Logsitec: Holding On Marine And Environmental Services

Even with operating expense headwinds the past three years, earnings and overall growth are in line with the ten year average

Thesis

Based on qualitative and quantitative factors, Logistec (OTC:LTKBF) is a strong company with two diversified revenue streams, which positions it as a firm which presents opportunities for both growth and dividend investors. While it has experienced some operating expense headwinds the past three years, its year over year revenue and earnings have maintained a constant upwards trajectory over the past decade. That said, it is overpriced, and unless one is willing to take a cut on dividend yield, should not be purchased at this time. With that in mind, Logistec should be near the top of an investor’s watch list to purchase on dips.

Background of Company

In business since 1952, in its present form Logistec (“the company”) is a firm with two distinct business segments, one in Marine Services, and one in Environmental Services (See Figure 1). As described in their 2016 Annual Report:

Marine Services . Logistec provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine and industrial customers. The Company is one of Eastern Canada’s largest cargo handling companies and a growing player in the USA with revenue from its marine services segment amounting to $186.0 million. Logistec’s services also include marine transportation and marine agency services.

. Logistec provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine and industrial customers. The Company is one of Eastern Canada’s largest cargo handling companies and a growing player in the USA with revenue from its marine services segment amounting to $186.0 million. Logistec’s services also include marine transportation and marine agency services. Environmental Services. Logistec, through its subsidiary Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. (“Sanexen”), operates in the environmental sector. It provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Marine Services segment is further broken down into three sub-segments: Cargo Handling, Coastal Transportation, and Agency Services. If anything, we would classify Cargo Handling as the “bread and butter” segment of Logistec, “[w]ith a presence in 30 ports and 48 terminals in eastern North America, our Company specializes in handling all types of dry cargo, including bulk, break-bulk and containers. Cargoes handled typically consist of forest products, metals, dry bulk, fruit, grain and bagged cargoes, containers, general and project cargoes.” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). This offering is further accentuated by value-added ancillary services such as short-rail transportation in Nova Scotia, and trucking services in Ontario (Canada) and Virginia (US).

Logistec classifies Coastal Transportation and Agency Services as “Other Marine Services”. The former segment provides “coastal transportation of cargoes to communities in the Canadian Arctic through our 50%-owned joint venture Transport Nanuk Inc. (‘Nanuk’).” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). The latter segment is a general service offering to shipowners and operators who are foreign to Canada, but perform operations in Canadian waters. This segment handles routine tasks specific to marine services on behalf of the foreign operators, such as ensuring supplies are available, working with customs, working with port authorities, and engaging stevedores.

The Environmental Services segment is primarily driven by Sanexen’s Aqua-Pipe product and service offering. The Aqua-Pipe technology provides an alternative to pipe replacement of (drinking) water supply lines. This technology is “a proprietary technology and process for the trenchless rehabilitation of water mains.” (Source: Company Website, retrieved September 23, 2017); see the appendix for details on the actual technology. Because this is a proprietary technology, the Environmental Services segment has an “intellectual property moat” around it: other firms may not replicate the technology, which gives Logistec an effective barrier to entry for competitors.

Besides Sanexen, Logistec has a sub-segment of the Environmental Services Segment which is treated as “Other Environmental Services”. Site Remediation and Characterization and Risk Assessment and Characterization is a service offering for reviewing a site and ascertaining the unique characterizations of a site from an environmental perspective, and remediating (i.e. removing pollutants and/or contaminants) from that site.

Above, the 50%-owned joint venture with Nanuk was mentioned. Logistec has a number of wholly owned subsidiaries—a full list of which is in the appendix—which have a material impact net income. This impact will be touched upon in the quantitative analysis which follows.

