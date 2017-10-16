Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Preview

On Thursday morning, we'll get third quarter results from cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM). While the stock was one of 2017's first half winners, things have not gone as well in recent months, despite results expected to show substantial improvement in the back half of the year. As we approach this week's earnings report, I'm here today to discuss the key items I'm watching.

If we take a look at current estimates, the street expects net revenues to rise by 10.5% to $7.72 billion, while adjusted earnings are forecast to jump from $1.25 to $1.38 per share. After just 2% net revenue growth in the first half of the year, analysts are currently looking for more than 14% top-line growth in the back half. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to show a similar picture. A weaker dollar, seen in the chart below, will certainly help overall results, especially as we lap the one year anniversary of the Trump victory and the dollar's post-election jump.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Philip Morris, along with the cigarette sector in general, is in the midst of a huge transition from regular tobacco ones to reduced risk products. In Q2, for example, the company reported a 7.5% decline in cigarette shipments to 193.5 billion units. However, heated tobacco units saw shipments of 6.4 billion units, up substantially in percentage terms from the 1.2 billion figure seen in the prior year period. While this results in an overall decline in total shipments, revenues don't fall as much (and in fact rose in Q2 despite unfavorable currency movements), thanks to price raises. Now that the dollar has weakened, revenues will jump a bit further, but growth is limited to a point until cigarette shipment declines moderate.

Investors will be looking to hear how fast the IQOS reduced risk platform is growing, and if management has changed any plans for its production increases and thus geographical expansion. While PM doesn't currently have a US-based business, the FDA is looking at reducing nicotine levels and trying to reduce e-cigarette usage. Other governments could follow suit, which I think is part of the reason why shares of the company have pulled back a bit off their yearly highs.

Given the dollar's weakness and its impact on results, combined with multiple debt maturities during the quarter, I'm perhaps most interested in seeing how the balance sheet looked at the end of Q3. The board came in at the high end of my dividend prediction range, and with interest rates starting to rise, Philip Morris will need to be careful with its $25 billion plus net debt position. With the recent correction in shares, the stock was just a couple of dollars away from having a 4.00% annual dividend yield, something investors really appreciate in this low rate environment.

Shares closed Friday trading for just over 21 times expected adjusted earnings for next year. That's not a bad valuation should the name see revenue and earnings growth in the high single or low double digits, combined with its strong dividend yield. If the cash flow situation improves, thanks to a weaker dollar, there may be the possibility of the share repurchase program restarting again if management doesn't focus on lowering the massive debt pile. With shares entering this report just below their 50 and 200-day moving averages, a strong report likely sends the name heading back towards its highs. We'll get a good idea of how things are looking when the company reports this week, and I'll be back after the announcement with additional thoughts.

