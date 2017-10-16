Mattel Is Weakening In Mexico

Mattel is basically sound and has all it needs to succeed but the company is held back by its self-imposed weaknesses.

This mirrors what I have seen elsewhere and is due to two main reasons- cultural myopia and a lack of a clear long-term strategy.

Mattel’s position in Mexico is probably stronger than anywhere else in the world yet its market share is declining at a yearly rate of up to 1%.

Mexico is an inordinately important toy market with great potential. A comparison with the U.S. in toy related factors shows the following picture for 2016:

Country Population Population Growth < 10 years age GDP per Capita GDP per Capita 2015-16 Toy Market Retail* Toy Market Growth Mexico 130 million 1.27% 9.0% $8201 +0.98% $1,200 million 10% U.S.A 323 million 0.70% 6.2% $57466 +0.91% $29,000 million 4%

Source: World Bank

Source: * Klosters Retailer Panel incl. Toys To Life and Game and Hobby Channel

It is also a market where U.S. and Canadian companies dominate and have a combined market share of 60%.

The current economic relationship between Mexico and the United States is governed by the stipulations of NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement]. Mexico has a thriving toy manufacturing sector, which includes factories owned by Mattel, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Lego, which export from there to the U.S. Toy exports from Mexico into the United States are estimated at $200 million this year and these are under NAFTA rules free of import duty.

There are some exports from the U.S. to Mexico, which are also protected under NAFTA but their value is minimal. In addition, NAFTA does provide protection for Intellectual Properties and Trade Marks in both countries. NAFTA is currently being renegotiated and the final outcome of these negotiations is uncertain

Mexico is also party to the Pacific Alliance – a Latin American trade bloc. It currently has four member states — Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, Last year 94% of goods moved tax-free across borders in the Pacific Alliance. Formed in 2011, it now accounts for half of all trade in Latin American and covers about 200 million people. Canada, which is also a member of NAFTA, has expressed interest in joining the Alliance. Mexico appears to be actively trying to expand the reach of the Alliance to provide alternatives in case the NAFTA negotiations fail.

A failure of NAFTA could have three consequences for North American toy companies active in Mexico. One is that their exports from Mexico into the United States would be unlikely to remain import duty free and hence would result in higher retail prices. The second is that the economic disruptions following a NAFTA breakdown would possibly lead to a slowdown or even a decline in the Mexican toy market. The third is that a resulting adversarial relationship between the two countries could result in a consumer and governmental backlash in Mexico against U.S. companies..

The Mexican toy market is different

The most significant difference between the Mexican toy market and the rest of the world is the Three King’s Day or Dia de Los Reyes, celebrated on January 6 to honor the Three Wise Men who gave gifts to baby Jesus. It is the single most important date in terms of toy purchases. Most take place on January 5 and sales go on well into the night – up to 3 or 4 am! The purchases on that single day can account for up to 8% of the total year sell-through.

Even though this allows for an additional selling window in addition to all the merchandise already sold-in to the retailers in December, it also introduces a high level of uncertainty into the last days of the month which could make or break the year for toy companies.

The other significant difference between Mexico and the rest of the world is that Children’s Day [or el Dia del Niño] on 30 April is the second most important date for the sale of traditional toys and games. Christmas Day, like everywhere else, is very important but ranks only as 3rd of the three key dates.

This suggests that toy seasonality in Mexico is totally different from that obtaining in the U.S.:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

The Mexican toy market is difficult

Mexico is the least difficult of all the emerging markets so far surveyed in this series of articles. This, given the size of its toy market and growth potential, adds to the attractiveness of the country. On the negative side, the country is not doing that well in the very important overall efficiency index.

Note that the Competitive Index is the aggregate of twelve factors measured by the World Economic Forum - institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, health and primary education, higher education and training, goods market efficiency, labor market efficiency, financial market development, technological readiness, market size, business sophistication, and innovation.

All in all, if compared to the norms North Americans or Europeans are used to, if the numbers for the U.S. and Sweden given below are anything to go by, Mexico is no rose garden to do business in:

There are another two factors affecting a country’s attractiveness as a market place – corruption and lethal crime. Corruption does exist in Mexico but is much less of a factor than is generally assumed. In this respect, Mexico is, of all the markets so far surveyed, pretty good and only slightly worse than Sweden and Japan. However, in terms of violent crime, specifically homicides, Mexico fares worse in that it is only better than South Africa.

Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; World Bank;

www.transparency.org

This is how the Mexican toy market breaks out:

Mexico has two toy markets – the formal one and then the informal one. The formal market, estimated at $950 million at retail in 2016, is to a major degree dominated by North American and European brands and is sold in traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as mass retailers, department stores and specialty stores. The informal market is estimated at $250 million and consists to a large extent of Chinese-made and often illegally imported products and is sold mainly in “Mercados,” multi-vendor establishments housed in fixed locations provided by the municipalities, as well as by street vendors.

In addition, there is still a marginal amount of Mexican-made toys made in small factories but their importance is next to nil and not any longer considered a factor.

This is how the formal toy market looked like in 2016:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

One comment on the “Others” 19% share. The main retailers also do a lot of Direct Imports of lower cost and lower quality items from China to penetrate lower socio-economic consumer levels. Many of those are done under their own private label. This accounts for a significant portion of the “Others” shown above.

