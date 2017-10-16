Acadia: A Long-Term Investment

Since approved and launched in 2016, Nuplazid continues to demonstrate its antipsychotic benefits, safety and tolerability profile and proves itself to be potentially the first line treatment of hallucination and delusion in Parkinson’s disease psychosis (NASDAQ:PDP). Currently, Acadia is undertaking major efforts to promote its only approved drug Nuplazid by prioritizing its commercialization. Sales team of 130 members with extensive neuroscience specialty was unleashed to the market to build the commercial infrastructure. The team was expanded closely to 155 to continuously bring the awareness and education to physicians, caregivers and patients and keep the penetration of Nuplazid in the market. Additionally, the team has targeted ~12K physicians and implemented the 30-day free sampling program as early strategy. The program has updated to 14-day free sampling program given the positive feedback and favorable drug access. The efforts have led to improve the brand awareness to 74% and the full Medicare coverage to over 94% for the access and reimbursement.

Acadia is also expanding its bandwidth in the long-term care (NYSE:LTC) facility as the business segment. Psychosis is considered as the single most important precipitant for placements of Parkinson’s disease patients in LTC facilities. Therefore, LTC presents a very good source of new patients as well as favorable access of the newly approved drug. According to Q2 earning call, the sales representatives in LTC have expanded up to 50 in the hope that the Nuplazid sales could seize some opportunities with limited resources allocated. Recognizing the potential targeting area would help Acadia position itself for first-line PDP treatment.

The latest quarter financials also witnessed the product growth. Net product sales of Nuplazid for the second quarter totaled historical $30.5 million, doubling the $15.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2017 (SEC filing 10 -Q). Management has first set the Nuplazid sales guidance to be a range of $105 million to $110 million for the full year. The sustained revenue growth of Nuplazid would help maintain the total current assets in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $417 million in balance sheet, with cash burn rate of approximately $60 million per quarter. I wouldn’t be too concerned about the average low $40 million R&D cost and $60 million SG&A cost. The cost can be well justified when Acadia is expanding the CNS programs and ramping up sales force to support Nuplazid in PDP patients.

New HARMONY Phase III study

While Nuplazid is the sole revenue generator for the company, Acadia is also looking to expand the label indications. Acadia launched its new Phase III HARMONY study for its leading drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin) to be expanded in the treatment hallucination and delusions related to dementia-related psychosis. This study also received the breakthrough therapy designation from FDA, aiming to accelerate the development and review process. Dementia-related psychosis is also considered as a significant unmet medical need area and no prior drugs have been approved.

The HOMONY clinical trial design is based on previous results from Phase II -019 Alzheimer’s disease psychosis study and Phase III -020 study in PDP. In this Phase II -019, Pimavanserin did demonstrate efficacy on the primary endpoint at week 6 in the NPI-NH Psychosis (p=0.0451). But the p value is very close to 0.05 compared with 0.001 in Phase III PDP trial. Another issue spotted from Phase II -019 was the missing secondary endpoint at week 12 indicating that there might be placebo effect in the control group. Now, HARMONY study is set as a 12-week randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled study with twice as many patients’ recruitment as Phase II -019. The complete Phase II -019 results will be release at CTAD meeting in November. We will gain more insights about the data and HARMONY Phase III trial design.

The market of treating dementia-related psychosis is much bigger than PDP with one of the sub categories of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated of 5.4 million people in the US have Alzheimer’s disease and approximately 30 - 50% of them are affected by psychotic symptoms. The total Alzheimer’s disease psychosis patient number in the US alone is close to 2 million. The global market for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease will reach $13.3 billion by 2023. With a huge demand and few competitors, Nuplazid could become a blockbuster if it gets approved for this expanded indication.

Pipeline

Source: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is updating its pipeline when HARMONY rolled out. Pimavaserin remains the only drug in the profile for all indications. Due to the overlap with HARMONY study, the recruitment of new patients of SERENE Phase II study for Alzheimer’s disease agitation was discontinued. That is what we would expect that Acadia will consolidate the program and focus more resources on the Phase III HARMONY study. Acadia still has ongoing major depression disorder and Schizophrenia adjunctive therapies in its drug development.

Risks

We should not ignore the fact that Acadia is highly depended on Nuplazid (Pimavaserin) for its commercialization and other expanded indications. There is no doubt that this risk remains valid for every company that has only one-trick pony. The limited experience of product launch or commercialization could harm the success of Nuplazid in PDP market or others. The commercial success will be largely dependent on the extent to which physicians and patients recognize and accept Nuplazid as first-line treatment. This requires tremendous efforts from sales force and specialists to educate people and win the market share in antipsychotic space from other generic drugs.

Furthermore, the ongoing clinical programs, though promising, are not guaranteed success. A pipeline setback could take a great bite out of the stock price. Actually, any negative development in Acadia from post-market commitment, regulatory process, clinical study design, manufacturing or post-approval monitored safety may adversely impact the potential of Nuplazid.

Conclusion

Acadia stock showed a good recovery since June from deep plunge early in the year. The stock reached 52 week high of $41.20 when the start of HARMONY study was announced. I don’t foresee any short-term catalysts but we will continue to see the revenue uptakes in the next quarters and market share increased from other antipsychotic off label drugs. We might gain some insights from the complete results of Phase II – 019 in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis at CTAD meeting in November. Unless something unexpected happens, the estimated earliest study completion is Phase II CLARITY study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of adjunctive Pimavanserin in major depression disorder in October 2018 (clinicaltrials.gov). I would also estimate that the HARMONY results will take at least one year and half to be released but the possibility of its approval remain high. Therefore, Acadia is an ideal candidate for a long term investment in my portfolio and I believe Nuplazid will become a blockbuster drug to address psychiatric disorders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.