Preliminary Considerations

Before diving into an analysis of Logistec, there are some considerations on the share structure to take into account. Logistec, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as the OTC Market in the US, has two classes of shares:

Class A Class B Voting rights 30 votes per share 1 vote per share Dividend eligibility Eligible Eligible at 110% of the Class A dividend (e.g. if Class A dividend is $1.00, then the Class B dividend is $1.10). Liquidity Illiquid More liquid that Class A Volume for 30 days ending September 22, 2017 1,572 shares 20,599 shares Conversion Privileges Convertible on a 1:1 basis to Class B shares No conversion privileges

Due to the dual class structure, some considerations must be taken into account when comparing ratios, valuation, etc. The primary consideration is that EPS, book value, and payout ratios, must be distributed between Class A and Class B. For the purposes of this analysis, net earnings have been weighted between the weighted average share count of Class A and Class B, to determine the net earnings attributed to the different share holder classes; this approach provides EPS attributable to each share class in line with what Logistec reports. One caveat to this is that Logistec only started publishing the weighted average share count split between Class A and Class B starting in 2010; prior to 2010, Logistec only published the total weighted average share count at the end of year, alongside the split between the end of year share counts for the different classes. (For information on the conceptual difference between weighted average share counts and end of year share counts, please see the appendix).

Period Weighted Average Share Count End of Year Share Count 2009 and Prior Years Total only Split between Class A and Class B 2010 and Later Years Split between Class A and Class B

For our analysis, for years 2009 and prior, the weight attributed to each share class using the end of year share count were applied to the aggregate weighted average share count. The actual share counts used for analysis are listed in the below table (all share counts in thousands):

F2005 F2006 F2007 F2008 F2009 F2010 F2011 F2012 F2013 F2014 F2015 F2016 Class A End of Year Share Count 3,906 3,805 3,802 3,797 3,789 3,770 3,757 3,752 2,473 7,460 7,436 7,413 Class B End of Year Share Count 2,791 2,808 2,869 2,858 2,872 2,776 2,760 2,725 5,315 5,070 4,964 4,744 Class A End of Year Share Count Weight 56.00% 55.19% 54.64% 54.70% 54.53% 55.24% 55.31% 55.59% 29.72% 57.22% 57.66% 58.68% Class B End of Year Share Count Weight 44.00% 44.81% 45.36% 45.30% 45.47% 44.76% 44.69% 44.41% 70.28% 42.78% 42.34% 41.32% Reported Weighted Average Number of Shares - Class A NR NR NR NR NR 3,778 3,762 3,755 7,465 7,465 7,447 7,420 Reported Weighted Average Number of Shares - Class B NR NR NR NR NR 2,809 2,767 2,746 5,152 5,152 5,012 4,777 Weighted Average Number of Shares for analysis - Class A 3,746 3,680 3,637 3,650 3,629 AR AR AR AR AR AR AR Weighted Average Number of Shares for analysis - Class B 2,943 2,988 3,019 3,022 3,026 AR AR AR AR AR AR AR

(AR=As Reported; NR=Not Reported. Share counts from annual reports. Calculations by the author)

The proportion to different share classes is further compounded by Logistec’s treatment of price to earnings. Logistec uses the Class A earnings against the Class B share price. In our view, this is incorrect: a proper P/E ratio would rank the share price attributed to that class, to the earnings attributed to that class. As an example, based on the most recent annual report:

Logistec Analysis Class A Share Price $38.00 $38.00 Class B Share Price $35.10 $35.10 EPS Class A $1.48 $1.48 EPS Class B $1.64 $1.64 Earnings Type Used Class A Class B Share Price Used Class B Class B P/E 22.7 x 21.4 x

By using the Class A earnings with the Class B share price, Logistec reports a P/E of 22.7×, in our view this is overstated: the P/E attributed to Class B shareholders is only 21.4×. The reason for this treatment by Logistec is unclear, however Logistec does state that the $1.48 is the earnings per share attributable to “Owners of the company” (Source: 2016 Annual Report p. 3), whereas Class B shares are listed as subordinate voting shares; for this reason, the earnings attributed to the “owners” may justifiably be attributed to Class A only. Moreover, because Class B is the more liquid of the two share classes, comparing P/E to the more liquid share price does seem reasonable.

However, for the purposes of our analysis all figures that follow, unless stated otherwise, pertain to Class B shares (e.g. EPS, dividend, yield, share price, book value, etc.). The reasons for this are:

We are approaching this analysis as a retail investor, and as such the subordinate voting rights of Class B (i.e. each Class B share holds 1/30 the vote of a Class A share) bear little weighting on our investment thesis.

