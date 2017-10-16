General Electric: Give Up

I jumped out of bed on Sunday morning wondering just how much downside risk General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock carries currently, based the possibility that the dividend would be cut from $0.24 quarterly.

I felt relieved after listening to my dad's words: "I have started feeling better about it now that virtually everybody predicted its demise," he told me over breakfast. "And consider how much it could save, if Bloomberg estimates are right."

2009 again?

General Electric announced Friday afternoon that it would cut its dividend by 68 percent for the second half of the year. GE said it would reduce its quarterly dividend to 10 cents a share from 31 cents. It said the dividend cut would save the company $9bn a year," The New York Times wrote on 27 February 2009, only a couple of weeks before this almost nine-year-old bull market began.

That story was headed "GE Cuts Its Quarterly Dividend by 68%".

In the week ahead of a watershed announcement that in 2009 changed the perception of GE forever, the shares traded close to $9 a share, as the chart below shows...

... while one week later they changed hands at about $7, for a whopping 17% drop on a weekly basis.

While it is undeniable that other forces conjured against value creation in those days, it is also worth considering that since early March 2009 its stock has risen so much to be able to record a performance of over 350%, excluding dividends, in less than eight years until December 2016 -- when I wrote "Time To Step Down, Jeff".

Ever since, the bulls have not enjoyed the ride, though.

Dividend down

Last Friday, Seeking Alpha reported that "the team at Bloomberg BDVD expects General Electric (NYSE:GE) next week to slash its quarterly payout to $0.18 from $0.24." That number essentially represents analysts' consensus estimates, while the table below shows its track record in recent years.

GE shares started trading ex-dividend on 15 September, and a cash outlay of $0.24 a share is now expected on 25 October. Shareholders who bought GE before the ex-dividend date are eligible for this payment, but the problem for fiscal 2017 could be the next installment due in January, which, if Bloomberg is right, would put GE's dividend only $0.01 above what the company paid four years ago.

Back then, guess what, its stock traded around its current level of $23.

Long-term view

This means that on a forward basis, management may think it is more appropriate to maintain a yield closer to 3% than 4%, and that makes a lot of sense given the amount of debt that GE needs to roll over in the next few years. So, if the dividend is cut to $0.18 quarterly, we'll know that its top priority is to preserve its credit rating, and bondholders with it.

After all, if its payout drops by $0.06 a share from $0.24, GE will save about $516m quarterly in its cash flow from financing statement, which is not a huge amount of money, quite frankly (roughly 10% of adjusted operating cash flows), but it would make a lot sense as it'd guarantee it cheap funding is available in future.

Moreover, when you consider how the stock market reacted in the aftermath of the credit crunch in 2008, it's possible that only 4% or so will be shaved off GE's equity valuation if a 25% dividend cut actually ensues, bringing its stock down to $22, for an implied projected dividend yield close to 3.2% in 2018.

My personal view is that GE doesn't need to chop the dividend, given its net leverage, but I fully understand management may have different ideas.

(Incidentally, before the Bloomberg story emerged, I argued that a 15% cut was conceivable, on a forward basis.)

Either way, you should give up complaining about all the bad news that surrounds GE and its management team, also because what will soon emerge on its industrial strategy is significantly more important than its dividend policy, although many income investors will likely feel betrayed again after the second cut in less than a decade.

"And based on what Flannery says about the industrial outlook and strategy, I may finally decide to bite," my dad concluded.

