found in each index. The test will run the length of the current bull market which began in March 2009.

S&P 600 (small-cap) – 21.75% annualized return/Sharpe Ratio 1.11 S&P 400 (mid-cap) – 21.01% annualized return/Sharpe Ratio 1.20 S&P 500 (large-cap) – 21.64% annualized return/Sharpe Ratio 1.46

In the previous bull market, the annualized return of dividend growth stocks is very similar between all 3 indices with an increase in volatility found in the S&P 600 and S&P 400. Part of the additional volatility could be attributed to the size effect and part could be due to fewer long-term dividend growth stocks being found in mid-cap and small-cap indices. Too few stocks can result in greater volatility.

Again, we see blows being exchanged where SDY gives a left-hook as it suggests that a wider range of weight-classes is better. NOBL gives an uppercut which shows that all it needs is the heavy-weight division.

Again, this round is a tie with no clear winner.

Round 3 – Yield vs. Equal Weight

So far, the battle between these two funds has not resulted in a decisive winner. What about this final round?

SDY weights its positions according to dividend yield. This means that stocks with larger dividend yields get more weight in the portfolio.

NOBL weights its positions equally. It does not show a preference towards size, dividend yield or any other factor.

This test will look at whether weighting our positions equally or in proportion to dividend yield makes more sense.

S&P 1500 Dividend Growth - Equal-Weight (NOBL approach)

S&P 1500 Dividend Growth - Yield-Weighted (SDY approach)

Which of these two have a better approach? The stats look so similar that you might think it doesn’t matter what we do. Just slap some dividend growth stocks in a fund, buy and hold… right? Wrong.

Look at this chart which invests in the identical stocks highlighted above with one exception: we weight them according to market-cap. Massive stocks get more weighting than smaller stocks. What is the outcome?

S&P 1500 Dividend Growth Stocks Market-Cap Weighted (VIG approach)

Disaster! We lose up to 7% in annualized returns. But why did we not see this sort of difference of return when comparing small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap indices? I believe the reason is because the underperformance is in the extreme tail - the biggest of the mega-caps. In the S&P 500, we have a rule where the company must have a market cap of at least $6.1 billion all the way up to stocks with over $800 billion. Consider the cap-weighted dividend growth fund VIG. Out of 181 holdings, the top 10 make up almost one-third the value. If the top 10 or 20 stocks underperform, your fund will lag even though it has almost 200 holdings. My recommendation is to avoid Vanguard's High Dividend ETF.

Read more on VIG and why market-cap weighting could be sub-optimal in the article, Should You Invest In This High Dividend Fund?

So which method wins: yield-weighting or equal-weighting? There is one other aspect to consider – draw-down. In bad markets, the yield-based weighting performs slightly worse (test not shown). By slightly, I mean an additional 4–6% maximum loss over and above the equal-weight portfolio. Value stocks often perform worse in bear markets and a higher dividend yield is one such value factor. But in good markets you are liable to be rewarded with a little extra return for your risk.

Again, this round is a tie.

Adding Up The Points...

What is my final recommendation? Both funds take a slightly different approach. While I cannot determine which of these two funds is better than the other, I can say that both have a superior approach than any market-cap weighted dividend fund. This match-up between SDY and NOBL has resulted in a tie... at least in my analysis. Even their expense ratios appear to be the same.

Thankfully, while neither fund comes out on top, the investor can be the winner by owning both.

What do you think? Which dividend growth ETF do you show a preference for and why?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.