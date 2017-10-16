PepsiCo: Fueling Growth

PepsiCo (PEP) has been caught out in the past few years by the common struggle of large consumer staple stocks; growth is very difficult to come by. PEP has certainly fallen into that predicament and as a result, EPS growth has been slow as well. PEP's ability to finance its growth via debt has always been important whether it is borrowing to buy back stock or buying consumer brands it hopes will fuel the top line. But how long can this carry on? After all, if debt is a primary method of growth, it is of paramount importance that PEP continue to have room on the balance sheet to fuel whatever is next.

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We'll begin by having a look at PEP's total debt balance and interest expense for each of the past five years as well as the first three quarters of this year.

The bars, representing the two main types of debt, have risen steadily over the past three years. Keep in mind 2017 is based upon the first three quarters of the year, but it should be fairly close by the time the year is out. At any rate, total debt was very steady for the period of 2012 to 2014 but since 2015, long term debt has picked up the pace and now stands almost $8B higher than it did in 2012. Short term debt has increased as well but the move higher there has been more muted and of course, short term debt balances tend to be more volatile than the long term variety.

Where has all of this debt been used? The venerable "general corporate use" is always a possibility as companies love to issue that "reason" for new debt to keep their cards close to the vest. Of course, that doesn't tell us anything but I think a more likely explanation is the buyback. PEP has outspent its FCF for the past few years when the dividend and buyback are combined, meaning that it would need to find some additional cash somewhere else. It looks to me like PEP issued a bit of new debt in order to finance those purchases and given the importance of the buyback to PEP's EPS growth, that doesn't seem like a bad idea at all. Indeed, companies that have a hard time growing organically - PEP certainly falls into this category - often do well to issue cheap debt in order to fund EPS growth via a lower share count. And let us not forget that we are talking about $8B or so in incremental debt; PEP hasn't gone crazy here.

In terms of financing costs, we see those have ticked up over time as well. Given the flat nature of PEP's total debt from 2012 to 2014 but that fact that its interest expense fell, it seems it has been able to take full advantage of lower rates to refinance maturing debt. Over the past couple of years we've seen interest expense move back up but that is to be expected given the higher total of debt. Still, PEP's average financing rate has remained in the low-2% area throughout, although it has ticked a bit higher thus far in 2017.

So we know PEP has issued some incremental debt - likely to finance the buyback - but is it getting tougher for it to be able to afford the additional financing costs? In a word, perhaps. This chart shows PEP's interest expense as a percentage of operating income, a simple yet useful metric that lets us know how stretched a company's ability to service its debt is.

PEP's data is pretty volatile but mostly in a good way as the reduced financing costs I mentioned for 2012 to 2014 can be seen pretty clearly here. Keep in mind that PEP's operating income comes into play here as well and while it has bounced around in the past few years, it hasn't really moved a bunch in one direction. Last year's operating income of $9.4B was only slightly higher than it was in 2012 at $9.2B so it isn't like PEP is going gangbusters with earnings growth. This is why things like the buyback are so critically important; PEP is having an extraordinarily difficult time growing earnings the old fashioned way.

The thing is that this year, the combination of flat-to-down operating income and rising interest expense means that PEP's interest expense is consuming about one-eighth of its operating income. That's not low by any stretch but it certainly isn't high either, meaning it can continue to issue the debt it needs to either buy additional brands to try and fuel growth or to continue to reduce the float. Considering PEP's complete inability to grow organically in any sort of meaningful way, this is absolutely critical for future growth of EPS and by extension, the stock price.

In short, I think PEP's usage of debt has been absolutely terrific in the past few years. It has added several billion dollars to its base level of debt but that money has been used to try and fuel stock price growth and it has worked; PEP has steadily chugged higher over the past few years. In addition, management has kept total debt levels and financing costs in check relative to its ability to absorb them, which is key because it leaves some room open for future growth initiatives. Whatever that turns out to be remains to be seen but for a company like PEP that has limited ability to grow on its own, having room on the balance sheet to finance internal projects, acquisitions and/or buybacks with new debt is hugely important. If you're long PEP, you should feel pretty good about the balance sheet and the source of strength that it continues to be. PEP's future EPS growth will largely come from the balance sheet and given the current state of it, that's just fine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.