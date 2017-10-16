Sanofi: Upward Trajectory In 2017

The vaccines segment is also proving to be a promising opportunity for the company in 2017.

The year 2015 saw Sanofi (SNY) lose patent protection for one of its top-selling blockbuster diabetes drug, Lantus. While the follow-on biologic for this drug, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Basaglar, received FDA approval only in December 2016, it had already started eating into the branded drug's market share as biosimilar of Lantus in Europe. This was quickly followed by payers and pharmacy benefit managers such as CVS Caremark (CVS) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) dropping Lantus from their formulary, only to replace it with the cheaper Basaglar. These developments have proved to be major jolts for Sanofi in the past couple of years.

In 2017, however, Sanofi seems prepared to come out of the shadows, despite continuously declining diabetes revenues. As other segments such as specialty pharmaceuticals and immunology have been partly offsetting the loss in diabetes revenues, I believe that Sanofi will manage to surpass its 12-month consensus target price of $55.0 in the next six to 12 months. The company has even forecasted stable business EPS for 2017, which is definitely good news considering the drag posed by generic erosion of Lantus. I believe that a diversified revenue base and cost optimal operations have made Sanofi a buy opportunity for 2017.

In this article, I will explain in detail my rationale for considering Sanofi as a buy target for 2017.

But before that, let us see a snapshot of Sanofi's performance in Q2 2017.

Multiple sclerosis and immunology portfolios are the key growth drivers for Sanofi in 2017

While the past few years have seen drugs like Biogen's (BIIB) Tecfidera, Teva Pharmaceutical's (TEVA) Copaxone, and Novartis' (NVS) Gilenya, rule the multiple sclerosis segment, Sanofi (SNY) has been gradually making inroads in this market, thanks to Lemtrada and oral drug, Aubagio.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has reported that Lemtrada is the only multiple sclerosis drug in the market that delivers best value and supportive care for the price quoted. However, Aubagio, has been the key factor boosting performance of Sanofi's multiple sclerosis franchise, reporting year-over-year growth of more than 30% in revenues. Aubagio has become the fastest growing oral multiple sclerosis drug in the world, while Lemtrada has managed to capture 10% of the global high efficacy multiple sclerosis segment (linked above), despite presence of Biogen's Tysabri and recently launched Roche Holdings' Ocrevus. Hence, together, Aubagio and Lemtrada have reported sales over €1.0 billion in first half of 2017, and seem to be moving rapidly towards Sanofi's 2020 target of €2.0 billion revenues.

Approved by FDA on March 29, 2017, Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus has been more of competition for Tysabri than Lemtrada. In a study presented at the American Academy of Neurology 2017 Annual Meeting, conducted by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, Lemtradaseems to be more effective in preventing relapses in multiple sclerosis patients as compared to Ocrevus. Researchers, however, explained that only real life findings can help confirm this observation.

We then have Sanofi's innovative immunology drugs, Dupixent and Kevzara, all set to make a mark in the atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis segments. The number of prescriptions written by physicians for Dupixent had already surpassed those of Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx, in the atopic dermatitis indication. The drug was been prescribed by 5,100 of the7,000 targeted physicians to 13,000 of the 300,000 eligible patients (linked above) in USA at end of Q2 2017. The solid support of major pharmacy benefit managers such as CVS Caremark and Express Scripts has also played a vital role in rapid uptake of the drug by dermatologists in USA.

The latest in the long list of achievements for this golden drug has been approval by European Commission in the moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis indication. This regulatory decision will pave way for the launch of Dupixent first in Germany and then in other major European markets.

And finally, the positive results from Phase 2 trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST, demonstrating efficacy of Dupixent in severe asthma patients irrespective of eosinophilic values, has proved to be very effective in further bolstering investor confidence in the drug. The entry of Dupixent in asthma indication can significantly push up its revenue earning potential in the coming years. You can find detailed explanation of Dupixent's potential in asthma indication here.

