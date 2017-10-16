MannKind - Script Sales Dip To Start Q4

MannKind (MNKD) investors have had an interesting two weeks in Q4 of 2017. The last quarter of the year started off with an FDA approved label change which sent the stock upward, and then moved into a stock offering which capped the upward momentum and saw the stock dip. All in all, the equity remains substantially higher than it was at the close of Q3.

In my opinion there is a lot riding on the concept of the FDA label change. MannKind has "sold" the event as something critical to the success of the company, and that obtaining such a change will be enough to drive sales and in turn deliver higher equity prices. The way I see it, MannKind was very adept in timing its stock offering to capitalize on the run-up from the label change. The big question is whether or not the expectations MannKind outlined will transpire or not. Simply stated, can Afrezza increase sales substantially enough to meet corporate guidance and perhaps move beyond it. Thus far, the company is falling short on guidance, but everything up until now was the old label.

As most readers already know, MannKind released some Q3 numbers in the stock offering press release. Readers that follow my work closely will be glad to know that my gross revenue estimates, script estimates, net revenue estimates, and cash estimates were all very accurate for Q3. With that being said, I have made some adjustments to the net revenue figure I use (I lowered it), as well as cash burn (I raised it). These changes are based on the results and numbers MannKind provided.

Script sales for the week ending October 6th were just over 400. This is a dip from the previous week. This dip was not caused by the Columbus Day holiday, as that will be reflected in the numbers reported next week. These numbers do not include the label change, because that change was freshly minted during the impacted week.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As stated earlier, the critical nature of the Afrezza story now is whether or not the new label can translate into substantially higher sales. The first week in Q4 has started off 35% better than the first week in Q3. That is a decent start to the quarter, but there is a qualifier. The comparison was vs. the July 4th holiday week. Quarter over quarter growth will need to be about 65% in order for MannKind to hit its low end of guidance and 345% to hit the high end of guidance. The unfortunate reality is that even a growth number that appears impressive will likely fall well short of what is needed for MannKind to meet even its low ed of guidance. While some will want to give the new label time to sink in, the guidance was for the second half of the year, and there are just 12 weeks left on that clock. The year over year optics are better very similar to the quarter over quarter thus far with that growth standing at the same 35%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

With regard to projections, I see no reason at this stage to make any modifications in the number of scripts that I project will be sold. The label change has transpired, but it is my belief that there will not be a compelling shift as a result in Q4 of this year. If the label change seems to deliver an uptake that is compelling, I will make the appropriate adjustment at that time.

The numbers reported this week remain pretty much in line with my middle projection. On a aggregate basis, the second half actual scripts are at 5,284. My low projection is at 5,025. My middle projection is at 5,337. My upper projection is at 5,515.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As readers know, I have also been tracking actual reported numbers vs what it would take to achieve MannKind's low and high guidance. While MannKind did not offer script guidance, some simple math can translate the dollars into scripts. Aggregate scripts thus far are at 5,284 vs. an aggregate of 5,774 for MannKind's low guidance and 7,016 for MannKind's high guidance. As you can see in the chart below, sales are tracking below the low end of MannKind guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The chart below offers perspective. It is an overlay of my projections, the MannKind guidance, and actual sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart breaks this down into dollars. I project the second half of the year to deliver net revenue of between $4.5 million and $5 million. MannKind has offered net revenue guidance of between $6 million and $10 million. Thus far, my projections are ringing true while MannKind's guidance is falling further behind the pace with each passing week. There are only 12 weeks left for MannKind to pick up its pace substantially.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My cash tracking now includes an added $57.7 million related to the recent stock offering. This capital raise was critical to the company, as it was low on cash and had substantial commitments to pay in both October and November. MannKind can now pay Deerfields its $10 million in cash without worry about the covenants. Further, MannKind can also pay its neary $3 million obligation to Amphastar for insulin payments.

In my estimation MannKind finished the week of October 6th with $18.5 million in cash. I estimate that ManKind finished the week of October 13th with $74.5 million in cash.

As stated, the capital raised was critical. That being said, it is still shy of what is needed. MannKind needs to extend its cash runway, but also needs to ramp up a marketing campaign if it hopes to deliver the types of sales numbers it has promised its investors.

I estimate that MannKind will finish the year with $42 million to $43 million in cash. Obligations in early to mid 2018 include about $25 million and the Deerfield covenant returns to $25 million at the end of each quarter. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that this cash infusion was only a partial solution, and that there may not be enough to really launch an effective marketing campaign. This means it boils down to a big spike in sales, or a partnership that delivered a sizable up-front payment. To date, MannkKind has been unable to achieve either.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The situation is rather simple. MannKind remains a trader's stock. Immediate cash concerns are now cash concerns in about 4 months or so. The company has bought itself some time but as yet has not proven that it can capitalize it. The run up in the stock gave savvy traders a nice profit, and delivered an opportunity for those same traders to reset a new short position. Long term holders are now down less than they were before, but should be tempered in their excitement. MannKind guidance is on the line as well as the the determination as to whether the new label; can change the story-line. The next big debate will be how long we need to wait before calling the new label a success or failure. If the change was as good as the uber-bulls say, then we should see a measurable difference in the next month or so. If the label carries a ho-hum impact, then we should simply see the type of growth I projected with a chance of kicking off the new year to perhaps a fresher start.

What I feel is needed is the new label as well as a marketing campaign substantial enough to sell the positive attributes of the label. A new label alone will not deliver what is needed. A new label and a sizable marketing campaign may have a shot, but is still not a guarantee. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.