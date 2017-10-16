Rumors Of Suburban Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

Most millennials will move to the suburbs, and the impact on investing is that things won't change as much as I previously thought.

Over three years ago, I wrote an article discussing the impact of the “end of the suburbs.” And three years ago, boy did I believe urbanization was going to sweep across America. As a millennial, I hated the sprawl and ugly design of the suburbs. I couldn’t stand the strip malls, the driving-centric culture, the environmental damage, and the lack of diversity that filled my childhood. I read great books like Walkable City and chased it with the scathing view of Americana portrayed in The Geography of Nowhere. I continue to believe in the value of urban life, and I will, without question, remain in a city for the rest of my life.

But, something has changed, and I know realize I am more of the exception rather than the rule. As my peers age, I am seeing more people interested in “suburban life” –driving to the grocery store, living in a massive house, and never again walking anywhere. Though I’ve lived in an urban environment literally my entire adult life (I lived in the suburbs for two weeks after college), I have come to realize a lot of the aspects of city life I value are not core millennial beliefs.

Sure, many people are frustrated with driving, but these same people believe that frustration will be eliminated upon moving to the suburbs. Sure, people love the various independent shops, restaurants, and coffeehouses provided by city life, but there is an underlying acceptance of a drive-thru Starbucks (SBUX).

In short, I believe the generation will mostly end up in the suburbs, but the shift will occur in the late 20’s/early 30’s rather than in the early/mid 20’s of the past.

Meet the millennial, same as the boomer

Admittedly, the fundamental backdrop of the boomer vs. the millennial is quite a bit different, with cities actually on the rise as millennials reach their 30’s versus the decline that was evident in New York, Chicago, Detroit, and elsewhere when boomers were reaching their 30’s. However, the concerns are the same.

Millennial parents want their children to receive a good education, and many believe the only way to do that is by moving to a highly rated school district in a suburban environment. Like their parents, millennials seem intent on making children the primary drivers of their lives, and since most millennials know suburban life, I believe they will attempt to replicate their childhoods for their children.

What are the investing implications here? For one, I think chains that seem to be in a slight decline in urban areas will continue to thrive. I can’t tell you the last time I’ve visited my local Starbucks, but I think this company is one in particular that will thrive as millennials move to the suburbs. The economics of an independent coffee shop don’t lend themselves to most suburban design, and I believe the safety and security offered by prominent brands better aligns with attitude of suburban life.

This implication extends beyond Starbucks, and I think it is very positive for the likes of McDonald’s (MCD), Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), and Wendy’s (WEN). Chipotle (CMG) should explore reformatting to accommodate drive-thrus because millennials love Chipotle, but like their parents, they will not want to get out of the car.

Speaking of cars, I would be quite bullish if I knew the technology wasn’t changing. Many urban millennial couples own zero or one car. To live in most suburbs, families will need at least two cars, and with that big McMansion garage, why not get a sports car for the weekends?

Ultimately, the auto market has a beautiful demographic set-up, but I simply do not know the long-term implications of autonomous vehicles. Ford (F), GM (GM), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC), Mercedes, BMW, and virtually every automaker is in a great position to see strong sales for multiple decades under the current driving situation. However, the winners will probably be somewhat different when the cars drive themselves.

In general, many of the prominent brands of today like Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA) will probably be fine. Searching costs will be higher for all millennials when they have children, regardless of location, so I anticipate these highly valued brands to continue to perform relatively well. However, the rise of Internet advertising and the amazing targeting/segmentation it allows will lead to the rise of many independent brands. Value stores like TJX (TJX) and Ross (ROST) will see their businesses continue to perform well.

With bigger houses, millennials will no doubt spend weekends at Home Depot (HD), though I think Amazon (AMZN) will steal some of this business. Similarly, I think Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Costco (COST) are all better positioned to succeed than I believed three years ago. Families will continue to seek value that can be provided by these brands.

Lots of suburbanites, but lots of city dwellers

Although I think suburbs will do well, I still believe urban areas are likely to experience growth in affluence and population. Professional services continue to be located in city centers, and these higher income families can afford to buy a home closer to city centers to save on commute times. Additionally, many large corporations have moved to cities, and these companies will likely attract a strong amount of long-term urban residents.

Anecdotally, I have a few friends and peers who have set-up shop permanently in cities. They are buying homes, don’t own cars, and they probably won’t have kids until they are much, much older. Let’s say, theoretically, the suburban migration rate was 85% in the previous generation. I suspect the millennial generation will be something like 75% --a ton of new suburban residents, but many more urban than we saw in the past.

I am not normal

One of the key qualities of a good investor is radical honesty. And, to be radically honest, I was wrong about the end of the suburbs. My worldview of an urban life where I never drive cars, I walk or bike everywhere, and I get to support local businesses is not the dream of most of my generation. Bet against the end of the suburbs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, AMZN, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.