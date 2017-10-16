Orocobre Strengthens Balance Sheet

Over the past 4 years, I have been an active investor in Orocobre (OTCPK:ORCF) and have written extensively on the company’s progress. The continuing investment thesis has been focused on the emerging stationary energy storage and electric vehicle markets. Fundamentally, the demand for lithium carbonate is increasing due to the rapid uptake in lithium batteries. Demand is set to explode in the next few years as battery cost decrease which is being led by significant investment in global battery manufacturing capacity. The amount of lithium carbonate per battery module is relatively small so growth on the raw material side has been slow to materialize. However, the applications which consume lithium are now increasing both by production and consumption volumes. In addition to industrial applications, lithium batteries have been used in consumer electronic devices such as rechargeable batteries, cameras, iPods, laptops, tablets, cellphone, and smartphones, which use a small amount of lithium carbonate. Bigger batteries are now required to power much more intense applications such as grid scale utility plants and electric vehicles. The correlation between lithium carbonate demand and uptake in these new applications has become increasingly clear over the past years. Nearly all automotive manufacturers have announced electric vehicle line ups which will be widely available at the end of the current decade. This activity has led to announcements from major battery manufacturers and automotive players to ensure global battery production capacity to support the electrification of things. In 2017, the global investment community caught onto this economic correlation which sent share prices in lithium producers and exploration companies to all-time highs.

Orocobre Update – Sells interest in non-core lithium properties and reports on JV activities

In the first half of 2017, the company completed several financial transactions which has assisted in rebuilding the company’s post production startup balance sheet. Here is an overview:

In March 2017, the company executed an agreement with LSC Lithium for the sale of exploration tenure at certain Argentine lithium properties in exchange for $7million, with $4million payable at closing and $3million at later dates.

with LSC Lithium for the sale of exploration tenure at certain Argentine lithium properties in exchange for $7million, with $4million payable at closing and $3million at later dates. In March 2017, the company announced the completion of the sale of certain exploration non-core Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium (OTCPK:AVLIF) in consideration for 46,325,000 million shares. Based on current market pricing for Advantage Lithium shares the value of the transaction exceeds $23million. Orocobre remains as a joint venture partner on certain assets.

non-core Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium (OTCPK:AVLIF) in consideration for 46,325,000 million shares. Based on current market pricing for Advantage Lithium shares the value of the transaction exceeds $23million. Orocobre remains as a joint venture partner on certain assets. In April 2017, the company announced that the local Argentine operating business, Sales de Jujuy SA (SDJ) received VAT refunds from the Argentine tax authorities. The approximate values were $6.7 million.

that the local Argentine operating business, Sales de Jujuy SA (SDJ) received VAT refunds from the Argentine tax authorities. The approximate values were $6.7 million. In June 2017, the company announced the discharge of Standby Letters of Credit resulting in $15 million in cash being returned to the company. An additional $19million is expected by the end of CY2017.

the discharge of Standby Letters of Credit resulting in $15 million in cash being returned to the company. An additional $19million is expected by the end of CY2017. In September 2017, the company announced receipt of $23 million in VAT refund entitlements for FY2017

In October, the company made additional progress on the recapitalization efforts through further divestment of non-core Argentine lithium properties. Two of Orocobre’s local operating companies, Borax Argentine and South American Salars released tenure held by Orocobre to Lithium X (OTCPK:OTCQX:LIXXF).This transaction allowed Lithium X to consolidate the Sal de los Angeles project located in the Daiblillos basin. The 2,700 hectares of claims, were exchanged for a total consideration of 650,000 common shares of Lithium X, $1 million in cash payment and a 1% Net Revenue Royalty. Based on current trading prices of shares in Lithium X, the deal valuation is approximately $1.3 million in stock for total cash and marketable equities of $2.3 million. Collectively, Orocobre is now holding a sizable amount of shares in junior lithium exploration companies which provides investors with indirect exposure to the boom in exploration activities. In light of renewed investor interest in lithium exploration, the value for these securities could climb in the next 12 months providing additional improvements to the company’s balance sheet. Considering the company intends to expand its current output at Olaroz and build a processing plant in Japan, the need for new capital will arise in 2018. Beyond the operating Olaroz project, the company does not need to build any additional lithium producing facilities as Olaroz can be expanded with incremental capital requirements.

Lastly, Advantage Lithium reported positive field drill results at the Cauchari project which is located about 20 kilometers from the Olaroz Lithium facility. At present Orocobre controls 50% of the project but will be reduced to 25% through the expenditure of $5million or by completing a Feasibility Study.

Update Outlook – Stock trading at all-time high, potential bubble forming in the lithium space

In early October 2017, based on available sources, the company’s market capitalization surged to exceed C$1 billion which was the highest valuation that the company has achieved. Despite this success the company still faces some production challenges and will embark on its expansion efforts in 2018-2019 which will likely present new challenges. However, for the large part, it is certain that the company’s startup challenges are now behind them.

In late September 2017, I reiterated a strong buy (See: Orocobre – Reiterating A Strong Buy Based on Lithium Demand Fundamentals) based on activities within the electric vehicle industry. Since then shares in the company have surged from $4.30 / share to $5/ share representing over 15% growth. At this point, due to the extreme stock price movements, excessive hype within the industry and a potential pull back in the general markets, it is best to wait for a lower price point to open a position or accumulate shares. Also, consider that Orocobre has long attracted short-sellers which are likely hiding in the weeds but will certainly reemerge.

My coverage on Orocobre was certainly not always as bullish as of recent (See: Orocobre:Buy And Build A Position On Pullbacks). In fact, at several points I suggested to simple watch the stock from the sideline and accumulate on price dips (See: Watching Orocobre From The Sidelines). At other points I vocalized my opinion to strongly accumulate a position (See: Power Up With Shares In Orocobre – Buy Recommendation Reiterated). Truthfully, there were some points in the company’s history which did make investors very nervous as the company faced bought operational and financial challenges. This was especially true when the company had to revisit the capital markets for equity raises which created shareholder dilution in the midst of uncertainty. Shareholders were punished as the stock was sent on a wild rollercoaster ride. Some of the issues were related to bottlenecks in the processing cycle, while others were related to inflation and operating under a socialist regime (See: Orocobre – The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina). In hindsight, Orocobre likely underestimated the level of expertise which was require to bring a lithium brine to production, something that should be noted by junior exploration companies.

Jujuy, Argentina site visit scheduled for November 2017

In October 2017, Orocobre was kind enough to extend an invitation to join a site visit to experience the whole process of lithium production at the Olaroz lithium facility. Further, the tour includes exploration activity at several neighboring lithium sites. This will provide first hand insight into Olaroz along with activities throughout the region. From a reporting and coverage standpoint, this will provide a first-hand experience which will allow for consistent and accurate information flow. I will be releasing a series of documents in late November and early December covering my experience in Argentina.



Olaroz Lithium Plant – Jujuy, Argentina

The Olaroz lithium brine project is located in the Northern Argentina Pluna Plateau region of the “Lithium Triangle”. The project is the first large scale “green fields” low cost lithium brine project in approximately 20 years and represents the only meaningful production contribution of lithium carbonate in recent history. The company is expected to scale up to nameplate capacity in 2018-19 time frame which is pegged at 17,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and set out expansion plans beyond that. The project has a sustainable long life, with a Feasibility Study considering 40 years of production with only 15% resource extracted (See: Orocobre Production On Schedule For August

