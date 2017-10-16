Editors' Picks Daily - Inflation, Misfit Stocks And The Market As A 'Political Utility'

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Picks of the Day

MNP – Quality Sold Off by Maks F.S.

For all your muni-lovers out there, Maks Financial Services provides us with an in-depth analysis of Legg Mason’s Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund. The closed-end muni fund manages nearly $250 million in assets, holds 179 securities, yields a little under 5% (at Friday’s opening price) and charges a fee of 1.41%. Along with some valuable discussion of its historical trading activity, Maks provides a list of the fund's individual holdings so that readers can expand their analysis. It’s trading at a discount to NAV and deserves a look, argues the author.

Tags – Municipal Bonds, CEF

The Secret Asia Blueprint by One Road Research Company

If you’ve had difficulty investing in Asia, it’s probably because you “misunderstand the subtle differences between how the economies of Asia and the West were raised” argues the author. In their detailed analysis, the author discusses the Asian Capital Development theory (ACD) and how it applies to investors today. The important takeaway, according to the author, is that investors should understand “the unique role the government plays in economic development.”

Tags – Emerging Markets, Economics

Gold Is Governed By Macro Data: Geopolitics May Push Gold To Adopt Safe Haven Roles - But In The End, It Is The 'Anti-Dollar' by Robert P. Balan

Wondering what to make of the recent correction in Gold (GLD) prices? According to Robert P. Balan, “If gold changes lead changes in inflation, and gold is negatively correlated with GDP growth (and therefore with equities as well), it needs only to turn conventional wisdom on its head to put gold in a new light.” Balan uses various charts to support his argument, that an investment in gold doesn’t have to be at the mercy of such unpredictable geopolitical events but as an “anti-thesis” to equities in a greater asset allocation strategy.

Tags – Gold, Precious Metals, Commodities, Portfolio Strategy

Medallion Financial Corp.: Pain Over Next Year Could Lay Foundation For Profits In Future by Great Quarter

Great Quarter sees a few more rough quarters for Medallion Financial, but the path to success, in the long run is still there, and nimble investors may want to keep an eye out.

In the base case, deemed most likely, Medallion Financial continues to battle unfavorable trends but there is a path for the company to successfully work through its difficulties and indeed do quite well in the distant future.

Tags - Short ideas, credit services

Hudson Technologies: EPA Comment Letters Impale The Bull Thesis by Rota Fortunae

The latest spin in the Hudson Technologies' battleground: Rota Fortunae does a deep dive on the R-22 market and argues that demand is overstated and supply understated, a problem for Hudson's prospects.

Tags - Short ideas, Services

Dividends & Income Digest: What Is The Misfit Stock In Your Portfolio? by SA Editor Rebecca Corvino

Seeking Alpha’s own Rebecca Corvino explores an important dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlights recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis. This week, various contributors answer the question: "What is the misfit stock in your portfolio?" Corvino’s Dividend & Income Digest is a must read for dividend and income investors of any age.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Dividends and Income, Income Investing

Articles With An 'Edge': The Seeking Alpha Author Experience by SA Editor Mike Taylor, CFA

In SA Editor Mike Taylor’s most recent Author Experience article, he discusses the importance of articles having an informational "edge" or an opinion, idea, approach, or factual finding that investors don't know enough about.

There are many ways to improve an article's "edge", and in his article, Mike focuses on evaluating how well known an article's thesis is to readers and the market. In short, the better covered an idea is on Seeking Alpha, and in the media at large, the less likely it is to have an "edge." Mike Taylor’s author experience is a must-read for ALL serious Seeking Alpha contributors.

Tags – Author Experience, Seeking Alpha

Energy Recap: Is The Saudi Aramco International IPO In Doubt? by SA Editor Michelle Carini

Michelle Carini's weekly review of Seeking Alpha's energy coverage looks at reports that Saudi Aramco International may pull its IPO, and highlights some of our top energy articles for the week.

Tags - Commodities, Seeking Alpha

Who To Follow: My Favorite Pseudonyms by SA Editor George Moriarty

Rounding out SA-written content, VP Content George Moriarty shares some of his favorite authors on SA who write under a pseudonym. Check it out to share your favorites.

Tags - Seeking Alpha

September Inflation Sets Social Security COLA At 2.0%; New I Bond Variable Rate At 2.48% by Tipswatch

Retired or planning to do so in the near future? Tipswatch presents readers with news regarding recent inflation and how it has helped decision makers boost the Social Security cost of living (COLA) adjustment for the subsequent year. Not only will Social Security holders see an increase in their payments, but Treasury Inflated-Protected Securities (TIPS) will be adjusted upwards also.

Tags – Inflation, Social Security, Treasury Bonds, TIPS

(source: Money Gossip)

Market Overview Q317: Raised On Promises by Arete Asset Management

As asset inflation persists, Arete Asset Management provides investors with a comprehensive analysis of today’s environment. By aggregating the comments and opinions of other successful investors and economists, and adding valuable insight of their own, the author provides a convincing take on why markets have become uncertain “political utilities.” Arete Asset Management concludes “In sum, the shockingly low level of risk in markets right now represents more than just a warning that markets are overdone; it represents a transformation that dramatically alters the proposition of investing in financial assets.”

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook,

2 Facts That Get In The Way Of The Bullish Economic Thesis by Lawrence Fuller

In this thorough economic analysis, Lawrence Fuller writes “In the ‘bubblicious’ phase of a bull market. Most investors have little interest in facts that may indicate anything other than an ideal investment backdrop.” Fuller leans to recent economic data, including a subpar jobs report to argue that the economy isn’t performing in line with investor’s expectations.

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook

Real Estate Rallies, Led By Surging Retail REITs by Hoya Capital Real Estate

Hoya Capital Real Estate highlights that REITs rallied more than 2%, climbing higher for the third straight week, with beaten-down retail sectors doing especially well.

Tags - REITs

Our Pro Pick Of The Day

International Speedway: Another Positive Reaction To Another Weak Quarter by Vince Martin

In the Pro Pick Of The Day, Vince Martin discusses the racing company’s recent struggles (NASCAR remains a sport in secular decline) and how its earning report is doing a good job of masking them (largely due to easy comps). Due to recent positive sentiment, the company is overpriced and not worth its downside risk. While there’s no negative catalyst that makes it a strong short-term short play, from a “long-term buy and hold standpoint”, the author writes, “my bearishness toward International Speedway (ISCA) hasn't wavered.”

Tags – Short Ideas, Earnings

