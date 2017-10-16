'Real Credit Growth And Innovation Occur In The World Of Private Capital' Not In Traditional Banks

Yet, where commercial banks are not lending very much, the "shadow" banking world, all across the globe, are channeling funds more into financial assets than into physical investment.

Attention is still primarily given to the major banks, and rightly so, but the "shadow" banking world is getting very little attention these days.

Financialization seems to be dominating the world these days and Gillian Tett of the Financial Times just reinforces this idea.

This quote comes from the sub-title of a recent post by Gillian Tett in her opinion piece in the Financial Times.

The thought expressed in this piece is not inconsistent with some of my current writing. Take a look at “Financialization, Warren Buffet, and Wealth Inequality.” Also, check out “Financialization and the Fed: Why There is So Little Measured Inflation.”

Ms. Tett writes:

“If you want to track what is really happening in credit today, in a financial system awash with cash, do not just look at the headline institutions. Regulators and investors alike should learn the lessons from 2008 and look at what is happening in the murky ‘shadow’ banking world, be that in China, America or anywhere else.”

Financialization has been going on in the United States since the early 1960s. This trend has been stimulated by the almost continuous presence of credit inflation and the growing presence of information technology, which has led to excesses in risk taking over this time period, plentiful use of financial leverage during this time period, and very imaginative financial innovation during this time period.

Ms. Tett focuses primarily upon the financial innovation part.

“Investors’ eyes are on America’s mighty banks. No wonder.”

This is because it is earnings season and the banks’ results could:

“...offer useful signals about the state of the US economy and whether Donald Trump’s deregulation and tax cut pledges are still unleashing animal spirits.” “But as investors and regulators watch names such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C), they should also monitor the nameless world of non-banks as well. For one little secret about finance today is that the banking sector is not the really interesting game in town; instead, the real credit growth—and innovation—is now occurring in the world of private capital.”

And, she spends the rest of her editorial on how “the really interesting game in town” is flourishing. She continues:

“Consultants such as Prequin reckon that the overall private debt market is already $600 billion in size; the industry expects this to hit the trillion-dollar mark in 2020 presuming that the heady growth continues.”

And ahead:

“...what these funds are essentially doing is reaping profits from regulatory arbitrage.” “They are typically delivering low double-digit returns because they—unlike banks—can make loans without onerous capital requirements or regulatory scrutiny.”

So where does a lot of the liquidity produced by the Federal Reserve go?

According to Ms. Tett, it goes into the “shadows.”

Financialization. With the possibility of asset bubbles - which don’t show up in the general measures of consumer price inflation, the target variable used to conduct monetary policy.

And, this is why the Federal Reserve has been able to pump billions and billions of dollars into the banking system - and most of it goes into the “financial circuit” of the economy, and not into the “industrial circuit.”

Note that in the 1960s, most of the credit inflation created by the Federal Reserve did go into the “industrial circuit” of the economy. But, as businesses and investors observed that the government’s credit inflation was almost a constant thing, they adapted.

Returns were higher and steadier coming from the “financial circuit” than from the “industrial circuit.” Why, you had the “Greenspan put” under the stock market, which was followed up by the Bernanke-Yellen policy to create a consumer wealth effect in the stock market to spur on the recovery from the Great Recession. Consequently, business capital expenditures suffered in a major way as stock repurchases, increases in dividend payments, and other financial engineering techniques became the work of many major corporations.

Ms. Tett’s article is just another bit of evidence that government programs to spur on credit inflation are really a “legacy” effort. These policies don’t create economic growth anymore - and if they do anything, they just help to create more wealth inequality, ”in China, America, or anywhere else.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.