Apache Permian Results And Outspend Drive Opportunity

Apache (APA) continued to toll the bell on Alpine High recently, with an operations update on October 9th that sent the stock down 7% in one day, and by the end of the week down to near the 52 week low. Numerous sell side notes highlighted the cash flow outspend in 2017 and 2018 (over $1 billion) and skepticism regarding the prospectivity of Alpine High.

This is remarkable because of the recent actions by and market response to Apache's closest competitor, Anadarko (APC). Apache and Anadarko until recently had similar stock prices, market caps, international vs domestic production splits, debt levels, etc. However, Anadarko recently announced an activity and capex reduction along with a $2.5 billion stock buyback. The market responded favorably to Anadarko's announcement, and the difference in price trajectories between Apache and Anadarko can be seen here:

APA data by YCharts

Lost in the mix was some substantially good news for Apache. Despite the sell-side near consensus of disappointing results at Alpine High, Apache is seeing success in the Southern Midland Basin, growing overall Midland/Delaware oil production 18-28% this year.

Apache cites 2 pads with 13 total wells in the Southern Midland Basin as the driver of that growth, with 30 day IP rates of 1,100 BOEPD, 85-90% oil. And it points to a set of 3 more Southern Midland Basin pads coming online with an additional 20 wells to further drive that growth.



This presents a bit of a challenge - Apache's management is "all in" on Alpine High (their words). The sell side consensus is that Alpine High doesn't work. However, Apache's Southern Midland Basin success is widely acknowledged and will drive substantial production growth (and likely NAV creation across that portion of the Permian).



This challenge may be an opportunity. With most of the attention on Alpine High, there is the opportunity to identify other companies active in and around Apache's Southern Midland Basin assets, which strong well performance and capital expenditure is likely driving delineation and NAV increases. Such companies include Parsley (PE), Earthstone (ESTE), and with the most exposure per $ of market cap, Prime Energy (PNRG).

It is worth mentioning that Parsley has achieved some of its own delineation milestones in the Southern Midland Basin, which is helpful independent confirmation of Apache's successes. And Prime has JVs in place with Apache that should send some of the strong oil production from Apache's wells through Prime's income and cash flow statements. Of particular note is Parsley's Wolfcamp C result, which PE claims exceeded its type curve by an eye-popping 135%.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.