While IL-6 inhibitor and rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, was launched in USA in June 2017 and secured EC approval on June 27, 2017, there is little real world data available about its prescription trends. However, based on physician feedback for this drug that has shown efficacy in RA patients who are inadequate responders to methotrexate or anti-TNF therapy, Kevzara is well on its way to position itself strongly in the RA marketplace.

Vaccines business is turning out to be a solid growth opportunity for Sanofi in 2017

As the world grapples with various new infectious diseases, the importance of vaccination has assumed greater importance. The high level of regulatory constraints that a company has to surpass to even expand the existing manufacturing facility for vaccines, has ensured limited competition in this segment.

Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Merck (MRK) are few of the prominent beneficiaries of this dynamic. Sanofi has been witnessing rapid penetration of its pediatric combination and meningitis vaccines, not only in USA but also in Europe and emerging markets. The termination of Sanofi's joint venture with Merck in Europe, has also proved to be a profitable step for Sanofi.

While it has been a tad bit difficult to push dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, Sanofi is in discussion with Brazilian government to include the vaccine in its expanded vaccination programs.

And in July 2017, the company expanded its flu vaccine franchise by acquiring Protein Sciences and subsequently the non-egg based flu vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent. These developments hint at a very robust growth trajectory for Sanofi's vaccine business in the coming years.

Despite the slowdown in consumer healthcare, Sanofi remains confident of its long term growth projections for this business segment

While the very short and strong cold and cough season in Europe affected Sanofi's Q2 2017 consumer healthcare or CHC revenues, it is nevertheless a seasonal factor that has more or less affected all the key players in this segment. However, despite this slowdown, Sanofi continues to believe in its 4% to 5% (linked above) long term revenue growth projection of its CHC business. The completion of the integration of the acquired Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare business, is also expected to strengthen the company's footprint in multiple markets, further contributing to this segement's growth.

Diabetes and cardiovascular businesses may drag Sanofi's share prices in 2017

The diabetes franchise has become the Achilles heel for Sanofi, with matters expected to become even more worse in second half of 2017. The company bore a major revenue drop in the sales of its diabetes drugs in USA in Q2 2017. And, chances are that for full year 2017, the diabetes franchise may see revenue drop in excess of the 4% to 8% range projected by Sanofi for years 2015 to 2018. This would be more of a phasing impact of the exclusion of Lantus from formularies of major payers as well as higher previous year base.

While Lantus has been floundering in 2017, a small amount of relief is being offered by relatively new products, insulin glargine injection, Toujeo, and combination therapy, Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine & lixisenatide injection. Toujeo has been at forefront, acquiring market share in Europe, Japan, and other emerging markets. At the end of July 2017, Soliqua had managed to secure market access to 62% of the covered lives in USA. The payer access will further improve by end of 2017.

It should, however, be noted that the demand for these two products will not prove sufficient to offset the impact of falling Lantus revenues in 2017.

Further, while the court's decision to reverse ban on Sanofi and Regeneron's PCSK9 inhibitor drug, Praluent and allow a new trial, has given the companies' a second chance to prove that they have not infringed on Amgen's patents, the final uptake of the drug depends mainly on payer access. Being significantly costlier than statins, payers and physicians remain unconvinced over their incremental advantage as compared to the price differential. Mired in controversies and litigations, till date, Praluent has proved to be a sub-optimal investment for Sanofi.

Hence, the extent of the downfall of revenues of the company's diabetes franchise and uptake of PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent, will determine the negative impact on Sanofi's share prices in 2017.

Despite these worries, I find the stock to be a good investment opportunity in 2017

I believe that Sanofi can ride through the diabetes storm and emerge even more powerful in 2018. The stock has a diversified portfolio, strong international market presence, and focus on cost optimization, all which will together help boost profitability. Worries about the diabetes business can help investors pick up this stock at reasonable levels in 2017. Hence, I consider Sanofi to be a buy opportunity for 2017.