As a retail investor, we believe the higher dividend available to Class B share holders outweighs the diminished voting rights.

The Class B shares are relatively more liquid than the Class A shares.

Quantitative Analysis

Overall, since 2010—shortly after the financial crisis—Logistec’s revenue has risen ever year except for the most recent. As evidenced by the green line in the proceeding graph, one will also notice that the overall share of revenue attributable to the Marine Services segment has been slowly shrinking over time, from a peak of 83.0% in F2006 to 54.2% of overall revenue in F2016. However, even though the proportion of revenue attributable to the marine services segment is shrinking as a percentage of total revenue, because total revenue itself has risen year over year, the marine segment itself has remained relatively steady: while overall revenue has grown 4.7% compounded annually since F2006, the marine segment has stayed relatively flat at 0.3% compounded annually over the same period, and environmental services has grown by 15.6% compounded annually. This demonstrates that the environmental services segment presents a growth opportunity, whereas the marine services remains a core contributor to overall revenue, by providing a consistent revenue stream year over year.

However, while marine services as a percentage of total revenue has been falling, earnings before taxes attributed to the marine services segment has been steady. Logistec first started publishing a breakdown of earnings before taxes for its two key segments in 2011, as shown in the following chart. The solid green line—marine revenue as a percentage of total revenue—has been on a downward trend. But, the share of earnings before taxes attributed to the marine segment—the dotted green line—has hovered around the 60% mark for the past six years. All things being equal, this demonstrates that the marine services segment still represents a significant portion of net income. The below graph also illustrates the percentage of earnings before taxes which may be attributed to joint ventures (a full list can be found in the appendix). As illustrated, the revenue attributed to joint ventures is of material consequence, ranging from 10% to 20% of overall revenue in recent years.

While aggregate revenue fell for the first time in F2016, overall profitability has been on the decline for the past three years, illustrated in the following graph. This indicates that operating expenses have risen in the face of declining revenue growth.

Overall profitability is still in line with the long term (i.e. 10 year) trend, illustrated by the green dashed line in the preceding graph. In reviewing Logistec’s annual reports, the decline in profitability (i.e. profit margins) decline may be attributed to the following:

2015/2016 This increase is, for the most part, influenced by Sanexen’s revenue mix. Sanexen recorded more site remediation revenue, which has a higher equipment cost component. It is also a result of the new business we acquired, Excava-Tech, Inc., which contributes to the higher equipment cost component in the environmental services segment, as noted above.

2014/2015 Employee expense: The higher expense ratio is explained by two items in the environmental services segment: first, additional charges related to the long-term incentive plans due to some targets being reached following a good financial performance, and second, the less favourable revenue mix in terms of labour ratio. Other expenses totalled $14.7 million for 2015, up by $3.2 million over 2014. Most of the increase came from bad debt expense and insurance claims for the 12-month period.



On balance however, over the long term, the decrease in profit margin has been made up for by the larger increase in revenue. As evidenced below in the graph of EPS and dividends, this has resulted in—on average—EPS increasing year over year, to the tune of 6.85% compounded annually since 2005.

The dividend requires a deeper analysis. Illustrated above, there are two dividend lines: one for the regular dividend (black dashed line), and one for the total dividend (red dashed line). Logistec has paid a special dividend twice, once in 2007, and once in 2014. In and of itself, to a dividend investor, these are memorable events: in 2007 the net dividend was $0.98 (vs. the regular dividend of $0.16), and in 2014 the net dividend was $1.08 (vs. the regular dividend of $0.25). That said, the dividend payout ratio on the regular dividend has remained consistently below 30% for the past decade. However, when the special dividend is taken into account, the payout ratio against EPS spikes to over 110% in 2007; but because special dividends are a non-recurring event, we do not see this as a cause for concern. Overall, when reviewing the regular dividend, the returns to Class B shareholders have increased 8.83% compounded annually since 2006. As a dividend investor strong growth is important, but the concern lies with the dividend payout ratio against the share price. As of September 22, 2017, Class B shares are yielding less than 1%. Viewed another way: Logistec offers great upside potential vis-à-vis stellar dividend growth, but there are huge opportunity costs due to the low yield.