While exact numbers are difficult to come by, eCommerce is not yet the driving force it is in other countries but is definitely a force to be reckoned with. All indications are that eCommerce is where future growth in the toy market in Mexico will take place.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the leading online toy provider and I am told that the five top selling Fashion Doll and Action Figure brands there are:

Fashion Dolls DC Super Hero Girls MAT LOL MGA Dis Princess HAS Wellie Wishers MAT Monsters MAT Action Figures POP Funko Star Wars HAS Spiderman HAS Marvel Figure Diamond Select Figurines Schleich

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Children in the age group between 7-12 are the main consumer group for construction, outdoor, sports and scientific/educational toys, board games and licensed products. Preschool toys are mainly bought for the <2-year age group. The share of licensed toys rose from 27% to 30% within the past five years and this trend is currently expected to continue. Leading licensed toys are Action Figures and Accessories.

Given the dominance of established toy companies and the rapidly changing competitive landscape, any hopeful new entrant into the Mexican toy market would be well advised to explore distributor arrangements in preference to jumping into this choppy water without a safety belt. I hence thought it wise to talk to the leading toy distributor in the country, Bandai Mexico. Its General Manager, Mr. Pablo Vargas, was kind enough to tell me how Bandai executes its role as a partner to other companies:

As a subsidiary of Bandai Co, we distribute Bandai´s toys but also look for 3rd party opportunities to distribute in Mexico. We don’t manage exclusive distribution agreements as we prefer to have freedom on which brands we want to manage and the option to pass on the ones we feel are not suitable for our portfolio. We represent Moose Toys for most of their brands including Shopkins, Grossery Gang, Happy Places. We also represent Character Options (Peppa Pig figures and play sets, Stretch Armstrong, Ben and Holly) as well as Just Play for their PJ Masks. All our sales activities are carried out by our own employees. We have strong relations with the retailers, a focused and results-driven Sales and Marketing team and proven success with several brands. We also have great relations with the TV networks and the Licensor Agents. We set our pricing based on our standard gross margin target. We have different distributor arrangements, some of them for an established time frame, which we renew accordingly; and some others on an on-going basis. In this case, basically any party can walk away at notice. We develop Marketing Plans and budgets for each brand we distribute. Usually we agree with our partners on the percentage on Sales to be used on marketing efforts. In other cases we decide how much to invest as it may not be mandatory on the distribution deal. Around 80% of the investment is done in November-December. We pay for these campaigns which usually include TV, Digital advertising, Point of Purchase materials and In Store promotions. As a result we have been able to increase our portfolio and establish our Brands, both Bandai’s and 3th parties. Our relationship with the retailers has become stronger and they trust in our strategy. We are always looking for more deals usually in the categories we manage: Boys, Girls, Infant and Preschool. We also look for specific items to add to an established Brand to increase the line offer.

Also, to round out the picture of the top three companies, it behooves us to look at them more closely. To do so, I reached out to one of my other retailer contacts there who had the following to say:

Hasbro

Strong link to Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) brands has helped them gain market share. Also good innovation on evergreen brands. They also tend to overstock retailers.

Lego

Good strategy, never overstocking, great point of sale visual image and good at adapting global strategies to Mexican market needs. Lego has focused their efforts on creating an “In store experience” (both with In store materials and wit in store events/entertainment) mostly with Department stores, which concentrate more of their core consumers, considering that they have a "high ticket” portfolio. They have leveraged amazingly well the recent Lego movies helping them gain additional in store locations increasing their sellthrough.

Mattel

Very strong heritage in this market and huge leverage and muscle with retailers, many brands still successful here even if they have disappeared from other markets; huge marketing investment. The company tends to manage its retail inventory pretty well – at least in Latin America – in that they will address critical inventory overhangs at the beginning of the year in cooperation with the retailers and take steps to correct major problems – mainly through mark-downs and specific TV campaigns.

On the negative side, they lack product innovation.

On the specific subject of Mattel, another source of mine, also an executive at a major retailer, had the following to say:

The online toy market is very clearly the way of the future and it would appear that the smaller players like Bandai and Spin Master are already learning how to navigate this environment and will be able to exploit it better than Mattel who is still in search of a global strategy. Mattel has been the market leader in Mexico for the last two decades with a market share that is probably higher than anywhere else in the world. This strong position has been achieved due to two overriding factors – excellent relationships with the leading retailers in the country and very solid ties to Televisa- Mexico’s main TV broadcaster. However the world is changing and the expansion of the internet both as a content distributor and an ecommerce platform is offering new opportunities for smaller players and an unforeseen challenge for market leaders. Companies such as Bandai, Spin Master and Hasbro are having a stronger presence on line than Mattel. In addition to that, Mattel has not fully recovered from Monster High's decline and the Disney Princess loss to Hasbro. Also, the new Star Wars film this coming Holiday Season is likely to further accelerate Hasbro’s advance at the expense of Mattel. Mattel remains market leader but the gap with the next competitor, Hasbro, is narrowing. Mattel is losing somewhere between half a percent to one percent market share every year both to Hasbro and the smaller players.

Mexico is clearly the one place where Mattel is most strongly entrenched and yet the company continues to lose market share there. Similar to the other markets so far surveyed, Mattel is suffering from two major weaknesses. One is, as one of my sources pointed out above, a lack of a clear long-term strategy. The other is an increasing degree of cultural myopia, which leads to actions imposed from El Segundo rather than reflecting local market conditions.

That does not mean that El Segundo is always wrong and the local executives always right. It does mean, however, that there is a need for managers in El Segundo who know the difference and that requires solid toy professionals on board on a very high level at its headquarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.