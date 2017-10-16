AXIM Biotechnologies' Recent Patent Does Not Offer Value To Investors

AXIM recently announced a patent allowance and the shares jumped 25%, but the allowed patent is of very little value and does not justify this increase.

On October 5, 2017, AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB:OTCQB:AXIM) announced that they had obtained a patent related to a Cannabis-based solution for glaucoma and conjunctivitis treatment. On the same day, AXIM's stock gained approximately 25%, increasing from $6.70 to $8.35. I do not believe that this increase was warranted, and believe the AXIM is currently overvalued, based on the hype behind other marijuana-based stocks, such as Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) and Weed (OTCPK:BUDZ).

Background on AXIM

AXIM is, according to their own press, "an innovative biotechnology company focusing on research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products." Their research is focused on marijuana derivatives, which they believe may cure an array of ailments from multiple sclerosis to restless leg syndrome to irritable bowel syndrome. Research in these various applications is largely preliminary so far, and the company

In a presentation made in July 2017, the company asserted that marijuana smoke contains many of the same carcinogens as tobacco smoke, and smoking marijuana causes chronic bronchitis and injury to the cell linings of the large airways, and can also affect the immune systems of immunocompromized patients, such as HIV patients. Because of this, it is desired to offer alternative methods for patients to obtain the benefits of cannabinoids, without the harmful effects of marijuana smoke.

Thus, to alleviate this issued with smoking marijuana, AXIM claims to have developed the best oral, trans-mucosal, controlled release delivery system for cannabinoids. The company states that this system is vastly superior to any others on the market. This development has been led by 14 years of continuous work and investments of the company. Specifically, the company is working on chewing gum that delivers cannabinoids to patients. The gum will offer rapid and controlled absorption of the chemicals through the mucosa of the pharynx. The company also lists other benefits of chewing gum itself, including exercise and stress reduction. To pursue these plans, AXIM's research is primarily focused on working on controlled-release formulations, such as using cellulose as a carrier, and on increasing purity of extraction, such as using heptane to extract the cannabinoids. AXIM also describes their value proposition in a very simple manner:

In my view, AXIM makes many claims, but has little to back those up. In their most recent quarterly report, AXIM lost $564 thousand dollars, while reporting revenue of under $4,000. Valuing a company of this size merely by noting the market cap of other companies in the same space is not a reasonable approach. AXIM's claims of the benefits of chewing gum makes sense, given that their CEO and founder is a dentist, but absorbing cannabis through mucous glands is not new. Similarly, cannabis extraction techniques in general are already well-known, and there is little reason to suspect AXIM, a company without products, have innovated in this area.

AXIM's Recent Patent Announcement

On October 5, 2017, AXIM announced that they had received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a patent related to cannabinoid ophthalmic solutions for glaucoma and conjunctivitis treatment. On the date of this announcement, AXIM's stock jumped 25%, increasing the company's market cap from approximately $352 million to $439 million, a jump of $87 million. Accordingly, the market (although liquidity in AXIM is very limited) valued this patent very highly, relative to AXIM's market cap.

The patent itself contains two independent claims, on which all the other claims are based. The first of these two claims, as amended and allowed, recites:

Although I do not profess to be an expert in marijuana patents, I drafted patents at a prominent patent law firm for several years. Based on this experience, I believe that this patent is extremely narrow and easy to get around, even in the solution described within the patent works. Accordingly, I do not believe this patent is valuable, much less worth $87 million in market cap.

First, it is important to note what a patent is not. A patent does not mean that the claimed solution works as intended. The USPTO is not set up to test whether a given chemical will have desired effects or a patient, have any effects, or even be safe. Those tasks are the responsibility of the Food and Drug Administration to oversee, and run separately from any patenting process. The USPTO does not even test that the claimed solution would stay together as a solution. Instead, the USPTO focuses solely on whether the claimed patent is novel over the prior art, which is to say, whether what is claimed is new compared to the world of knowledge that existed prior to the patent. Accordingly, a Notice of Allowance is not an indication of the quality of the claimed solution, but merely a statement that a patent examiner at the USPTO believes that the claimed solution is novel and inventive.

I believe that this patent is of very low value. The patent itself shows signs of being poorly drafted: The list goes a, b, c, d, d. This sloppiness may carry over to other parts of the patent like the specification, and poor drafting can be harmful to the breadth of a patent, were it to be challenged.

The patent has also been narrowed (by adding the underlined sections) to require that three different ingredients are contained in specified weight ranges, between 0.05% and 0.5% by weight. It is worth pointing out that there is another independent claim which requires only two of these three ingredients, but which still contains the same restrictions on quantities.

Providing ranges in a patent claim can significantly weaken the patent. This is most true when the ranges are easy to design-around, by using a higher or a lower amount of the given ingredient. For example, if the patented gum works, it would be relatively trivial to include one ingredient at a 1 or even 0.6 weight percent, and this would not violate the patented claims.

Providing ranges may provide good protection when there are set dosing levels that a patient must adhere to, but this is unlikely to be the case here. The chemicals are issue here are cannabis-derived, and cannabis is difficult or impossible to overdose on. Thus, these chemicals are unlikely to have particularly narrow dosing ranges, and it would be possible to provide a larger or smaller quantity of one of the chemicals with minimal harmful effects. Further, the list of ingredients also includes water, which raises the possibility of simply watering down the active ingredients to below 0.05 weight percent and simply providing a larger stick of gum to a patient to achieve the same dose. Gum can range in size and weight greatly, and the weight percent needed to deliver a dose would similarly vary with the size of the gum.

The patent claim is also weak because it specifically requires each of a thickener, solubilizer, and a buffer. This means that a gum that excluded one of these elements would not infringe the claim. The claim even specifically lists which thickeners, solubilizers, and buffers may be used, and the use of a thickener, solubilizer, or buffer not from this list would not violate the patent. Thus, one possible design-around would be to use a different thickener, solubilizer, or buffer.

The Market Overvalued AXIM's Patent

Based on this analysis of claim 1, I do not believe that the patent granted to AXIM offers significant protection of their ideas and products. The market moved a significant amount when the Notice of Allowance was announced, but this move of over $87 million is far out of proportion to the value of the patent. Because of its narrow scope, the patent granted is of very little value itself, although it may be possible there could be value to claims made in a continuation or another patent.

Another open question regarding AXIM is whether their products even work. The company does not have any track record of product introduction, and makes a lot more claims than they can back up. As Don Steiger noted on this site, "AXIM embellishes everything they do. They very convincingly make it sound like they are on the cutting edge of technology; when in reality their so called technology is the most primitive of primitive." I agree with Don's assessment of AXIM: This is not a stock to put your money into, and is heavily overvalued. I would avoid AXIM, and would consider short-selling AXIM if you can find shares to borrow. If you are looking to invest in marijuana stocks, I would not recommend AXIM Biotechnologies.