The low dividend yield is also supported by the current valuation, which shows that Logistec is overvalued:

Price to Earnings and Price to Book show that the shares are currently overvalued: P/E in the most recent fiscal year is over 21.4 and P/BV is close to 2×, which yields a combined P/E×P/BV ratio of 42.5×. This high valuation further emphasises the opportunity cost with investing in Logistec: it is overvalued when compared to the P/E and P/BV metrics: from a value perspective, we prefer to see a P/E less than 15×, a P/BV less than 1.5×, or a combined ratio of less than 22.5×. Logistec fails on all three measures.

Reviewing the share price against the Graham price further emphasises the overvaluation, outlined in the chart below. Forecasting the Graham price is challenging as Logistec is not a widely followed stock; in lieu of any analyst estimates, the best estimate for EPS is the previous years EPS.

A Current Price $38.25 As of September 22,2017 B MRQ Book Price $16.49 Most recent 4 quarters C Mean Fwd EPS $1.64 F2016 EPS for Class B D Current Dividend $0.36 Class B dividend E Dividend Yield 0.96% D / A F TTM P/E 23.3 A / C G TTM P/BV 2.3 A / B H P/E × P/BV 54.01 F× G I Max Price $24.67 Square root of (B× C× 22.5) J Graham Multiple 1.55× A / I

Using this, the forecast Graham price pegs the stock at $24.67, which means it is currently 1.55× overvalued. Reviewing historical prices, Logistec has been consistently overvalued relative to the Graham price since 2014. That said, if Logistec were to drop to its Graham price, the dividend yield would improve to 1.47%.

Logistec’s share price has been steadily increasing since 2013, which coincided with a record year for revenue at the firm. The broader market seems to have caught on to this small cap performer in 2013, which has helped to push the share price up. Since 2013 the price to book value ratio has increased from 1.12× in 2012 to 1.27 × in 2013—a 13.4% increase—and again to 2.71× in 2014—a 133.4% increase. The overvaluation seems to have peaked in 2014, and since then the share price has started to fall, from $41.00 in 2014 to $35.10 at the end of 2016. If anything, the hype around the stock looks to be subsiding, and the stock price is returning to more realistic levels; the P/BV ratio has slid from the 2014 high of 2.71× to 1.98× in 2016.

Qualitative Analysis

In reviewing Logistec, the firm has a number of strengths which make it a worthwhile investment. First and foremost, it is a diversified firm with two strong revenue segments. Whilst the distribution of those segments—measured against top-line growth—has skewed more towards the environmental services segment, bottom line revenue has consistently leaned towards the marine services segment. As the two segments present different types of revenue—marine services being a steady earner, and environmental services being a growth story—this mitigates overall risk to the firms bottom line vis-à-vis the differentiation of the revenue each of the segments generates.

Due to the nature of its business, the marine services segment has other strengths playing in its favour. Ports and terminals require scarce geographic resources: a firm cannot simply open up a shipping port on any random shore. For this reason, land used for such operations is typically based on long term leases, and since land in such areas is a scarce resource, there are high barriers to entry for competitors. “The number of port facilities with adequate characteristics (geographical location, draft, loading and warehousing capacity, access to land transportation, etc.) is limited, and such facilities are generally leased on a long-term basis. Logistec is present in 30 ports and 48 terminals or port facilities in eastern North America.” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). Moreover, Logistec applies specializations where possible to its port facilities, which allows them to customize the port for the types of cargos which are normal for that port of entry (Source: Annual Report).

