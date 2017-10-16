PG&E - Not Buying The Dip, Even If It Is An Overreaction

I am usually attracted to ¨incident¨ induced sell-offs, but am not in this case given the challenged investment case of the stand-alone business.

PG&E (PCG) has come under real pressure this past week as the utility company lost over 15% of its value, an enormous move for a "boring" company. The $6 billion in shareholder value having gone up in "smoke" is directly related to the wildfires which are terrorising California at the moment.

That plunge in the valuation looks like an overreaction, even as the fires are very substantial and damage in terms of life and real estate is large. While I am usually attracted to such events, which often are an overreaction, I am not buying the shares on the hope of a rebound this time. While earnings multiples are much lower following last week's plunge, I am not appealed to the long term operating performance and outlook of the business, which includes increasing leverage and continued dilution.

The Fires

An 8-K form filed with the SEC shows that PG&E could face real liabilities regarding the wildfires which are active in the Northern parts of California. The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is investing the role which downed power lines and other facilities of subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company might have played in the disaster. This relates in specific to fires in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, and is particularly interesting as the wind storm which downed the power lines was far from reaching hurricane strength. The company claims that it has $800 million in liability insurance in place, but if this proves to be insufficient, the company might have to fork out the difference.

How bad can it be? On top of the $800 million insurance, shares of PG&E have already shed $6 billion in value. In comparison, PG&E was found liable to pay roughly $100 million in fines and firefighting costs for a 2015 fire which killed 2, destroyed nearly 550 homes and burned over 70,000 acres. The latest incident adds to a long list of incidents in which PG&E has been involved, including a fire in 1994 and the 2010 San Bruno gas line explosion, among others.

The extent of the current fires which might be "sparked" by PG&E is bigger than 2015. So far 35 people have died, some 5,700 homes are destroyed as the fire raged over 220,000 acres. If these fires are caused by negligence of PG&E, a +$1 billion number might easily roll out as penalty/damages given the greater loss of life, expensive wine yards being destroyed and the large number of homes having gone up in smoke. Even in that case, much of the damage could be covered by insurance, as a $6 billion number (decline in market value) seems like a far stretch.

It should be said that PG&E has a bad track record regarding "incidents" and that authorities and judges might want to set an example, to really change behaviour in maintenance and fire prevention. This might very well increase operating costs/standards on top of the penalties to be paid.

The response in the press release is not very strong either in my perception. CEO Geisha Williams starts by saying that it has been part of the community for +100 years, but quickly shifts the attention to the number of customers which have seen supply being restored, as well as its efforts to manage the trees on its properties, and measures taken to prevent fires. While the numbers, in terms of trees being removed looks high, they are not indicative of how effective these measures are.

More Troubles Ahead?

While the damages relating to current fires could have an impact, many consumers and businesses have moved off the grid already, thanks to high adoption of solar power in California. PG&E has tried to fight this trend by actually generating 70% of power from sources which emit no greenhouse gasses at all, at least according to the 2016 annual report.

Not only is the company seeing competition from people moving off the grid, total usage is down as well. Total number of Gigawatts delivered in 2016 was down by 3.3% to 83.0 billion Gigawatts after it was down by 0.5% in 2015. At the same time, the number of customers was up 1.4% over the two year period, indicating that usage per customers is down quite substantially. If not for rising rates revenues would have been trending downwards, as ironically higher rates makes alternatives, moving off the grid or cutting energy consumption usage, more lucrative for businesses and consumers. Following increases in recent years, rates being charged are among the highest of the country already.

Tariff growth has sparked most of the 40% cumulative increase in revenues between 2007 and today, as revenues have moved up from $13.2 billion to $18 billion on a trailing basis. This growth has not showed up into real growth on a per share basis as the share count rose by a similar percentage as a result of continued dilution over time. This dilution was incurred to fund dividends, but mostly net investments into the network.

The earnings and cash flow picture is not that pretty. The company posted operating profits of $2.2 billion last year, for a 12% margin, which translates into earnings of $1.4 billion, on a GAAP basis. While these earnings look substantial, and adjusted earnings are even higher, remember that the company pays about $1 billion in dividends, leaving just $400 million to support growth, share repurchases or other investments without increasing leverage. Increasing leverage is certainly something which PG&E is doing, as capital spending of $5.7 billion exceeded deprecation charges by $3 billion last year!

As a result, the company operated with $18.2 billion in net debt last year, as that number kindly excludes $2.6 billion in pension related liabilities and another $4.7 billion in asset retirement liabilities. With EBITDA running shy at $5 billion, it is safe to say that leverage is on the higher side at 3.6 times, based on financial net debt only. Including the other liabilities, leverage is far higher, as some of these liabilities really have to be paid, including pensions and nuclear decommission costs.

Worse, free cash flow is substantially negative, as PG&E continues to "deliver¨"on dilution for shareholders to fund dividends and net capital spending, as earnings are insufficient to cover both at these times.

Final Thoughts

The company is on track to deliver on earnings of roughly $3.65 per share this year. Following the plunge to $58 over the past week, one can argue that shares look appealing at 16 times earnings while the company pays a 3.7% dividend yield.

I am inclined to think that last week's move was an overreaction to the news, as it will be hard to see how the company loses $5 billion on this on top of insurance. That observation does not make me an automatic buyer as investors suffer continued dilution, the balance sheet is highly leveraged, while long term demand trends might not be that rosy.

So while I believe that the sell-off could easily be an overreaction and the stock might sail higher from here in a short time frame, I am not that interested in the investment case on a stand-alone basis given leverage, continued dilution and dismal outlook for long term volume growth. Add this and a long list of "controversial" corporate behaviour in the past and it is very easy to still pass on the company.

While a tactical trade might work, and I certainly believe that this is an overreaction to this "isolated" fire incident, I can not bring myself to trade on a rebound given the factors described above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.