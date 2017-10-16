American Eagle Outfitters Concerns Are Misguided

The case against American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO)

As malls and brick and mortar stores became one of the favorite shorts among hedge funds, many retailers have suffered. Aeropostale (OTCPK:AROPQ) was nearly saved from total liquidation last year and more recently both The Limited and American Apparel have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. This has come as a consequence of the lower mall traffic in recent years due to the increasing predominance of the online retail sector led by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Mall traffic actually declined a breathtaking 50% between 2010 and 2013, and it has continued that trend ever since. According to a study by Green Street Advisors, 15% of the malls in America will disappear in the next decade.

It seems that only discount retailers as Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) and The TJX Companies, inc. (NYSE: TJX) are surviving this environment. Companies such Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE: ANF) (-18.01% on the last year), L Brands (NYSE: LB) (-42.45%) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) (-45.11%) have had a rough year. American Eagle Outfitters is not the exception as it is down 24.91% in the past year. However, I believe the current fear towards retail apparel stocks has created a huge opportunity to buy AEO.

Consistent growth of revenues

Most of American Eagle Outfitters’ downfall on the past year has come after weak Q1 and Q2 results. However, revenues have continued to grow and management has blamed the fall in earnings to smaller margins, produced mainly by store discounts. Store discounts are unlikely to continue, and analysts are predicting a rebound in EPS for the Q3 and Q4. Consensus from analysists for these quarters is EPS of 0.4 for both quarters, up from 0.22 and 0.23 the prior ones. The last two quarters of the year are even estimated to show better earnings that the last quarters of last year.

(Revenues by year in millions of dollars)

Chart created using data from seekingalpha.com

As the above graph shows, AEO’s revenues have consistently grown since 2007. This trend has not stopped or slowed down as the mall traffic has diminished. The only concern that investors should have regarding revenue growth in the future is whether it can be capitalized by slightly larger margins than the ones from the first half of the year. But according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, analysts on Wall Street are on average predicting American Eagle Outfitters to grow earnings about 9% annually over the next five years.

Growing online business

The fears that American Eagle Outfitters will be displaced by online retailers such as Amazon should be eased by the company’s approach to its online business. Traffic to its website has more than doubled since 2011 and continues to grow. Right now up to 23% of AEO’s revenues come from its web business. Nevertheless, the most impressive thing about the online presence of the retailer is the engagement that it generates from consumers, effectively creating synergies with its stores. On the last earnings report, Bob Madore (Chief Financiel Officer) talked about this and stated:

As an example, roughly 80% of the online return come back to stores where we successfully convert over 40%. In addition, 20% of those transactions are up sales. We see opportunity to move these metrics even higher.

Brand Value

The value of a brand should never be underestimated, just ask Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). In the apparel industry, particularly, the brand is of great importance to the future prospects of a company. This is where AEO truly stands out over its competitors.

Earlier this year, ad agency Moosylvania attempted to find out what the favorite brands of millennials were. American Eagle took place 16, only behind Nike (NYSE: NKE), Victoria’s Secret and Express (NYSE: EXPR) on the apparel sector. AEO scored better than brands like Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDYY), Old Navy, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and direct competitors such as H&M, Gap (NYSE: GPS), Levi’s and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN).

However, it managed to score even better in Piper Jaffray poll of teenagers. In the annual poll released this week AEO only trailed Nike in the clothing brands and was ahead of Adidas, Forever 21 and Hollister.

Therefore, I strongly believe that the fall seen this year by AEO makes a great opportunity to buy this stock for cheap money. American Eagle Outfitters is particularly well equipped to affront the threats that the industry is suffering. It has consistently grown over the last decade, even as other retailers struggle to keep afloat in what seems to be one of the hardest times for non-online retailers in history. It has managed to lead the industry in the transition to the online business while maintaining growth on its stores sales. Finally, its brand is one of the strongest in the American clothing industry among young adults and teenagers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.