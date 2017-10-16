Sino-Global Shipping America: Short Report Creates Potentially Lucrative Buying Opportunity

However, I believe that the partnerships that these units have with very large players can only be construed as immensely positive for SINO.

On September 27th, after the market close, Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) issued its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end earnings release as well as filing the associated 10-K. In the days prior to the release, the stock had been trading in an approximate range of $3.25 to $3.75. When the earnings release came out, the stock traded into the low $4s in the after hours market. The following morning, however, SA contributor Henrik Alex published a prescient article suggesting that “a short trade could yield decent profits.” Since the time of the article, SINO’s price has trended monotonically down.

As an inveterate short, I’m always happy to see a short report have this kind of effect and I extend my congratulations to Mr. Alex. However, I believe that the move down is completely overdone, and as a result the stock offers a tremendous buying opportunity at current prices. Moreover, since the cost to hold a short in the stock is very high (as discussed below) shorts will be covering sooner rather than later, and this will provide a short term bullish catalyst. Longer term I also like developments at the company, such that I foresee substantially higher prices in the mid to long term.

The Company

I have written previously on SINO discussing its transition into an asset-light logistics company with some very large and important customers/partners. Rather that repeat that basic information, I refer readers to my original article. I’ll also re-emphasize that SINO is a nanocap stock, with a market cap of only $27M, and since it has no debt and $11.3M in cash and cash equivalents, its enterprise value is only $15.7M. Such nanocaps have their own inherent risks, but concomitantly, they also offer large potential rewards.

The Short Case

The basic short case is that in transitioning its business model, SINO is giving up business lines with high gross margins to instead chase low gross margin businesses. Here are a few quotes from the short article making this point (but I encourage everyone to read the original article to get the full context):

The company's core business, "Inland Transportation Management Services", assists two large Chinese customers in the transport of chrome iron and chrome ore in the US with one of them actually being a related party. As the company is earning a fixed per ton service fee, increases in transportation volume lead to additional earnings dropping to the bottom line almost in full. […] Revenues derived from the new business segment in fiscal year 2017 were $4.8 million with more than 60% recorded in the fourth quarter alone. After showing strong initial gross margins in both Q1 and Q2, margins fell off a cliff in Q3, down from 67.7% in Q2 to just 12.3% in Q4. The main cause for the decline seems to be the company's newly established joint venture "ACH Trucking Center" which provides short-haul trucking transportation and freight logistics services to customers located in the New York and New Jersey areas. […] In consequence, the company's overall gross margin has deteriorated from the mid-80% levels recorded in the first half of FY2017 to 58.8% in Q3 and down further to only 31% in Q4. Accordingly, reported Q4 earnings per share of $0.07 were the lowest in the entire fiscal year 2017 despite the quarter contributing more than 40% to the company's full year revenues. In addition, cash flows from operations for Q4 were slightly negative. In fact, Q4 has seen a meaningful deterioration in the company's commodity transport business as segment gross margin was down to 72.9% from the mid-90s consistently recorded during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017. In addition, revenues dropped to the lowest levels of the fiscal year, down 16% sequentially.

An Alternate Take

I don’t disagree with any of the facts cited by Mr. Alex, but I do markedly differ in my interpretation of them. For example, why would one expect that different businesses will have similar expected gross margins, and more importantly, why would one expect a new business unit to operate at its terminal gross margins during its infancy? Consider this latter point first.

In the short case, we bemoan the introduction of a new, lower gross margin business which will dilute the existing business’ higher margins. But did the higher margin business always sport inherently high margins or did they grow as the business became more established and startup costs and inefficiencies slowly whittled down? In the table below I’ve compiled some financial data from SINO’s 10-K filings.

Turns out that the business currently yielding 89% gross margins started out with 19% gross margins! This isn’t to say that the new businesses are expected to end up with 80%+ gross margins, but it does suggest it’s way too early to panic about the business lines’ prospects simply based on the startup year’s numbers.

Even if the segments were to eventually (i.e. after startup costs are absorbed and after the company goes through the necessary learning curves) deliver 50% gross margins, the units would end up being substantially profitable on an operating basis. So the short case, in my opinion isn’t valid for any period except for the very short term.

