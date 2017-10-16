Hawaiian Airlines: A Bear Case Still Means A 34% Upside

Over the past year, Hawaiian Holdings' (Nasdaq:HA) stock price has been desecrated to account for Southwest Airlines’ (NYSE:LUV) entrance in to Hawaii. This past week, we witnessed a steep decline in HA’s price once again on news that should have already been priced in to the company’s value. I firmly believe, HA has been aggressively oversold as the market has over estimated the damage that Southwest’s entrance in to the market will do to Hawaiian airlines’ bottom-line. The initiation of HA’s 1.2% dividend yield did not impress many individuals but it forced me to look in to HA’s cash flow and what I found was a fundamentally strong company reaching high unlevered free cash flow levels with a stock price implying EBIT erosion of 45% using October 13’s current price of $38. See below for HA’s 5 year stock chart, rising UFCF margin, rising EBIT margins, and decreasing debt levels.

Source: CapitalIQ



Management is aware of increased competition in the future, it is certainly a no-brainer, but it’s important to note that Southwest isn’t the first airline to come in to the market with a low-cost strategy. Additionally, United, Delta, and Alaska are all already operating 737s to Hawaii presently. Morgan Stanley recently announced a price downgrade to $30 causing the market to sell off on October 13, 2017 yet again. There is no doubt, HA’s earnings will be negatively affected from LUV’s entrance, but the selling is clearly overdone. I’ve broken down the numbers so the public can see what HA’s current stock price of $38 implies.

Comparable peers are currently trading at a 7.3x EV/EBIT multiple while HA’s EV/EBIT is 3.4x (a 51% discount). In order to reach a 7.3x EV/EBIT multiple using today’s share price, this implies, HA’s EBIT has to erode by 45% to return back to the industry median, this implies a 25% decrease in ticket prices assuming sales volume would stay the same. This sounded a tad extreme in my opinion and it forced me to look in to what many people know as the “Southwest Effect”. University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, researchers Alan Beckenstein and Brian Campbell found that almost every market entered by Southwest experienced a significant reduction in average market fares. By examining figures from 2012-2015, Campbell and Beckenstein noticed that competitors lowered their prices 10-15% as soon as Southwest started servicing a new destination (Source). In the worst case scenario, a 15% decrease in ticket prices assuming volume stays the same only implies an EBIT decrease of 26%. An EBIT decrease of 26% would imply that HA should be trading at a worst case scenario of instead $51 (or a 34% upside). With pre-existing flights to Hawaii by low cost providers, would there even be such a drastic decrease? By sensitizing the EBIT erosion by price of HA stock we can see that HA is oversold and should actually trade within the $48 to $58 dollar range rather than this deep value of $38 (See below for calculations).

Source: CapitalIQ

Investors will realize this mispricing when both LUV and HA operate in Hawaii at the same time over several quarters, but this shouldn’t be the case. This is instead a deep value opportunity and the existing mispricing should be eliminated now as more investors are aware of the situation. I agree that HA stock deserves to be sold, but not to this degree. Myself and many other shareholders would love to see this stock flying high once again!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.