Being Careful With Sarepta Here

We think now would probably be a good time to take some profit in Sarepta (SRPT) shares. It has been a great run for the company over the last couple of months and we believe the risk/reward profile of owning the stock has changed in a manner that leads us to beieve that taking about 75% of a position off here maybe the prudent investment move. We wanted to explain why in an article today.



SRPT has been one of our favorite names to be bullish on over the last couple of months. The volatile swings in the company's stock after EXONDYS 51 was approved by the FDA have enticed many traders to try and make a quick score off of the volatility but we also found that it made for a fantastic buying opportunity when the stock crashed to post approval lows of $27 per share.



At that time, we offered an article claiming that the stock could very well easily double from the $27 level. It was in January of 2017 that we wrote this article,

Our article came out two months prior to Barron's also releasing a positive note on the company stating basically the same conclusion that we had reached. The stock did in fact begin to slowly move higher and eventually get to the $50 level. It was helped along by new golodirsen data that was just released weeks ago, giving the stock a boost higher.

Our bull case for the company has pretty much stayed the same in that we expect a partner may want to swoop in and buy the company. However, as the price of the company moves higher the likelihood of finding a buyer starts to decrease incrementally, as any product would when its price starts to move up. We certainly don’t think that the company is so expensive that it may not happen, but as we head up near the $57 post FDA offering price that the company issued shares at, we start to want to be mindful of the fact that the company may not be the bargain it was it $26 per share. Post FDA approval, we had internal models that predicted shares may move between the $65 and $85 price point, assuming a perfect launch and good post-approval clinical data.



With the additional golodiresen data, the risk profile of the company does look a little bit better than it did six months ago, although the one main road block of the company's required EXONDYS 51 post approval study does still stand in the company's way. This study had not concerned us after we had consulted with experts about it some months back. We were assured by experts in the biotech space that the study could be delayed or put off until such time as the company was able to begin generating consistent revenue or perhaps entice a buyer. We stated in January 2017,

We also know that these postapproval studies are a bit nebulous in how they are set up, designed, governed, overseen and carried out. From our understanding, there is a lot of leeway for the company to set and change various parameters about the clinical trial once, or as many times as they would like. There is no set time schedule for completing the study and obtaining the results and there is no set dollar amount that the company needs to allocate in order to ensure that the trial is of a certain quality. People also speculate that if these trial results don't show benefit, the FDA will pull the drug. We don't think, given the nature of how this drug was approved and the FDA jobs resigned in protest, that the FDA would have the gall to pull the drug under any circumstances. They would make themselves look ridiculous and they would have to deal with the entire lot of concern parents of patients all over again. We just don't think this is a road the FDA is prepared to go down, especially under a Trump administration. With that said, the company can start to market and sell its drug in the interim while they are preparing this trial. That is going to paint a picture of what potential future cash flows from the sale of this drug could look like. Those cash flows will probably do two things. First, they will entice investors to begin extrapolating future sales and discounting future cash flows. Second, it will look appealing to potential acquirers who will then see the post-approval study as a small hiccup to acquiring a very underpriced stock in a company that was worth more than double what it is worth now just months ago.

The situation that we predicted would happen has happened. The company has yet to conduct the study, it has shown a little bit of traction with revenue and the market has come to realize that the $27 price it once had did not appropriately account for the company’s future potential. We are trying not to get emotionally attached to the stock and we realize that many points of our thesis have already been touched upon. This makes it a relatively easy decision for us to take a breather and reduce our exposure in the name by about 75%.



As the current price starts to drift toward our "ideal price" which we recently stated was about $59, we think it is prudent to take some profit here, especially if you were buyers of the stock in the $20 range as we were. There are several options to re-positioning an investment in SRPT. If you are long shares, you can either simply lighten up on the amount of shares that you have or write calls against those shares. If you were long calls, you can sell higher dated strikes to create a spread and collect some time value. And regardless, our strategy in each situation would be generally the same. We would want to hedge or reduce our exposure to the tune of about 75% and leave about 25% vanilla long in the event of another positive catalyst or perhaps interest from another company. We still want to have a slight bit of a call option on the company in the case that it does attract a buyer, but for now we consider the near double in SRPT shares since this article a success and we are fine with taking a majority of the position off the table.