The Opportunity

Here’s how the company describes the creation of the new business units in its 10-K (my emphasis):

During our fiscal year 2017, Sino continued to provide inland transportation services. In addition, Sino added freight logistics services and container trucking services as new business sectors to provide related transportation logistics services to customers in the U.S. and in China. Sino has signed cooperation agreements with COSCO China and Sinotrans, two state-owned enterprises of China, to provide freight logistics services and container trucking services to them in the U.S. To ensure effective and high-quality services providing to our customers in the U.S., Sino established a joint venture, ACH Trucking Center Corp., in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 with U.S. local freight forwarder, Jetta Global Logistics Inc. This will increase our quantities of commodity transported and improve the quality of service provided to our customers in the eastern region of the U.S.

The short narrative has turned this news into a negative, but in my opinion, it’s not even a glass half full / half empty scenario — it’s a tremendous positive. Consider that SINO is already generating revenues and positive gross margins from these deals, and then consider the size of the market represented by SINO’s partners, and it’s a no-brainer boon; one which could meaningfully impact a nanocap like SINO.

For reference, here’s one recent story on Cosco (registration required) which includes the following photo and info (my emphasis):

Cosco Shipping Holdings predicts a profit of $410 million for the first three quarters of the year, citing the recovery in volume and higher container rates, according to a statement on the carrier's website. The company reported a $1.4 billion loss for 2016, owing the loss to weaker pricing even as volume for its shipping line increased. In addition to an improving market, the company said synergies from the merger of Cosco and China Shipping Container Lines and the sale of its stake in the Qingdao Qianwan Container Terminal also boosted profitability. Maritime analyst Drewry estimates carriers will post profits of about $5 billion this year after securing higher annual contract rates on the trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trades. The positive forecast from Cosco highlights the continued strength of the market even though spot rates slid through most of the peak season despite strong growth in volumes that led industry analysts to predict a six-year high for the global container trade.

And here’s a short description of Sinotrans from Wikipedia, my emphasis:

Sinotrans is the largest logistics company of China, which is state-owned. Its main areas of operation are trucking and express services.[2] In 2015, it was announced that will be merged with CMESS and the CSC Group.

So a company with an market cap of $27M has meaningful new deals with two of the largest Chinese shippers and logistics companies — deals which are generating revenues from the outset and which are very likely to increase by large CAGR’s — is denigrated for not having high enough initial gross margins? This is a situation where the market, in my opinion, is appraising the situation with the wrong lens completely, and when it eventually re-appraises it, there is room for a large re-adjustment of the stock price.

However, before detailing my trading plan, let me mention two other positives. First is that there are no dilutive options or warrants outstanding, so there’s no potential for more share supply to come in at today’s prices ($2.68 as of the close on Friday). Second:

Appreciable Shares Short

Here are the latest short numbers from the Nasdaq site which show that about 7% of the total shares outstanding have been sold short as of 9/29/2017:

The cost to hold these shares short, at least at Interactivebrokers, is on the order of 90%:

I often cite these high costs as a positive for longs, particularly in situations when the stock doesn’t trade options and hence there’s no way to get effectively short without incurring these costs. For those unfamiliar with how the costs work, let me explain using IB’s costing.

Each day that you're short a stock, IB takes the value of the stock — priced at the nearest rounded up integer — and then multiplies it by the interest rate divided by 360 days. For a stock like SINO, that means that if you hold the stock short at today’s price the daily cost is $3 * 89.47%/360 = $0.0075 per share per day (including weekends and holidays). That means if the stock trades at the same price for a year, a short will have lost 100% of his money simply in fees.

Thus, anyone short SINO has to keep the trade on a timer, otherwise borrow fees will completely eat into any profits and potentially even put the shorter in the hole if the trade goes nowhere but takes too long. And of course borrow fees are marked to market, so if the stock trades at $3.01, then the short has to pay the rate on a $4 share price. This dynamic is what can often result in quick pops in these expensive and HTB stocks.

My Trading Plan

As I’ve indicated, I believe the market has misinterpreted what is in actuality very positive news as negative. Moreover, the mispricing can also be quickly reversed simply due to the dynamics of the short interest and borrowing costs. As a result, I’ve taken a substantial long position at prices ranging from ~ $2.60 to ~$3.00 with the intent of selling a few (my “trading shares”) at prices close to where the stock was trading before it released its 4th quarter results, and then holding the remaining share for much higher; assuming SINO can continue to successfully implement its business plan.