The environmental services segment has strengths as well. The key strength for this segment acts as a barrier to entry for competitors, that being the intellectual property surrounding the Aqua-Pipe process. As part of its overall business strategy, Logistec is seeking to make the environmental services division vis-à-vis Aqua-Pipe more vertically integrated, evidenced by its acquisition of the remaining minority shares of Sanexen—making it a wholly owned subsidiary—and in purchasing Excava Tech, “[t]his acquisition completes our vertical integration from inventor to manufacturer to installer.” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). From a revenue sustainability perspective, Logistec has a firm backlog of orders for the Aqua-Pipe offering, “[r]esults have been disappointing in our environmental services segment, and this can be linked to seasonality, lower-than-expected results for Aqua-Pipe services in the USA, but more particularly, extremely poor results in France. Despite the slow start, our backlog allows us to believe that the next six months will reach record levels.” (Source: 2017 second quarter company report)

The key takeaway for each of its segments is that both present high barriers to entry for competitors, due to scarcity of resources, and intellectual property.

Also playing to Logistec’s strengths are the fact that it has turned a profit every year since becoming public, “[w]e have achieved a profit every year since becoming a public company in 1969. Our history of success attests to our long-term financial stability and our ability to perform on a sustained basis in a changing environment” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). This consistency demonstrates the strong leadership capabilities inherent in the firm. Moreover, it has a strong labour force which is heavily unionized. A heavily unionized labour force, while having risks—discussed below—also allows Logistec to lock in labour costs vis-à-vis collective agreements for its workers.

Each of Logistec’s key segments has risks inherent to its specific product/service offering. The largest headwind for the marine services segment is also one of the strength’s discussed above: that of geographic scarcity. The nature of the business model—e.g. port placement—places restrictions Logistec’s ability to expand: just as there are barriers to entry for competitors, these same barriers present a similar challenge to Logistec’s ability to expand organically (i.e. opening up new ports). Moreover, even if ports are available, for a port to be viable there must be infrastructure in place that supports Logistec’s clientele. For example, opening a new port for customers servicing the shipping of oil is of no use if there is no way to get the oil to the port. In other words: the weakness of port placement is that there must be existing (or upcoming) infrastructure to support it (e.g. railways, roadways, pipelines, etc.).

At the surface, there do not seem to be any key weaknesses related to the environmental services segment. However, there are potential threats, mainly related to the customer base, and—ironically—environmental conditions. With regards to the customer base, the largest threat is in finding new customers: the very nature of the technology that Aqua-Pipe provides positions it as a long-term solution to replace aging (drinking) water pipe infrastructure. This in and of itself means that once Sanexen implements its Aqua-Pipe technology on a given site, theoretically it will be many years before they must revisit the site, which poses a threat to future profitability. In other words: barring any unforeseen circumstances, there are not many opportunities for repeat business. The other key threat is mother nature. Due to the nature of the work, it is seasonal in nature. Because of this seasonality, there is potential for lost or slowed revenue given weather conditions. However, as mentioned earlier, any seasonality is offset by the backlog of work for the segment, which helps to mitigate this threat.

Seasonality is also a threat to the marine services division, "[h]istorically, the first quarter and, to a lesser extent, the second quarter have always presented a lower level of activity and yielded weaker results than the other quarters. The third and fourth quarters are usually the most active." (Source: 2016 Annual Report).

The marine services division also has two other direct threats to its profitability: rental expense, and its workforce. Logistec rents many of its port terminals and warehouses, and while rental “expense is stable in nature, unless changes occur within [Logistec’s] network activities.” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). The workforce poses the other potential threat: while Logistec is able to lock in long term contracts with its workforce through collective bargaining, the nature of unions could pose a serious threat to operations; recent strike threats occurred in 2011 (United Mine Workers of America, source: industriall-union.org), and twice in 2008 (Australia, source: Cape Breton Post; International Longshoremen’s Association, source: the wave).

Potential indirect threats to the marine services division include:

Government / political factors. Government influence on ports, and/or the shipping industry in general, could affect Logistec operations. Moreover, government/political factors on goods being shipped through ports could negatively impact Logistec revenues. Environmental factors.

Environmental policies on coastal shipping, and/or land surrounding ports, could affect operations.

Taxation. Changes in taxation policies (e.g. trade tariffs) could affect goods flowing into and out of ports, which could affect trade volumes.

