This Bad Gamble Jeopardizes Retirement Lifestyle

Gambling against Sequence of Return Risk may seem like a good wager but there is no recovery from losing this bet.

Every day without a correction is a day that the risk for a correction increases, Kristina Hooper, Invesco

A couple weeks ago I posted my market review that reports the great performance of recent global markets through September 2017. Everything has been going up, causing some, including me, to recall the saying “the bigger they are, the harder they fall.” Despite the great 9 years we’ve had so far, there are serious risks lurking ahead that will harm some of us more than others. As David Robertson of Arete Asset Management writes in his October 13 SA article Market Overview Q317: Raised On Promises Too many investors ignoring risks creates a "tremendous powder keg of risk in the markets" that is ultimately punctuated by significant disruptions.

The following graph from the World Economic Forum pinpoints 30 sources of potential future shocks, along with their magnitudes and likelihoods. For example, “Extreme weather events” has a high Likelihood because hurricanes and firestorms have already decimated several U.S. cities and territories, and the Impact is high because the costs of recovery are enormous, even though markets have not reacted, yet. Too many investors are ignoring these risks, at least for now. Some can afford to be complacent, but those in the Risk Zone cannot because lifestyles are in jeopardy.

Potential Future Shocks

Fasten your parachutes:

Don’t let the next market correction spoil lifestyles

Some of us will be hit much harder than others by the next market correction simply because we are a certain age.

There’s a time in all of our lives when market corrections are especially damaging because it’s hard to recover from losses.

The trillions invested in Target Date Funds and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are destined to be devastated by a risk that is well documented but generally unrecognized. Sequence of Return Risk will destroy lifestyles and this time it will be much worse than 2008. Fortunately, each of us can control this risk because it’s personal, but not if we wait until it’s too late. We only get one chance in a lifetime to dodge this risk because it only exists for the 5 years before and after retirement. Unlike other risks, this risk is individualized and we know when it is greatest so we can defend against it or take the gamble that losses won’t occur in our own personal Risk Zone. It’s like sky-diving risk where there is little chance of recovering from being unlucky; the odds of bad luck may be tiny but the consequences are huge.

Managing Sequence of Return Risk

Previous authors, including Dr. Wade Pfau, have recommended the following approaches to mitigate Sequence of Return Risk:

Spend less following a market decline, which is easier said than done.

Diversify, but as 2008 taught us, asset classes can crash simultaneously.

Buy whole life insurance with its cash value, but insurance and raising cash should be separate decisions.

Use the so-called “bucket approach” where one bucket is safe money. As discussed in the following, filling up the safe bucket during the Risk Zone should work best.

The simplest and most dependable way to manage sequence of return risk is to keep your investments safe during the Risk Zone that spans the five years before and after retirement. This will of course create opportunity costs if markets perform well, but it is a price well worth paying because you only get to do this once. Your savings are likely to be at their highest as you transition from working life into retirement, so there is more to lose. Behavioral scientists tell us that we feel the pain of loss much more than the benefits of gain. “Save and protect” is a very good mantra for retiring with dignity.

We Can Help

We are developing the first and only Robo Analyst – Age Sage -- to help investors through their lifetime investment allocations, protecting them through the Risk Zone, and re-risking in retirement to support a lifestyle. It’s the mature Robo for adults, whereas other Robo Advisors help kids. You could go it alone, but we plan to charge very little for keeping you safe.

A Robo Analyst is Financial Technology (FinTech) designed for advisors and do-it-yourself investors, in contrast to a Robo Advisor that competes with human advisors.

Please follow me to receive notification of the launch of Age Sage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.