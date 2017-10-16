Waste Management Stocks To Thrive In 2018

Outlook for Waste Management Stocks in 2018

Benjamin Franklin said that there are two certainties in life: death and taxes. However, I would add a third and that is… trash. As consumers, we will always produce an abundance of trash. Americans produce about 254 million tons of trash per year. All of this maintains an ongoing need for waste management companies.

The waste management industry is not filled with bargains. It is filled with momentum stocks as most of them outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in recent years. Investors are willing to pay up for the continual need for the industry's services, where most of the main players are expected to achieve double-digit earnings growth in 2018. Although the waste management stocks aren't cheaply valued, the continuation of the bull market and earnings growth will drive the stocks higher next year in my opinion.

The waste management industry is trading with a forward PE of 24, which is slightly higher than the S&P 500's forward PE of 22.5. So, although the waste management industry is trading a little above the market's valuation, it is not trading at lofty nose bleed levels.

Further GDP growth will increase the amount of trash produced. U.S. GDP growth is projected to grow at 2.5% in 2018. That is higher than the projected growth of 2.3% for 2017. As GDP increases, more new home developments and commercial buildings will be built, creating the need for an expansion of waste management services.

Another positive driver for waste management companies is the higher expected increase in the consumer price index [CPI] in 2018. Inflation which is measured by the CPI is expected to rise to 2% in 2018, which is 43% higher than 2017's 1.4% rate.

Waste management companies have CPI-linked contracts. Therefore, as CPI increases next year, the waste management companies will earn more revenue per contract in 2018.

The Risks for Waste Management Stocks

I do acknowledge that the overall market and the waste management stocks are trading at above average valuations as compared to the S&P 500's historical average PE ratio of 15.7. The market is due for a correction or pullback. This can be triggered by a significant unexpected event (large-scale terrorist attack, lower than expected corporate earnings across the board, or other economic data that falls short of expectations). The waste management stocks could fall by a higher percentage than the market since they are valued at above the market's average.

With all of that said, let's take a look at some individual waste management companies.

Waste Management Stocks to Consider

The company bearing the name of the industry, Waste Management (WM) is a solid pick in this space. The company pays a dividend of 2%. Analysts are expecting Waste Management's revenue to increase at 3.5% and earnings to grow between 9% and 10% in 2018. The earnings growth should help drive the stock higher so that investors can benefit from price appreciation along with dividend payments. I give the stock a price target of $85, based on expected earnings growth.

Republic Services (RSG) is another 2% dividend yielder to consider. The company is acquiring the largest independent recycling center in the United States. This will give Republic 26 recycling centers in 14 states. The acquisition will allow Republic to add to its existing 64 recycling centers. This will help drive the company's growth as recycling is the fastest growing segment in the industry.

Republic is expected to grow earnings at 11% in 2018 (consensus). That growth should help drive the stock to reach $70 within a year.

Another stock in the industry to consider is Waste Connections (WCN). Although Waste Connections pays a small dividend of about 0.70%, the company has strong expected earnings growth of 14% for 2018 (consensus). The stronger earnings growth is likely to lead to stronger stock appreciation over the next 12 months as compared to Waste Management and Republic Services.

Waste Connections' stock significantly outperformed Waste Management and Republic Services over the past 10 years. With WCN's stronger expected earnings growth next year, the company is likely to continue its outperformance. WCN's earnings growth of 14% should drive the stock to reach about $100 within a year.

There are two other companies in the industry that have a chance of outperforming the first three that I mentioned. Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) and Casella Waste Systems (CWST) are two companies in the industry that have high expected earnings growth of 17% and about 20% respectively (consensus). These two companies don't pay dividends. What they don't pay in dividends can be made up in stock appreciation as a result of their higher earnings growth. Based on projected earnings growth, my price targets for Advanced Disposal and Casella Waste are $29 and $21 respectively.