However, the above threats may also pose opportunities for the marine services segment. For example, while seasonality may affect the operations of ports, it also provides increased volumes for other shipped goods, “[e]ven Mother Nature seems to be on our side recently, giving us significant amounts of snow that required higher than usual salt deliveries, which in turn should bring more salt volumes to inventories.” (Source: 2016 Annual Report). And while taxation provides an indirect threat, it also provides an indirect opportunity; just as taxes/tariffs can increase to restrict trade volumes, tariffs may decrease, giving incentive for companies to ship more product to/from a given port, thus increasing trade volumes.

The largest opportunity for the environmental services segment lies in aging water pipe infrastructure in older municipalities. Recently Sanexen has been performing installations in Montreal (Canada) and Los Angeles (US). and Montreal (Canada), and to date at least 800,000 meters (2.6 million feet) of pipe has been retrofitted with the technology (Source: Aqua-Pipe website, retrieved September 22, 2017).

Closing Remarks

When performing a qualitative analysis of Logistec, we must ascertain the lens we wish to apply to the firm. Evidenced in the quantitative analysis, the revenue streams are primarily broken down into a steady marine services segment—which has near flat growth—and a growth environmental services segment—which has had double digit growth. Moreover, the distribution of revenue between these two segments has slowly been balancing out as the environmental services segment grows its top-line. But, as also demonstrated, the marine services segment—at least for the past six years—has been a consistent contributor to bottom line (pre-tax) income.

With that in mind, one may analyze Logistec as either a growth company, or a dividend company:

As a growth company, the focus would be on the environmental services segment. This segment has exhibited strong top-line growth, but bottom-line growth has been stagnant when compared to the marine services segment.

As a dividend company, the focus would be on the marine services segment. This segment has provided a strong base for overall core earnings before taxes. While the top line growth has stagnated, due to the nature of the revenue, bottom line contributions have remained relatively strong.

Another perspective relates to the dual class structure. If an investor were seeking to take a position of influence with the firm, then they may consider the Class A shares in lieu of Class B: purchasing Class A shares provides the shareholder with 30 x the votes, but only 91% of the dividend they would receive as a Class B shareholder.

That said, while Logistec is a strong company based on its underlying fundamentals, at the current valuation there are better places to invest. Even with stellar dividend growth, at an entry point yield of less than 1%, there are better alternatives out there for the dividend investor. For that reason, we recommend Logistec as a hold, pending any drops in price. If the price were to drop to the mid $20 range (NYSEARCA:CAD), it would present a great buying opportunity.

Appendix

Aqua-Pipe Technology Overview

“Aqua-Pipe technology, is a process involving structural lining with minimal excavation, for the rehabilitation of drinking water supply lines between 150 millimetres and 400 millimetres in diameter. Aqua-Pipe is a technology which creates a new structural pipe made of composite materials within aging pipes that have reached the end of their useful life.”

Aqua-Pipe is a registered trademark of Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. (Source: https://www.bizapedia.com/trademarks/aqua-pipe-76358449.html)

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Joint Ventures

Based on the 2016 Annual Report, Logistec has the following joint ventures:

Joint Venture Percent Ownership Avataani Environmental Services Inc. Immaterial Flexiport Mobile Docking 50% Structures Inc. Immaterial Moorings (Trois-Rivières) Ltd. 50% NEAS Inc. Immaterial Northern Bear Shipping B.V. Immaterial Northern Fox Shipping B.V. Immaterial Nunavik Eastern Arctic Shipping Inc. Immaterial Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping Inc. Immaterial Qikiqtaaluk Environmental Inc. (49%) 49% Quebec Maritime Services Inc. 50% Quebec Mooring Inc. 50% Termont Montréal Inc. Immaterial Termont Terminal Inc. 50% Transport Inukshuk Inc. Immaterial Transport Mitiq Inc. Immaterial Transport Nanuk Inc. 50% Transport Qamutik Inc. Immaterial Transport Umialarik Inc. Immaterial 9260-0873 Québec Inc. 50%

Notes

“I”, “we”, “us”, and/or “author”, refer to D26 Consulting Ltd.

All figures, unless specified, are in Canadian dollars.

For a description of weighed average share count vs. end of year share count, see this link: https://www.fool.com/investing/small-cap/2005/12/27/understanding-share-counts.aspx

